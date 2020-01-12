ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຈະ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ທະ​ຫານ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ແລະ ໜັງ​ລາ​ມົກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ ໃນ​ການ​ອາ​ລະ​ວາດ​ຍິງ ໂດຍ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ລັດ ຟ​ລໍ​ຣິ​ດາ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອ​ງ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້.

ເມື່ອເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ້າວ ໂມ​ຮຳ​ເມັດ ອາ​ລ​ຊຳ​ຣາ​ນີ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ທະ​ຫານ ຊ​າ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ສາກຍິງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ ທີ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາດຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອ ເພັນ​ຊາ​ໂຄ​ລາ, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ 8 ຄົນ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ລາວຈະ​ຖືກ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຍິງ​ຕາຍ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ 12 ຄົນ ຫຼືຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ທ້າວ ອາ​ລ​ຊຳ​ຣາ​ນີ, ບາງ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຫຼື ຄອບ​ຄອງ​ໜັງ​ລາ​ມົກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CNN.

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ FBI ນັ້ນ, ກໍ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ວ່າ ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ມື​ສັງ​ຫານ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ນັ້ນ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ ໂພ​ສ.

ໃນ​ກາງ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການກວດ​ກາ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກອງ​ທັບ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ທີ່​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ໃນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ “ແຜນ​ການ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.”

ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ຝຶກ​ຊ້ອມ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ນັກ​ຮຽ​ນ​ທະ​ຫານ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ໃນ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລຸນຫຼັງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ການ​ສິດ​ສອນ​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽ​ນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມື​ປືນ​ອາ​ຍຸ 21 ປີ, ຮ້ອຍ​ໂທ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ອາ​ກາ​ດ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ, ໄດ້​ພົກ​ພາ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຊື້​ປືນ​ສັ້ນ 9ມມ ຍີ່​ຫໍ້ ກ​ລັອກ, ແລະ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ຍິງ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ປະ​ນາມ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ວ່າ “ປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ຊົ່ວ​ຮ້າຍ.”

The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.



In December, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the United States as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police.



While the dozen or more trainees are not accused of aiding Alshamrani, some were found to have connections to extremist movements or be in possession of child pornography, CNN reported.



The probe, which was carried out by the FBI, also found that several had not reported the assailant's disturbing behavior before the attack, according to The Washington Post.



In mid-December the Pentagon said it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States and found no "immediate threat scenario."



Defense Department officials halted operational training for Saudi Arabian military students in the United States following the attack, though classroom instruction continued.



The 21-year-old gunman, a lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force, was armed with a lawfully purchased Glock 9mm handgun, and is reported to have posted a manifesto on Twitter before the shooting denouncing America as "a nation of evil."