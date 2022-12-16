ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດວາງ​ມາ​ດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດທາງ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະກິດ​ຮອບໃໝ່​ ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ ດ້ານການເງິນຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍແນ​ເປົ້າ​ ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ໂປ​ຕານິນ ແລະຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຮັດສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂປ​ຕາ​ນິນ ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ນາຍ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ກັບປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ. ​ທ່ານ​ໂປ​ຕາ​ນິນອາ​ຍຸ 61 ປີ ຄວບ​ຄຸ​ມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່ ຖື​ຮຸ້ນການ​ລົງ​ທຶ​ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກວດ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ໄລ ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ 36 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ນໍ​ຣ​ນິກ​ເກີ​ລ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ພາ​ລາ​ດຽມ ແລະນິ​ໂກ​ລ ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ກີດ​ກັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ໂປ​ຕາ​ນິນ ຈາກ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ເນີ​ວາ​ນາທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຮືອ​ຫລູ​ຫລາມີ​ມູນ​ຄາ​ຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ​ທີ່ທ່ານເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ. ​ອັງ​ກິດແລະ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານມາ​ກ່ອນແລ້ວ.

ຍິ່ງ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ດຳ​ກະ​ຊວງການ​ເງິນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໂຣ​ສ​ແບ​ງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໃຫຍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ແມ່ນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໂປ​ຕາ​ນິນ ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ເງິນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ 17 ສາ​ຂາ​ຂອງ VTB ທີ່​ເປັນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

​ທ່ານບ​ຣາຍ​ອັນ ແນ​ລ​ສັນ ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ເງິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ

ເລື້ອງກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ການ​ເງິນ ກ່າວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ວ່າ “ໂດຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ຕໍ່ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ໂດດ​ດ່ຽວຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເລິກ​ລົງໄປ​ອີກຈາກ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ໂລກ.”

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ “​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ໂດຍບັນ​ດາຄູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ງານ​ສາ​ກົນ ຈະຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປູ​ຕິນ ທີ່ໃຫ້​ທຶນໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ ​ຍັງ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ ບັ​ນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານລາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ລັດ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ ບັນ​ດ​າ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງເຂດນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກໃນຄອບ​ຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ກັກທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ໃນສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ມີ​ຊື່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ດຳ ​ທີ່​ອາດຈະມີ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ຫ້າມ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ກັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

The United States imposed new economic sanctions on Russian financial interests Thursday, targeting one of the country’s richest businessmen, Vladimir Potanin, and his family, in the latest effort to pressure Moscow over its war against Ukraine.



Potanin was once Russia’s deputy prime minister, and the U.S. said he has direct ties to President Vladimir Putin. Potanin, 61, controls Interros, an investment holding company the U.S. said has sweeping interests across the Russian economy, including 36% ownership of Nornickel, the world’s largest palladium and refined nickel producer.



The U.S. also blocked Potanin from use of Nirvana, the yacht worth hundreds of millions of dollars that he partially owns. Britain and Canada had previously imposed sanctions against him.

In addition, the U.S. Department of State blacklisted Rosbank, a Russia-based commercial bank it said Potanin acquired earlier this year, along with 17 subsidiaries of Russian VTB, the country’s second largest bank.



Brian Nelson, the Department of the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement, "By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets.”



He said the U.S. sanctions, “together with actions taken by our international partners, will further inhibit the Putin regime’s ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine."



The State Department also imposed sanctions on members of the board of directors of the state-owned Russian Railways, members of the government, including the governor of the Moscow region and their family members.



The sanctions freeze whatever U.S. assets those blacklisted might hold, and generally bar Americans from any financial deals with them.