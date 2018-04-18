ຄະນະສານສູງສຸດ ສຫລ ຕັດສິນ ບົດບັນຍັດ ກົດໝາຍ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ວ່າ 'ບໍ່ຊັດແຈ້ງ'

ສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ສະບັບຊົ່ວຄາວ ທີ່ມີຂໍ້

ບັງຄັບ ໃຫ້ເນລະເທດພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜູ້ຖືກພິພາກສາໂທດອາຍາທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ນັ້ນ

ເຫັນວ່າບໍ່ຊັດແຈ້ງທີ່ຈະບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໄດ້.

ໂດຍເປັນຄວາມລົ້ມແຫລວຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ນີລ ໂກຣຊັຈ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາຮ່ວມໃນຄະນະຕຸລາການທີ່ ເສລີນິຍົມ ນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ລົງຄວາມເຫັນ ໃນຄະດີຄວາມລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ແຊັສສັນ ແລະ ທ້າວ ດີມາຢາ ດ່ວຍ

5 ຕໍ່ 4 ສຽງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ພົວພັນກັບ ທ້າວ ເຈມສ໌ ດີມາຢາ ຜູ້ເປັນຄົນຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າມາ

ໃນສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ໃນປີ 1992 ຕອນທີ່ຜູ້ກ່ຽວມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 13 ປີ.

ຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ຍອມຮັບສາລະພາບ ຕໍ່ 2 ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ຖານລັກຊັບໃນລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ

ໂດຍບໍ່ຄັດຂ້ອງ ລັດຖະບານ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນດຳເນີນການເນລະເທດຜູ້ກ່ຽວ.

ນອກເໜືອຈາກເລື່ອງອື່ນໆແລ້ວ ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງວ່າ ທ້າວ ດີມາຢາ ອາດຖືກ

ສົ່ງອອກຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າ ການຕັດສິນ ວ່າລາວມີຄວາມຜິດ ມີຄຸນຄ່າເທົ່າກັບ

ອາຊະຍາກຳຮ້າຍແຮງ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ນຳເອົາຜູ້ກ່ຽວອອກຈາກປະເທດ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດ

ໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ອີລານາ ເຄແກນ ໄດ້ຂຽນຄວາມເຫັນຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ວ່າ

ບົດບັນຍັດຂອງກົດໝາຍ ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ແຈ້ງ” ເລີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກຳຮ້າຍແຮງ

ອັນໃດ ທີ່ຖືວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເນລະເທດ ນັ້ນ “ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນ ໂດຍຄວາມເປັນຈິງ”

ສຳລັບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ບໍ່ວ່າຄົນຜູ້ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດດົນຊ່ຳໃດກໍຕາມ.

ອັນນັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງ ເຄແກນ ໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ ເປັນການລະເມີດຕໍ່ໃນການປົກປ້ອງສິດ ທີ່ຈະ

ໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລນາຕາມຂະບວນການຍຸຕິທຳ ຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.

ທ່ານ ໂກຣຊັຈ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມ ໃນທຸກຄວາມເຫັນທັງໝົດຂອງ

ທ່ານນາງ ເຄແກນ ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນດີກັບທ່ານນາງທີ່ວ່າ ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວອາດບໍ່ຖືກຈັດ

ເອົາໄວ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ ຄວນຈະແປກໃຈ ວ່າ ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ

ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ ສຳລັບກົດໝາຍໃດໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ຊັດແຈ້ງເລີຍ ທີ່ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ມີເຫດມີຜົນ ບໍ່ສາມາດ

ເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ ເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງມັນ ແລະພວກຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ບ່ອນໃດທີ່ຈະນຳມາໃຊ້ໄດ້.”

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a provision of the immigration law that requires the mandatory deportation of immigrants convicted of crimes of violence is too vague to be enforced.



In a blow to President Donald Trump, the justice he appointed to the top court, Neil Gorsuch,joined the liberal justices in the 5-4 decision in Session v. Dimaya Tuesday.



The decision involves James Dimaya, a native of the Philippines who came to the United States legally as a 13-year-old in 1992. After he pleaded no contest to two charges of burglary in California, the government began deportation proceedings against him.



The government argued among other things that he could be removed from the country because his convictions qualified as crimes of violence that allowed his removal under immigration law.



Justice Elana Kagan wrote in the majority opinion that the provision was so "fuzzy" over what constitutes a crime of violence that it makes deportation "a virtual certainty'' for an immigrant, no matter how long he has lived in the United States.



That, she wrote, violated the constitutional protection of due process.



Gorsuch, who did not join all of Kagan's opinion, agreed with her that the law could not be left in place. "No one should be surprised that the Constitution looks unkindly on any law so vague that reasonable people cannot understand its terms and judges do not know where to begin in applying it,'' he wrote.