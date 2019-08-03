ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຮອບ​ທີ​ແປດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​

ມື້​ນີ້ ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວ​ງໂດ​ຮາ ປະ​ເທດ​ກາ​ຕາ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຮອບ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຮອບ​ທີ່ “ສຳ​ຄັນສຸດ” ໃນ​ການ ​ເຈ​ລະ

​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ທີ່​ແນ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສົງ​ຄາມ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລ​າ 18 ປີ ​ໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​

ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ຊູເຮວ ຊາ​ຮີນ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ

ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ ທັງສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ເຮັດ​ວ​ຽກ​ໜັກ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ແລະ​ເກືອບ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ຮ່າງ

ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ​ທີ່ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.”

ຮ່າງເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ແມ່ນ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ “ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງກັນ” ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ເວ​ລາ​ ໃນ​

ການ​ຖອນກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ເພື່ອ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ

​ຂ​ອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລິ​ບານ​ວ່າ “ດິນ​ແດນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະເຂດ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​

ການ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ” ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ຫຼົບ​ລີ້ ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ກໍ່ການ​ຮ້າຍ​

ຂ້າມ​ຊາດ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຮີນ​ໂດຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​

ເຈາະ​ຈົງຫ​ຍັງ​ຕື່ມ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້​ນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເຖິງ​ການ​

ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ລົ້ມ​ຕາຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນໃນ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​ໃນ​ເດືອນກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1,500 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ

​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຈຳ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນຶ່ງ​ເດືອນທີ່​ບໍ່​ ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​

ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ປີ 2017. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ທີ່ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ

ແມ່ນ​ມາຈ​າກ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ເອົາ​ເອງ ​ຫຼື IED.

ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພິ​ເສ ຂອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫ​ຍ່ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດປະ​ຈຳ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ທ່ານ

​ທາ​ດາ​ມີ​ຈີ ຢາ​ມາ​ໂມ​ໂຕະກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ພ​ະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ

ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ

ທາງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່

​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ຍາວ​

ນານທີ່​ສຸດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ເປັນ​ເງິນ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່​ງ​ພັນ​ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​

ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,400 ຄົນ.

ເວ​ລາ​ໃດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະກຸ່ມຕາ​ລິ​ບານ ​ຫາກ​ໄດ້ເຊັນກັນ​ແລ້ວ ມັນ​

ຈະ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຂາໃນທັນ​ທີ ກັບທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ

​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ໃນອັ​ຟກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ​.





The United States and the Taliban are beginning an eighth round of peace talks Saturday in Qatar's capital, Doha.



Officials say this round of talks is the "most crucial" in the peace negotiations designed to bring an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan.



Earlier this week, Suhail Shaheen, who speaks for the Taliban negotiating team, told VOA that the two sides have worked hard for nearly one year and almost completed drafting a text in which "we have addressed all major issues."



The draft text outlines a "mutually agreed" timeline for U.S. troops to leave the country in exchange for Taliban guarantees that "Afghan soil, particularly areas under our control" do not become a platform for transnational terrorism, Shaheen said, without sharing specific details.



In a statement Saturday, the United Nations reported a spike in civilian casualties in Afghanistan in July. The U.N. says more than 1,500 civilians were killed and injured, the highest total for any single month since May 2017. More than 50% of the civilian casualties were caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).



The U/N Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto said "As peace efforts have intensified in recent weeks so too has the conflict on the ground."



U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he intends to wind down the longest U.S. foreign military intervention, which has cost Washington an estimated nearly one trillion dollars and more than 2,400 lives of American military personnel.



Once the agreement between the United States and the Taliban is inked, it would require the insurgents to immediately enter into negotiations with Afghan stakeholders.