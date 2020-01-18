ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທະລະນະສຸກໃນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະ
ເລີ້ມກວດຜູ້ໂດຍສານສາຍການບິນທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຈາກພາກກາງຂອງຈີນ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາ
ຮ່ອງຮອຍ ໃນການລະບາດຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສຊະນິດໃໝ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃຫ້ສອງຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ
ແລະອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ລົ້ມປ່ວຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈາກສູນກາງປ້ອງກັນແລະຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດຫຼື CDC ກ່າວວ່າ ການກວດຈະມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນໃນນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ນິວຢອກ ແລະລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ແລະຈະແນໃສ່ບັນດາສາຍການບິນທີ່ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຈາກເມືອງວູຮານ ໃນພາກກາງຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງຂອງການລະບາດ.
ໂຄສົກອົງການ CDC ທ່ານສະກັອດ ພໍລີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ມີແຕ່ຄົນທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຈາກເມືອງວູຮານເທົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະຖືກກວດໃນເວລານີ້.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ເຈັບປ່ວຍຍ້ອນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ຫຼືໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມຕະຫຼາດອາຫານ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງ ຂອງເມືອງວູຮານ. ມີສາມກໍລະນີໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບຢູ່ນອກປະເທດຈີນ ສອງຄົນຢູ່ປະເທດໄທ ແລະອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຄົນເຈັບໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງວູຮານກ່ອນຈະເກີດການເຈັບປ່ວຍ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໄດລະບຸເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຂອງເຊື້ອໂຄໂຣນາໄວຣັສ (Coronavirus) ທີ່ເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ໃນ ຄອບຄົວໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ຮວມທັງໄຂ້ຫວັດທຳມະດາພ້ອມດ້ວຍໂຣກ SARS ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ນຳດ້ວຍ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍພັນໃໝ່ຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສນີ້ປາກົດວ່າຄ້າຍຄືກັນຫຼາຍກັບໂຣກ SARS ແຕ່ປາກົດວ່າ ມັນອ່ອນແອກວ່າພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ສອງຄົນໃນປະເທດຈີນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄວຣັສລຶກລັບນີ້ ແລະອີກກວ່າ 40 ຄົນໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫ້າຄົນຍັງມີອາການສາຫັດ.
ອົງການ CDC ກ່າວວ່າ ເວລາມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ພວກຄົນເດີນທາງຈາກເມືອງວູ ຮານຈະຕອບຄຳຖາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະກວດເບິ່ງອຸນຫະພູມເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຊອກຫາຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ. ພວກທີ່ຖືກລົງຄວາມເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຍ້ອນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງແລະແຍກໃຫ້ຢູ່ໂດດດ່ຽວເພື່ອຊັ່ງຊາເພີ້ມເຕີມ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການ CDC ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມທາງໂທລະສັບໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອຈະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດຈີນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າການສ່ຽງຂອງໄວຣັສຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຊົນອາເມຣິກັນນັ້ນ ຍັງຕ່ຳຢູ່ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ.
U.S. health officials announced Friday that the United States will begin screening airline passengers arriving from central China for signs of a new virus outbreak that has killed two people and sickened dozens of others.
Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the screenings will take place at airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, and will focus on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak.
A CDC spokesman, Scott Pauley, told VOA that only people traveling from Wuhan would be screened at this time.
Chinese health officials say many of those who became sick from the virus worked at or visited a food market in the suburbs of Wuhan. Three cases have been detected outside China -- two in Thailand and one in Japan with health officials saying those patients had visited Wuhan prior to becoming sick.
Health authorities have identified the virus as a new type of coronavirus, part of a large family of viruses that includes the common cold as well as the more serious illness SARS. Scientists say the new virus strain appears most similar to SARS, but say it seems to be weaker than that disease.
Two people in China have died from the mysterious virus and more than 40 others have been infected. Chinese officials say five people remain in serious condition.
The CDC says upon arrival in the United States, travelers from Wuhan will answer a health questionnaire and have their temperatures taken for signs of illness. Those who are determined to be at risk of the virus will be taken to a nearby hospital and isolated for further assessment.
CDC officials told reporters during a conference call Friday that they expect more cases will be reported outside of China. They said the risk of the virus to the American public is low, but said they want to take proper precautions.