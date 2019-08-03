ສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ເລີ້ມການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບຮອບທີແປດ ໃນວັນເສົາ
ມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງໂດຮາ ປະເທດກາຕາ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຈລະຈາຮອບນີ້ເປັນຮອບທີ່ “ສຳຄັນສຸດ” ໃນການ ເຈລະ
ຈາສັນຕິພາບ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ສົງຄາມ ທີ່ດຳເນີນມາເປັນເວລາ 18 ປີ ໃນອັຟກາ
ນິສຖານ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.
ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ທ່ານຊູເຮວ ຊາຮີນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄສົກຄະນະເຈລະຈາຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ
ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍເຮັດວຽກໜັກເກືອບນຶ່ງປີ ແລະເກືອບເສັດສິ້ນຮ່າງ
ເອກກະສານ ທີ່ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນທັງໝົດ.”
ຮ່າງເອກກະສານ ແມ່ນເວົ້າເຖິງ “ຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນ” ກ່ຽວກັບກຳນົດເວລາ ໃນ
ການຖອນກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ອອກຈາກປະເທດ ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນ
ຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລິບານວ່າ “ດິນແດນອັຟການິສຖານ ໂດຍສະເພາະເຂດ ທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້
ການການຄວບຄຸມຂອງພວກເຮົາ” ຈະບໍ່ກາຍເປັນບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້ ໃຫ້ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ
ຂ້າມຊາດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານຊາຮີນໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດທີ່ສະເພາະ
ເຈາະຈົງຫຍັງຕື່ມ.
ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການ ທີ່ອອກໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ລາຍງານເຖິງການ
ບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນໃນອັຟການິສຖານໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ.
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,500 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ
ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳນວນສູງສຸດໃນເວລານຶ່ງເດືອນທີ່ບໍ່ ມີມາກ່ອນ ນັບແຕ່
ເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 2017. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ຮັບບາດເຈັບ
ແມ່ນມາຈາກລະເບີດທີ່ເຮັດເອົາເອງ ຫຼື IED.
ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພິເສ ຂອງເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດປະຈຳອັຟການິສຖານ ທ່ານ
ທາດາມີຈີ ຢາມາໂມໂຕະກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອສ້າງ
ສັນຕິພາບ ໃນລະຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການປະທະກັນ
ທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ທ່ານມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່
ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນການແຊກແຊງທາງທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ຍາວ
ນານທີ່ສຸດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເປັນເງິນເກືອບນຶ່ງພັນຕື້ໂດລາ ແລະ
ສູນເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,400 ຄົນ.
ເວລາໃດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາລິບານ ຫາກໄດ້ເຊັນກັນແລ້ວ ມັນ
ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກກະບົດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເຈລະຂາໃນທັນທີ ກັບທຸກພັກຝ່າຍທີ່ມີຜົນ
ປະໂຫຍດໃນອັຟການິສຖານ.
The United States and the Taliban are beginning an eighth round of peace talks Saturday in Qatar's capital, Doha.
Officials say this round of talks is the "most crucial" in the peace negotiations designed to bring an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.
Earlier this week, Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban negotiating team, told VOA that the two sides have worked hard for nearly one year and almost completed drafting a text in which "we have addressed all major issues."
The draft text outlines a "mutually agreed" timeline for U.S. troops to leave the country in exchange for Taliban guarantees that "Afghan soil, particularly areas under our control" do not become a platform for transnational terrorism, Shaheen said, without sharing specific details.
In a statement Saturday, the United Nations reported a spike in civilian casualties in Afghanistan in July. The U.N. says more than 1,500 civilians were killed and injured, the highest total for any single month since May 2017. More than 50% of the civilian casualties were caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
The U/N Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto said "As peace efforts have intensified in recent weeks so too has the conflict on the ground."
U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he intends to wind down the longest U.S. foreign military intervention, which has cost Washington an estimated nearly one trillion dollars and more than 2,400 lives of American military personnel.
Once the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is inked, it would require the insurgents to immediately enter into negotiations with Afghan stakeholders.