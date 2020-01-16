ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່ເດີນທາງມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ສປປ ລາວ ຄັ້ງວັນທີ 12 ຫາ 15 ມັງກອນທີ່ຜ່ານ

ມານີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຂອງອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫລື

USAID ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກ ເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຂອງ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່

ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະ

ນາຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

ທ່ານ ຣີເຈີດ ພາກເກີ ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ປະຈຳອົງການ USAID ຊີ້ນຳທາງ

ດ້ານນິຕິກຳແລະຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ ແລະທ່ານ ໂຄລິນ ຄ​ຣອສບີ ຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ

ທູດ ໄດ້ລົງພື້ນຖານ ເພື່ອສຶກສາເບິ່ງ ການດຳເນີນ ງານຕົວຈິງ ຂອງບັນດາໂຄງການ

ຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງຊີວິດການເປັນ

ຢູ່ ຂອງຄົນພິການ ແລະພັດທະນາການອ່ານ ຂອງພວກນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນກຽມປະ​ຖົມ ປໍນຶ່ງ

ແລະ ປໍສອງໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ບໍ່ໃຊ້ພາສາລາວໃນການສື່ສານເປັນຫຼັກ.

ທ່ານຣີເຈີດຍັງໄດ້ພົບປະກັບການນຳຂອງແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງແລະທ່ຽວຊົມທິວທັດຂອງ

ທົ່ງໃຫຫີນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະຖານທີ່ທາງມໍລະດົກໂລກ ແຫ່ງທີສາມຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ຣີເຈີດ ພາກເກີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ເພື່ອພົບປະ

ກັບ ທ່ານພົມມາ ຄຳມະນີຈັນ ຫົວໜ້າກົມເອີຣົບ ແລະ ອາເມຣິກາກະຊວງການຕ່າງ

ປະເທດ. ການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເນັ້ນໃສ່ການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການຮ່ວມມືສອງຝ່າຍ

ລະຫວ່າງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນບັນດາວຽກງານ ການພັດທະນາຕ່າງໆ ບໍ່

ວ່າຈະເປັນການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວທາງດ້ານການຄ້າແລະການລົງທຶນ ການສ້າງຄວາມ

ເຂັ້ມແຂງທາງ ດ້ານລັດແຫ່ງກົດໝາຍ ປັບປຸງວຽກງານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະການສຶກສາ

ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈ ໃນການ

ຮ່ວມມືສອງຝ່າຍໃນບັນດາວຽກງານການພັດທະນາຕ່າງໆ. ສະຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວໃນວຽກງານການພັດທະນາເພື່ອຫຼຸດ

ພົ້ນ ອອກຈາກສະຖານະ ປະເທດດ້ອຍພັດທະນາ.”

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນ

ລາວໃນຫລາຍດ້ານ ເຊັ່ນ: ວຽກງານການປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບ ຂອງການສຶກສາ ການສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ໂພຊະນາການ ການຂຸດຄົ້ນທໍາລາຍ ລະເບີດທີ່ຍັງ

ບໍ່ທັນແຕກທີ່ເປັນສີ່ງກີດຂວາງການພັດທະນາ ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານການ

ຄ້າ ການລົງທຶນ ແລະເພີ່ມທະວີການຄຸ້ມຄອງລັດດ້ວຍກົດໝາຍ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR – During a three-day visit to Laos from January 12-15, a senior official from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) reinforced the United States government’s support to the Lao PDR as the two countries collaborate to achieve Laos’ development goals.

In Xieng Khouang Province, Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs Richard Parker and Deputy Chief of Mission Colin Crosby visited project sites in Kham district to see first-hand how the United States and Laos work together to improve development outcomes for persons with disabilities and strengthen literacy among pre-primary, first, and second grade students. While in Xieng Khouang, he also met with officials from Xieng Khouang’s Governor Office and learned more about the area’s impressive history when he visited the country’s newest World Heritage Site, the Plain of Jars.

Following his visit to Xieng Khouang Province, Assistant Administrator Parker traveled to Vientiane, where he met with Mr. Phomma Khammanichanh, Director General of the Europe and America Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their discussions focused on ways to increase cooperation between the United States and Lao PDR on a wide range of development issues including growing trade and investment, strengthening the rule of law, and improving health and education outcomes throughout Laos.

“We are proud of the incredible partnership that our two countries have formed on important development issues,” said U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter. “The United States will continue to support the Lao PDR in its development journey leading up to, and continuing beyond, graduation from Least Developed Country status.”

The United States partners with the Lao government and the people of Laos to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen the rule of law as part of our commitment to a strong, prosperous, and independent Laos.