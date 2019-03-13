ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ທ່ານແອ​ລ​ລຽດ

ເອ​ແບ​ຣ​ມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ “​ທີ່​ສຳ

​ຄັນ” ຕໍ່​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ແຕ່​ກໍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຮວມ​ການ​ລົງ​

ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ເງິນ ແລະ​ການ​ຖອນວີ​ຊາ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາ​ດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຫຼາຍ

​ຄົນ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດນໍ້າ​ມັນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ແລະ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ-ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງຮ່ວມກັນ.

ທ່ານ​ເອ​ແບ​ຣ​ມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ປະ

​ກາດວ່າ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະ​ປິດ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນລົງຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກາ​ຣາ​ກັ​ສ ແລະ​ນຳ​

ເອົາ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ການ​ທູດ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ບ້ານ.

ທ່ານ​ພ​ອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວວ່າ ​ການຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ “ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ເຖິງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ​

ລົງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ” ພ້​ອມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ “ໄດ້​

ຈຳ​ກັດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ເອ​ແບ​ຣ​ມກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປິດ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທູດ “ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ນະ​ໂຍ

​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຕໍ່​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ຫຼື​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຄວາມ​ໜັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ໃດໆ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ

​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ​ໃນ​ການ​ດິ້ນ​ລົນ ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ເກືອບ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລ​າ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້​ມອດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ “ສະ​

ພາບ​ການ​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມ” ທີ​ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ.

ອະ​ທິ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ ຂອງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ນິ​ໂກ​ລັ​ສ ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຝ່າຍ

​ຄ້ານ ແລະຜູ້​ທີ່​ປະ​ກາດ​ຕົນ​ເອງວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ຮວນ ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ມາ​ສືບ​

ສວນ​ ໃນ “ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ​ທ່ານພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບການ​ລອບ​ທຳ​ລາຍຕໍ່ ລະ​ບົບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ຂອງ

ເວ​ເນ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ.”

ທ່ານ​ກົວ​ອີ​ໂດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ

ທ່ານ​ມາ​ດູ​ໂຣ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

U.S. special envoy for policy in Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, says the Trump administration will announce "very significant" sanctions on Venezuela this week.



He gave no details Tuesday, but said they would include penalties against financial institutions and visa revocations.



The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on a number of security officials, Venezuela's state-run oil company, and a jointly-owned Venezuelan-Russian bank.



Abrams spoke after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the U.S. is closing down its embassy in Caracas and bringing all remaining diplomatic personnel home.



Pompeo said the decision "reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela" as well as the conclusion that the presence of the diplomatic staff "has become a constraint on U.S. policy."



But Abrams said shuttering the embassy "does not represent any change in U.S. policy toward Venezuela, nor does it represent any commitment we have to the people of Venezuela and to their struggle for democracy."



A nearly week-long nationwide power blackout is one of those "deteriorating conditions" Pompeo was talking about.



President Nicolas Maduro's chief prosecutor said he would place opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido under investigation for "his alleged involvement in the sabotage of the Venezuelan electricity system."



Guaido denied the allegations during an anti-Maduro protest Tuesday.



"The whole world knows who the saboteur is. Maduro is responsible," he declared.



Guaido says government corruption and mismanagement are the cause. Engineers say a lack of maintenance and skilled experts fleeing the country have left the Venezuelan electrical grid in terrible shape.



The United States denies Maduro's claim that a U.S. cyberattack on a hydroelectric dam cut off power to nearly the entire country.



Maduro says he is enduring the blackout with his fellow Venezuelans, but he tried Tuesday to send a group of relatives to neighboring Colombia to seek relief.



Colombian authorities stopped them at the border.



A government official says Colombia does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president and will not let his family find refuge from misery while "avoiding the reality of a people in agony."