ທູດພິເສດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານແອລລຽດ
ເອແບຣມ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ຈະປະກາດການລົງໂທດ “ທີ່ສຳ
ຄັນ” ຕໍ່ເວເນຊູເອລາໃນອາທິດນີ້.
ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແຕ່ກໍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຈະຮວມການລົງ
ໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາສະຖາບັນການເງິນ ແລະການຖອນວີຊາ.
ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຫຼາຍ
ຄົນ ບໍລິສັດນໍ້າມັນທີ່ເປັນຂອງລັດ ແລະທະນາຄານເວເນຊູເອລາ-ຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຮ່ວມກັນ.
ທ່ານເອແບຣມ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ປະ
ກາດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະປິດສະຖານທູດຂອງຕົນລົງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນກາຣາກັສ ແລະນຳ
ເອົາພະນັກງານການທູດ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ນັ້ນ ກັບຄືນບ້ານ.
ທ່ານພອມພຽວກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ “ສະທ້ອນເຖິງສະພາບການຊຸດໂຊມ
ລົງ ຢູ່ໃນເວເນຊູເອລາ” ພ້ອມທັງສະຫລຸບວ່າ ການມີໜ້າຂອງບັນດານັກການທູດ “ໄດ້
ຈຳກັດການປະຕິບັດນະໂຍບາຍສະຫະລັດ.”
ແຕ່ທ່ານເອແບຣມກ່າວວ່າ ການປິດສະຖານທູດ “ບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນນະໂຍ
ບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ເວເນຊູເອລາ ຫຼືບໍ່ໄດ້ສະເໜີຄວາມໜັ້ນໝາຍໃດໆທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ
ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ ແລະໃນການດິ້ນລົນ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ເກືອບເປັນເວລານຶ່ງອາທິດທີ່ໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ມອດຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ສະ
ພາບການຊຸດໂຊມ” ທີທ່ານພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ.
ອະທິໄອຍະການ ຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ກ່າວວ່າຈະນຳເອົາຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍ
ຄ້ານ ແລະຜູ້ທີ່ປະກາດຕົນເອງວ່າ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານຮວນ ກົວອີໂດ ມາສືບ
ສວນ ໃນ “ການກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານພົວພັນກັບການລອບທຳລາຍຕໍ່ ລະບົບໄຟຟ້າຂອງ
ເວເນຊູເອລາ.”
ທ່ານກົວອີໂດ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ
ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
U.S. special envoy for policy in Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, says the Trump administration will announce "very significant" sanctions on Venezuela this week.
He gave no details Tuesday, but said they would include penalties against financial institutions and visa revocations.
The U.S. has already imposed sanctions on a number of security officials, Venezuela's state-run oil company, and a jointly-owned Venezuelan-Russian bank.
Abrams spoke after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the U.S. is closing down its embassy in Caracas and bringing all remaining diplomatic personnel home.
Pompeo said the decision "reflects the deteriorating situation in Venezuela" as well as the conclusion that the presence of the diplomatic staff "has become a constraint on U.S. policy."
But Abrams said shuttering the embassy "does not represent any change in U.S. policy toward Venezuela, nor does it represent any commitment we have to the people of Venezuela and to their struggle for democracy."
A nearly week-long nationwide power blackout is one of those "deteriorating conditions" Pompeo was talking about.
President Nicolas Maduro's chief prosecutor said he would place opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido under investigation for "his alleged involvement in the sabotage of the Venezuelan electricity system."
Guaido denied the allegations during an anti-Maduro protest Tuesday.
"The whole world knows who the saboteur is. Maduro is responsible," he declared.
Guaido says government corruption and mismanagement are the cause. Engineers say a lack of maintenance and skilled experts fleeing the country have left the Venezuelan electrical grid in terrible shape.
The United States denies Maduro's claim that a U.S. cyberattack on a hydroelectric dam cut off power to nearly the entire country.
Maduro says he is enduring the blackout with his fellow Venezuelans, but he tried Tuesday to send a group of relatives to neighboring Colombia to seek relief.
Colombian authorities stopped them at the border.
A government official says Colombia does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president and will not let his family find refuge from misery while "avoiding the reality of a people in agony."
