ສະຫະລັດວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຮອບໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ດ້ານການເງິນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໂດຍແນເປົ້າ ໝາຍໃສ່ນຶ່ງ ໃນຈຳນວນບັນດານັກທຸລະກິດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີທີ່ສຸດ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ໂປຕານິນ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ອັນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ເພື່ອກົດດັນມົສກູ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຮັດສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານໂປຕານິນ ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປັນຮອງນາຍຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີຄວາມສຳພັນໂດຍກົງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ. ທ່ານໂປຕານິນອາຍຸ 61 ປີ ຄວບຄຸມບໍລິສັດຍັກໃຫຍ່ ຖືຮຸ້ນການລົງທຶນຢູ່ໃນບໍລິສັດ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ກວດເອົາກຳໄລ ໄປທົ່ວເສດຖະກິດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຮວມທັງເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ 36 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງນໍຣນິກເກີລ ທີ່ເປັນບໍລິສັດພາລາດຽມ ແລະນິໂກລ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.
ສະຫະລັດຍັງກີດກັ້ນ ທ່ານໂປຕານິນ ຈາກການໃຊ້ເນີວານາທີ່ເປັນເຮືອຫລູຫລາມີມູນຄາຫລາຍຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ທ່ານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງສ່ວນນຶ່ງ. ອັງກິດແລະການາດາໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ທ່ານມາກ່ອນແລ້ວ.
ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີດຳກະຊວງການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ໂຣສແບງ ທີ່ເປັນທະນາຄານການຄ້າໃຫຍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໂປຕານິນ ໄດ້ເອົາເງິນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ 17 ສາຂາຂອງ VTB ທີ່ເປັນທະນາຄານໃຫຍ່ທີສອງຂອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານບຣາຍອັນ ແນລສັນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີການເງິນສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນ
ເລື້ອງກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະສືບລັບການເງິນ ກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການວ່າ “ໂດຍການລົງໂທດເພີ້ມເຕີມຕໍ່ບັນດາທະນາຄານທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດໃຫ້ການໂດດດ່ຽວຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍເລິກລົງໄປອີກຈາກຕະຫລາດໂລກ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າການລົງໂທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ “ຮ່ວມກັນກັບການເອົາບາດກ້າວໂດຍບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສາກົນ ຈະຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄວາມສາມາດອຳນາດການປົກຄອງປູຕິນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ທຶນໃນການເຮັດສົງຄາມທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.”
ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ຍັງວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄະນະບໍລິຫານລາງລົດໄຟຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ລັດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຮວມທັງຜູ້ປົກຄອງເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງມົສກູ ແລະບັນດາສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ການລົງໂທດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ກັກທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນຊັບສິນໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ພວກມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີດຳ ທີ່ອາດຈະມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ ແລະໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຫ້າມຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຕິດຕໍ່ພົວພັນດ້ານການເງິນກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
The United States imposed new economic sanctions on Russian financial interests Thursday, targeting one of the country’s richest businessmen, Vladimir Potanin, and his family, in the latest effort to pressure Moscow over its war against Ukraine.
Potanin was once Russia’s deputy prime minister, and the U.S. said he has direct ties to President Vladimir Putin. Potanin, 61, controls Interros, an investment holding company the U.S. said has sweeping interests across the Russian economy, including 36% ownership of Nornickel, the world’s largest palladium and refined nickel producer.
The U.S. also blocked Potanin from use of Nirvana, the yacht worth hundreds of millions of dollars that he partially owns. Britain and Canada had previously imposed sanctions against him.
In addition, the U.S. Department of State blacklisted Rosbank, a Russia-based commercial bank it said Potanin acquired earlier this year, along with 17 subsidiaries of Russian VTB, the country’s second largest bank.
Brian Nelson, the Department of the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement, "By sanctioning additional major Russian banks, we continue to deepen Russia’s isolation from global markets.”
He said the U.S. sanctions, “together with actions taken by our international partners, will further inhibit the Putin regime’s ability to fund its horrific war against Ukraine."
The State Department also imposed sanctions on members of the board of directors of the state-owned Russian Railways, members of the government, including the governor of the Moscow region and their family members.
The sanctions freeze whatever U.S. assets those blacklisted might hold, and generally bar Americans from any financial deals with them.