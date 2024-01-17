ສະຫະລັດ ຂຶ້ນບັນຊີຄືນໃໝ່ ກຸ່ມຮູຕີຂອງເຢເມນ ໃຫ້ເປັນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລະດັບໂລກໂດຍສະເພາະ ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວຂອງເອພີ ກ່າວ

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ໃນອີກບໍ່ດົນຈະປະກາດແຜນການເພື່ອ ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່ຄືນໃໝ່ ​ໃຫ້ພວກກະບົດຮູຕີ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລະດັບໂລກໂດຍສະເພາະ. ການປະກາດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນອີງຕາມສອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງດີກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ດັ່ງທີ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີໄດ້ລາຍງານ.

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນັ້ນມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການໂຈມຕີສິບກວ່າຄັ້ງຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນພານິດຢູ່ໃນທະເລແດງ. ກຸ່ມນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນຂອງຕົນນັ້ນ ເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ປະຕິບັດການທາງທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສຕໍ່ອິສຣາແອລ ໃນວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ. ສາມຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຮູ້ເລື້ອງດີ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃນການອອກຄວາມເຫັນ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງບໍ່ຂໍອອກຊື່ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ກ່ອນໜ້າຂອງຄວາມຄາດໝາຍໃນການປະກາດທີ່ເປັນທາງການ.

ການໂຈມຕີໃນທະເລແດງ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດການລົບກວນຕໍ່ການຄ້າໃນທົ່ວໂລກຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງແລ້ວ.

The Biden administration is expected to soon announce plans to redesignate Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as specially designated global terrorists, according to two people familiar with the White House decision and a U.S. official.

The move comes as the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The group says it has attacked the ships in response to Israel's military operations in Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The three people familiar with the decision were not authorized to comment and requested anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the expected formal announcement.