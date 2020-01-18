ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທະ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ຈະ

ເລີ້ມກວດຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນທີ່ເດີນ​ທາງມາ​ຈາກ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​

ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ ໃນ​ການ​ລ​ະ​ບາດ​ຂອງເຊື້ອໄວ​ຣັ​ສຊະ​ນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ ​ໃຫ້​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ

ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ລົ້ມ​ປ່ວຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຈາກສູນ​ກາງປ້ອງ​ກັນແລະຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ພະ​ຍາດ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຫຼື CDC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການກວດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນ​ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ ນິວຢອກ ແລະ​ລອ​ສແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ ແລະ​ຈະແນ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່ຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ ໃນ​ພາກກາງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ລ​ະ​ບາດ.

ໂຄ​ສົກອົງ​ການ CDC ທ່ານ​ສະ​ກັອດ ​ພໍ​ລີ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອວ່າ ມີ​ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາຈາກ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ຈະ​ຖືກກວດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ຈີນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ​ຍ້ອນເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເຮັດວຽກ ຫຼື​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ອາ​ຫານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດຊານ​ເມືອງ ຂອງ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ. ​ມີສາມ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໄດ້ຖືກກວດ​ພົບ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ສອງ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ ແລະ​ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ຄົນ​ເຈັບໄດ້ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ເມືອງວູ​ຮານ​ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ເກີດການ​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ໄດລະ​ບຸ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວຣັ​ສນີ້ວ່າ ​ເປັນສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ (Coronavirus) ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ ໃນ ຄອບຄົວ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ທີ່ຮວມ​ທັງ​ໄຂ້​ຫວັດ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ໂຣກ SARS ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ນີ້​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນຫຼາຍ​ກັບ​ໂຣກ SARS ແຕ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ ມັນ​ອ່ອນ​ແອ​ກວ່າ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ສອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຍ້ອນໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ລຶກ​ລັບນີ້ ແລະ​ອີກກວ່າ 40 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຕິດເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຈີນ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ອາ​ການ​ສາ​ຫັດ.

ອົງ​ການ CDC ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເວ​ລາ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພວກຄົນ​ເດີນ​ທາງຈາກເມືອງວູ ​ຮານ​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ກວດ​ເບິ່ງອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ. ພວກ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງຍ້ອນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ຈະຖືກ​ສົ່ງໄປ​ໂຮງໝໍ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງແລະ​ແຍກ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໂດດດ່ຽວເພື່ອຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ CDC ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ຈະມີ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕິດ​ເຊື້ອ​ຈະເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ສ່ຽງ​ຂອງ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະຊົນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ຕ່ຳ​ຢູ່ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເອົາມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ.



U.S. health officials announced Friday that the United States will begin screening airline passengers arriving from central China for signs of a new virus outbreak that has killed two people and sickened dozens of others.



Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the screenings will take place at airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, and will focus on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.



A CDC spokesman, Scott Pauley, told VOA that only people traveling from Wuhan would be screened at this time.



Chinese health officials say many of those who became sick from the virus worked at or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan. Three cases have been detected outside China -- two in Thailand and one in Japan with health officials saying those patients had visited Wuhan prior to becoming sick.



Health authorities have identified the virus as a new type of coronavirus, part of a large family of viruses that includes the common cold as well as the more serious illness SARS. Scientists say the new virus strain appears most similar to SARS, but say it seems to be weaker than that disease.



Two people in China have died from the mysterious virus and more than 40 others have been infected. Chinese officials say five people remain in serious condition.



The CDC says upon arrival in the United States, travelers from Wuhan will answer a health questionnaire and have their temperatures taken for signs of illness. Those who are determined to be at risk of the virus will be taken to a nearby hospital and isolated for further assessment.



CDC officials told reporters during a conference call Friday that they expect more cases will be reported outside of China. They said the risk of the virus to the American public is low, but said they want to take proper precautions.