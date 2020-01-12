ສະຫະລັດ ຈະຂັບໄລ່ນັກຮຽນທະຫານ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ໜັງລາມົກເດັກນ້ອຍ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ, ຫຼັງຈາກການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ໃນການອາລະວາດຍິງ ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຄົນນຶ່ງໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງສື່ມວນຊົນໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້.
ເມື່ອເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ້າວ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ອາລຊຳຣານີ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນໂຄງການຊ້ອມທະຫານ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງຄົນໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນ ທີ່ຖານທັບອາກາດຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອ ເພັນຊາໂຄລາ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະຫານເຮືອສາມຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບອີກ 8 ຄົນກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະຖືກຕຳຫຼວດຍິງຕາຍ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຜູ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມ 12 ຄົນ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທ້າວ ອາລຊຳຣານີ, ບາງຄົນກໍຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າໄດ້ມີການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຫຼື ຄອບຄອງໜັງລາມົກເດັກນ້ອຍ, ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານຂອງໂທລະພາບ CNN.
ການສືບສວນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດຳເນີນໂດຍອົງການ FBI ນັ້ນ, ກໍໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ຫຼາຍຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະພຶດທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງມືສັງຫານກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມໜັງສືພິມ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໂພສ.
ໃນກາງເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ດຳເນີນການກວດກາປະຫວັດຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ທີ່ຝຶກຊ້ອມໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ “ແຜນການທີ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃນທັນທີ.”
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໄດ້ຢຸດການປະຕິບັດການຝຶກຊ້ອມສຳລັບນັກຮຽນທະຫານ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີ, ແຕ່ວ່າການສິດສອນໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນແມ່ນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມືປືນອາຍຸ 21 ປີ, ຮ້ອຍໂທໃນກອງທັບອາກາດ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ, ໄດ້ພົກພາອາວຸດ ດ້ວຍການຊື້ປືນສັ້ນ 9ມມ ຍີ່ຫໍ້ ກລັອກ, ແລະ ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ຂຽນການປະກາດໃນທວິດເຕີ ກ່ອນການຍິງ ໂດຍກ່າວປະນາມ ອາເມຣິກາ ວ່າ “ປັນປະເທດທີ່ຊົ່ວຮ້າຍ.”
The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.
In December, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the United States as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.
While the dozen or more trainees are not accused of aiding Alshamrani, some were found to have connections to extremist movements or be in possession of child pornography, CNN reported.
The probe, which was carried out by the FBI, also found that several had not reported the assailant's disturbing behavior before the attack, according to The Washington Post.
In mid-December the Pentagon said it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States and found no "immediate threat scenario."
Defense Department officials halted operational training for Saudi Arabian military students in the United States following the attack, though classroom instruction continued.
The 21-year-old gunman, a lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, was armed with a lawfully purchased Glock 9mm handgun, and is reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing America as "a nation of evil."
