ສຫລ ຈະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຕື່ມອີກ 2.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ແກ່ລາວ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບໂຄວິດ-19

ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການ (USAID) ໄດ້ເພີ່ມທຶນ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈຳນວນ 2.5 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ແລະປ້ອງ ກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ. ໂດຍການຮ່ວມມື ກັບລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ອົງການ USAID ຈະໃຫ້ທຶນເພີ່ມແກ່ບັນດາອົງການສາກົນປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດ ຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ຢໍ້າ ຄືນ ເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ຂອງການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ”. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພາກ ພູມໃຈກັບຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນທີ່ຕິດພັນກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານວຽກງານສະກັດ ກັ້ນພະຍາດ COVID-19 ເຊິ່ງມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້ບັນລຸເຖິງ 7.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອປະກອບສ່ວນ ເຂົ້າໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ເພື່ອສະກັ້ນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສຮ້າຍນີ້ ພ້ອມທັງປ້ອງກັນສຸຂະພາບ ແລະຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ.”



ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ມອບທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 7.5 ລ້ານໂດລາເພື່ອ ຊ່ວຍ ສປປ

ລາວ ໃນການຮັບມືຕ້ານການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19. ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຜ່ານມາສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ມອບ ອຸປະກອນການແພດ ເພື່ອເປັນການປະກອບສ່ວນ ໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຈາກຂະແໜງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ດູແລຮັກສາຄົນປ່ວຍ ໃຫ້ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ. ໃນເດືອນມີນາ ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ມອບທືນຫ້ວງໃໝ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1.9 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນ COVID-19. ພາຍໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ມອບທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕື່ມອິກ ປະ ມານ 3.17 ລ້ານໂດລາ ຈາກສູນຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາ (USCDC). ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີເຄື່ອງກວດຫາສານຊີວະໂມເລກຸນ (PCR) ຈຳນວນສອງເຄື່ອງ ແລັບທັອບຈຳນວນສິບເຄື່ອງ ເຄື່ອງອົບຂ້າເຊື້ອ ເຄື່ອງກັ່ນຕອງອາກາດພິເສດສຳລັບຫ້ອງທົດລອງມອບໂດຍ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະ

ອົງການພາກເອກະຊົນເຊິ່ງມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ ສູນວິເຄາະ ແລະ ລະບາດວິທະຍາ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນສຸກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຈາກສາທາລະນະສຸກ ນໍາໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການກວດ

ແລະ ຕິດຕາມຢ່າງເປັນລຳດັບ.

ຜ່ານທຶນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫລ້າສຸດ ອົງການ USAID ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນໃນການສົ່ງເສີມເຊັ່ນ:

ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຊຸມຊົນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຮູ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາ ຊົນລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບຂັ້ນຕອນການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ ການສະກັດກັ້ນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສ.

ບັນດາໂຄງການເສີມສ້າງການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ ຄວບຄຸມການຕິດເຊື້ອ.

ສົ່ງເສີມຫ້ອງວິເຄາະໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການບົ່ງມະຕິ ແລະ ກວດຫາບັນດາກໍລະນີ ຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19.

ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕິດຕາມເຝົ້າລະວັງພະຍາດ COVID 19 ເພື່ອເປັນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງ ທີ່ແຜ່ເຊື້ອໄປສູ່ຄົນອື່ນ.

ໃນໄລຍະ 20 ກວ່າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເກືອບເຖິງ 92 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການຮ່ວມມືໃນຂະແໜງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ໃນໄລຍະເວລານີ້ ອົງການ USCDC

ອົງການ USAID ແລະ ອົງການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນໄພຂົ່ມຄູ່ທາງດ້ານໄພພິບັດ (DTRA) ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນການຈັດຝຶກອົບຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານແພດໝໍໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ຫຼາຍກວ່າພັນຄົນ ຈາກສູນກາງ ແລະ ທ້ອງຖີ່ນ ລວມທັງນັກລະບາດວິທະຍາ ທີ່ຢູ່ແຖວຫນ້າ ແລະ ບັນດາຊ່ຽວຊານຈາກຂະແໜງສາທາທີ່ປັດຈຸບັນກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດ COVID-19. ໂດຍ

ຜ່ານໂຄງການ President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), USAID ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ ໄດ້ເຖິງ 80 ເປີເຊັນໃນໄລຍະສິບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ສະຫະລັດຍັງໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນວຽກງານການລົບລ້າງພະຍາດຕາສານ ໃນປີ 2018. ການຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV/AIDS ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມີການຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນສອງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ອັນເນື່ອງມາຈາກຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງໂຄງການປ້ອງກັນ ແລະ ປິ່ນປົວ

HIV ເຊິ່ງຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍຮ່ວມກັບຊຸມຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖີ່ນເຊິ່ງສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກ The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). ຕົວຢ່າງວຽກງານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຍັງມີວຽກງານອື່ນໆອີກທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຮ່ວມມືໄລຍະຍາວ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໂດຍຜ່ານຫຼາຍໆໂຄງການທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃນການພັດທະນາໝາກຜົນ ແລະ ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາປະເທດຊາດ.



United States Provides Additional $2.5 Million to Support COVID-19 Response in Lao PDR

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has committed an additional $2.5 million to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Lao PDR. In coordination with the Government of Lao PDR, USAID will provide this additional funding to international organizations in Lao PDR to control the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This additional funding from the United States reaffirms our commitment under the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership,” said U.S. Ambassador Dr. Peter M. Haymond. “We are proud that total U.S. commitments of COVID related assistance now exceeds $7.5 million. The United States is supporting Government of Lao PDR in its efforts to prevent the spread of this terrible virus and protect the health and wellbeing of the Lao people.”

The United States has provided more than $7.5 million to help Laos respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. In February, the United States, through USAID, provided medical equipment to help frontline health workers safely care for patients in Laos. In March, USAID followed up with more than $1.9 million of new funding support against COVID-19. Last month, the United States provided additional funding of approximately $3.17 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (USCDC). Additionally, two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines, ten laptops, specialized laboratory filters and autoclaves, and numerous testing supplies were donated by U.S. government and private organizations to the Ministry of Health’s National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology to help scientists and health officials conduct testing and contact tracing, respectively.

Through this latest funding assistance, USAID will support:

Community engagement to help educate Lao citizens on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus.

Programs to enhance infection prevention and control.

Support for Lao laboratories to help them diagnose and detect COVID-19 cases.

Efforts to help provide surveillance for COVID-19 to minimize the risk of onwards transmission to others.

The United States has invested nearly $92 million in public health cooperation over the past 20 years in Laos. During that time, USCDC, USAID and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) have supported training for thousands of Lao health workers at the national and sub-national levels, including the majority of front-line Lao epidemiologists and public health experts currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the President’s Malaria Initiative, USAID support helped the Government of Laos to reduce the number of malaria cases by 80% in the past six years. Separately, the United States helped Laos eliminate the eye disease trachoma in 2018. HIV/AIDS infections in Laos have declined dramatically over the past two decades due to successful HIV prevention and treatment programs implemented by the Government of Lao PDR in partnership with local communities, with support from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). These examples and many others demonstrate long-term U.S. support for the Lao government and people through a range of programs to help improve health outcomes and achieve the country’s development goals.

For more information about the U.S. Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit: https://www.usaid.gov/coronavirus-covid-19