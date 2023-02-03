ສະຫະລັດ ຊ່ວຍສົ່ງເສີມວຽກງານສຸຂະພາບແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື USAID ໄດ້ເປີດຕົວໂຄງການໃໝ່ທີ່ມີໄລຍະເວລາ 5 ປີ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງດ້ານວຽກງານສຸຂະພາບແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດໂດຍສະຖາບັນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະຝຶກອົບຮົມ ເຈເອສໄອ (JSI) ຮ່ວມກັບ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະຈະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຢູ່ໃນ 24 ເມືອງ ຂອງ 5 ແຂວງ ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ ແຂວງຜົ້ງສາລີ ອຸດົມໄຊ ສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ສາລະວັນ ແລະ ເຊກອງ.

ທ່ານ ດຣ ພອນປະເສີດ ອຸນາພົມ ຫົວໜ້າກົມອະນາໄມ ແລະ ສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະ ພາບ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍທ່ານ Brian Mulligan, ຫົວໜ້າໂຄງການເຈເອສໄອໄດ້ຮ່ວມເຊັນບົດ​ບັນທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ​(MOU) ໂດຍການເຂົ້າເປັນປະທານ ແລະສັກຂີພິຍານ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ສະໜອງ ທອງຊະນະ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາາ ທ່ານ Mark Kowalski ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກວຽກງານສາກົນ ສະຖາບັນຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ແລະ ຝຶກອົບຮົມ ເຈເອສໄອ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ທ່ານ ຈາກກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ.

ທ່ານ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ ​ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພົວ ພັນຮ່ວມ​ມື​ແບບກວມລວມ ລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິິກາ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພາກພູມ​ໃຈ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ເພື່ອການສົ່ງເສີມ​ສຸຂະພາບ​ແລະໂພຊະນາ​ການ ​ຂອງ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ລາວ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານວຽກງານສຸຂະພາບຮອບດ້ານ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຈະຊ່ວຍເສີມສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງລາວ ເພື່ອກຽມພ້ອມຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດ ທັງນີ້ກໍເພື່ອໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມປອດໄພແລະມີສຸຂະ ພາບທີ່ດີ.”

ໂຄງການນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ທຶນສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ (USAID) ມີຈຸດປະສົງປັບປຸງຜົນໄດ້ຮັບດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ຂອງບັນດາແມ່ຍິງຖືພາ ໄລຍະເກີດ ຫຼັງການເກີດລູກ ເດັກເກີດໃໝ່ ເດັກນ້ອຍແລະໄວໜຸ່ມໃຫ້ດີຂຶ້ນ ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງຍາກ. ເພື່ອບັນລຸວິໄສທັດດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ໂຄງການໄດ້ປັບແນວທາງປະຕິບັດ ໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບ ວຽກງານສາມສ້າງ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ມອບໝາຍ ຄວາມເປັນເຈົ້າການຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນລະດັບທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນແຜນດຳເນີນງານ ແລະແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງວຽກງານສຸຂະພາບຈະເລີນພັນ ແມ່ ເດັກເກີດໃໝ່ ເດັກນ້ອຍ (2016-2025). ໂຄງການຈະສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ກັບຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ຂັ້ນສູນ ກາງ ຂັ້ນແຂວງ ແລະ ເມືອງ ແລະ ການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງຊຸມຊົນໃນການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອບັນລຸຜົນໄດ້ຮັບດ້ານສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍການ:

ເພີ່ມການເຂົ້າເຖິງ ແລະ ການນຳໃຊ້ບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງແມ່ ແລະເດັກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ (MCHN); ປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຂອງແມ່ ແລະ ເດັກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ; ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້​ລະບົບ​ສາທາລະນະສຸກ​ໃນ​ທຸກລະດັບ​ຂັ້ນ; ສົ່ງເສີມການປະຕິບັດພຶດຕິກໍາທີ່ດີຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບຈະເລີນພັນ ແມ່ ເດັກເກີດໃໝ່ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ໄວໜຸ່ມແລະໂພຊະນາການໃນບັນດາຄົວເຮືອນ ແລະ ຊມຊົນນ.



​ອົງການ USAID ມີຈຸດມຸ້ງໝາຍທີ່ສ້າງຂີດຄວາມສາມາດໃຫ້ບຸກຄະລາກອນ ຂັ້ນແຂວງແລະເມືອງ ໃນການວາງແຜນ ການຈັດສັນງົບປະມານ ແລະການຄຸ້ມຄອງການບໍລິການດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ໂຄງການຍັງຈະສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ເຄື່ອນທີ່ເຊື່ອມສານໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຊຸມຊົນທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ແລະກະຕຸກຊຸກ

ຍູ້ອາສາສະໝັກສາທາລະນະສຸກຂັ້ນບ້ານ ຜູ້ນຳຊຸມຊົນ ແລະ ການມີບົດບາດຂອງໂຮງໝໍນ້ອຍໃນການສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ແມ່ແລະເດັກ ແລະ ໂພຊະນາການ.

ການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງອົງ​ການ USAID ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນການລິເລີ່ມສູນແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນເລີດໃນແຕ່ລະແຂວງ ເຊິ່ງຈະສະໜອງການອົບຮົມວິຊາສະເພາະໃຫ້ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມຮູ້ ແລະ ທັກສະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັ ງຈະສະ ໜອງແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ງ່າຍໃຫ້ແກ່ໄວໜຸ່ມໄວຈະເລີນພັນ ແມ່ຍິງຖື ພາ ແລະ ພໍ່ແມ່.

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ການລົງທຶນໃນດ້ານໂພຊະນາການຂອງອົງການ USAID ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນ 200,000 ຄົນ ໃນ 500 ບ້ານ ໃນແຂວງຄໍາມ່ວນ ແລະ ແຂວງສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ຜ່ານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ແລະນໍ້າ ສຸ ຂາພິບານແລະສຸຂະອະນາໄມ (WASH) ຊຶ່ງຊ່ວຍປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບໂດຍລວມ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນແຂວງຄຳມ່ວນ ແລະສະຫວັນນະເຂດ.

United States to Help Advance Maternal Child Health and Nutrition in Lao PDR

Vientiane – February 3, 2023 – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a new five-year Project for Capacity Strengthening for Maternal Child Health and Nutrition. The Project will be implemented by JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc. in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and will implement activities in 24 districts of the five provinces of Phongsaly, Oudomxay, Savannakhet, Saravane, and Sekong.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Ounaphom, Director General of the Department of Hygiene and Health Promotion, MOH, and Mr. Brian Mulligan, Chief of Party, JSI, signed the MOU. Witnesses included Dr. Sanong Thongsana, Vice Minister of Health; Dr. Peter M. Haymond, Ambassador of the United States; and Mr. Mark Kowalski, International Division Director, JSI; with more than 50 participants from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and development partners.

Ambassador Haymond highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Laos Comprehensive Partnership. He said, “The United States is proud to continue our support to improve the health and nutrition of the people of Laos. Our comprehensive health assistance helps strengthen Laos’ health system in preparation for any health crises in the future so the Lao people can be kept safe and healthy.”

This USAID-funded Project will improve health and nutrition outcomes among pregnant and postpartum women, newborns, children, and adolescents in hard-to-reach communities. To achieve this vision, the Project aligns its approach with the Lao PDR’s Sam Sang Directive, where responsibility is increasingly delegated to local administrative levels. In support of the MOH’s Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health Strategy and Action Plan (2016-2025), the Project will strengthen capacity of national, provincial, and district health partners and engage communities to work with the health system to achieve better health outcomes by:

Increasing access to and use of maternal child health and nutrition (MCHN) services; Improving the quality of MCHN services; Strengthening health system capacity at all levels; and, Promoting the adoption of optimal MCHN behaviors by families and communities.



This USAID Project is intended to strengthen the leadership, management, and governance capacity of provincial and district health offices to enhance quality of care investments by health care providers. The Project will also strengthen MCHN outreach services to remote communities and improve village health volunteer, community leader, and health center engagement for maternal, child health and nutrition.

The USAID-MOH partnership will help establish Centers of Excellence in each province, which will provide clinical training for health workers and improve their knowledge and skills. The Project will also provide easy-to-use informational resources to adolescents, pregnant women, and parents.

Previous USAID investment in nutrition reached 200,000 villagers in 500 communities in Khammoun and Savannakhet Provinces with nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene interventions, improving the overall health of Khammouan and Savannakhet people.

About JSI

JSI is a global public health organization dedicated to greater health equity and improving the health of individuals and communities in the U.S. and around the world. www.jsi.com

About USAID

USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance. Visit usaid.gov/laos