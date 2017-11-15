ອຳນາດໃນການໃຊ້ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບການທົບທວນ ໃນ ລັດຖະສະພາ

ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກວດ

ກາອຳນາດໃນການໃຊ້ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍໂດຍບັນດາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ແລະ

ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ, ປະທານາທິບໍ ດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະສາມາດອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ການໂຈມ

ຕີ ແບບລົງມືກ່ອນດ້ວຍລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼືບໍ່.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ທ່ານ ເບັນ ຄາດິນ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນສະມາຊິກພັກ

ເດໂມແຄຣັດລະດັບສູງ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄະນະກຳມະການພົວພັນຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະພາສູງ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລະບົບທີ່ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນທຸກມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ມອບອຳນາດຂັ້ນສູງສຸດໃຫ້ປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີພຽງຜູ້ດຽວ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດ ຄອນແນທິຄັດ ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ເມີຟີ ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີອາລົມບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ, ແລະ

ປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຄາດເດົາບໍ່ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ອາດອອກຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ໂຈມຕີ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ດ້ວຍອາວຸດ

ນິວເຄລຍ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເວົ້າດູຖູກຜູ້ນຳຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢ່າງຊໍ້າແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ແລະ ໄດ້ປະກາດ

ຄຳເຕືອນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ໄຟ ແລະ ຄວາມດຸຮ້າຍ” ຕໍ່ ພຽງຢາງ.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ, ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບ

ບລີກັນທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນຕາມມາພາຍຫຼັງ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ທ່ານ ມາໂກ້ ຣູບີໂອ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງຄິດໃນເວລາທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເລືອກຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງ ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳ

ແໜ່ງ ໃນຫ້ອງການປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຫ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍແມ່ນ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກມອບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈໃຫ້ພວກເພິ່ນ ກັບຄວາມສາມາດດ້ານອາວຸດນິວ

ເຄລຍນີ້ ຫຼືບໍ່.”

For the first time in decades, U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday examined the nuclear authority wielded by American presidents and, in particular, whether President Donald Trump could order a pre-emptive nuclear strike on North Korea.



"The system as it is set up today provides the president with the sole and ultimate authority to use nuclear weapons," said Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.



"We are concerned that the president of the United States is so unstable, is so volatile ... that he might order a nuclear weapons strike [against North Korea]," said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.



Trump repeatedly has belittled North Korea's leader and issued blunt warnings about "fire and fury" to Pyongyang.



While not defending the president's rhetoric, one Republican noted that elections have consequences.



"One of the things that voters think about when they elect someone to the office of president of the United States is whether or not they want to entrust them with this [nuclear] capability," said Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.