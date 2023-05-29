ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ດຳເນີນການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມ ກັນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດເອີ້ນວ່າ "ການທຳລາຍລ້າງ"

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ພວມເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການຊ້ອມລົບຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໄລຍະສາມອາທິດ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສະແດງກຳລັງຕໍ່ ຕ້ານເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລັ່ງ​ການ​ຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂອງຕົນຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຫຼາຍຫົນ. ບີລ ກາໂລ ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມ ຜູ້ທີ່ລາຍງານມາຈາກເມືອງໂປຈີອອນ (Pocheon) ຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆກັບເຂດປອດທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

“ສັນຕິພາບ ໂດຍຜ່ານກຳລັງທີ່ຖ້ວມລົ້ນ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມ ຈາກກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຂອງຕົນ ຍິງຖະຫຼົ່ມພູໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ເຂດຊານເມືອງ ບໍ່ໄກຈາກເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ນີ້ເປັນການຊ້ອມລົບດ້ວຍລູກປືນແທ້ ຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ສຸດທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຮ່ວມກັນ ໂດຍມີຄວາມລຶ້ງເຄີຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນອາວຸດຍຸດໂທປະກອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ນັກຂ່າວ ບີລ ກາໂລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຊ້ອມລົບດ້ານທະຫານຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ນີ້ແມ່ນເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບເພື່ອທຳລາຍລ້າງ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຊື້ອເຊີນສື່ມວນຊົນຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດແລະທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບອົງການ ຊຶ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ຊົມທັງຫຼາຍ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນທັງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ແລະເໜືອ.

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ການຊ້ອມລົງຄືແບບນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຫ່າງໄກຈາກສາຍຕາຂອງມະຫາຊົນ. ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເຊີນໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາຊົມການສະແດງນີ້.

ສັນຍານຂອງມັນ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຊາວເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໝັ້ນໃຈ ນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານບົງ ຢັງ-ຊິກຄ໌ ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານບົງ ຢັງ-ຊິກຄ໌ ເປັນວິທະຍາກອນ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຢອນເສ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ວ່າ “ເພື່ອສະໜອງຫຼັກຖານທາງດ້ານສາຍຕາຂອງມະຫາຊົນຊາວເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະຫານຮ່ວມກັນ ເປັນເວລາຫ້າປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”

ການຊ້ອມລົບນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກຫລຸດຂະໜາດລົງ ໃນລະຫວ່າງມີການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິ ພາບມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍຮອບ ໃນປີ 2018.

ເມື່ອການເຈລະຈາທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມຍິງທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຄົນໃໝ່ ໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ໂຊລ ດຽວນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈໃນວິທີທາງທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານບົງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອີງຕາມຜົນທີ່ໜ້າຜິດຫວັງຂອງຫ້າປີຜ່ານມານັ້ນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ສະຫລຸບໄດ້ວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ກຳລັງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈຶ່ງຄິດໄຕ່ຕອງເບິ່ງສອງເທົ່າ.”

ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຢຸດຢັ້ງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ສ້າງອາວຸດຕ່າງໆທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະອອກຄຳຂົ່ມຂູ່ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນອີກ.

ທ່ານກິມ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງດາວທຽມສອດແນມຂຶ້ນໄປ ແລະອາດຈະດຳເນີນການທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍນຳດ້ວຍ.

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຍັງຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊ້ອມລົບຂອງພວກເຂົາຕໍ່ໄປ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ງຽບສະຫງົບ ໃນເວລາອັນໃກ້ນີ້.

The United States and South Korea are kicking off three weeks of massive military drills. The move is part of a show of force against North Korea, which has accelerated its own missile launches. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo, who reports from Pocheon, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone.

“Peace through overwhelming strength” – that’s the message from South Korea’s military as its weapons pound a mountainside not far from the border with North Korea.

This is the biggest live-fire exercise the United States and South Korea have ever held, having become much more comfortable showing off their weapons in recent months.

(Gallo)

“The South Korean military drill is calling this an annihilation drill. They’ve invited dozens of foreign and local media, meaning the audience is both in North and South Korea.”

For years, drills like this were held away from the public eye. Now, hundreds of civilians are invited to watch the show.

It’s a message of reassurance for South Koreans, says analyst Bong Young-shik.

(Bong Young-shik, Lecturer, Yonsei University (In English, male) )

“To provide visual evidence to the eyes of the South Korean public, who have not seen the joint military exercises for the past five years.”

The drills were scaled back during peace negotiations in 2018.

When those talks broke down, North Korea started launching more missiles than ever.

New leaders in Washington and Seoul have now decided on a tougher approach.

(Bong Young-shik, Lecturer, Yonsei University (In English, male) )

“Based upon the disappointing result of the past five years, South Korea and the United States reached the conclusion that only muscles would make [the] North Koreans to think twice.”

That hasn’t stopped North Korea from building better weapons and issuing more threats.

Kim recently vowed to launch a spy satellite and may conduct a nuclear test.

South Korea and the United States say they will also continue their drills, meaning the Korean Peninsula likely will not be quiet anytime soon.