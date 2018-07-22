ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງການເງິນ ເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເຄົາລົບ ຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ມະນູຊິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກ

ຂ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບູເອນັອສ ແອເຣັສ, ປະເທດ ອາເຈັນຕີນາ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມເປັນອິດສະລະຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ

ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່, ເຖິ່ງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງທ່ານປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້ກໍຕາມ.

ໃນປະເທດ ອາເຈັນຕີນາ ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງ

ກຸ່ມ 20 ປະເທດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ມະນູຊິນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄຳເຫັນຕ່າງໆຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນສັບ

ປະດານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເຈຕະນາໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານກາງ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍທີ່ຕໍ່າລົງ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ CNBC ເມື່ອຕົ້ນສັບປະດານີ້ວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມັກວຽກງານທັງໝົດນີ້ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສຸມໃສ່ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ແລ້ວ

ຂະພະເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ເຫັນອັດຕາຕ່າງໆເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.”

ຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນການລະເມີດພິທີການ ເຊິ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ປົກກະ

ຕິຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຮັດວຽກຕ່າງໆຂອງທະນາຄານກາງ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຂະ

ຫຍາຍ ແລະ ຫຼຸດອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮັກສາເສດຖະກິດຈາກ

ສະພາບເງິນເຟີ້ເກີນໄປ ແລະ ຫຼຸດພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ລົງ.

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະກາດເກັບພາກສີຄັ້ງໃໝ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ

ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມການຄ້າບາງປະເທດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ມະນູຊິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເກັບ

ພາສີ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງການກະທົບໃນແງ່ລົບ ຕໍ່ການເຕີບໂຕທາງເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ເທື່ອ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອຸດສາຫະກຳບາງຂະແໜງໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບ

ຜົນກະທົບ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍເກັບພາສີຈາກປະເທດອື່ນ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ ບຣູໂນ ເລີ ແມຣ໌ ກໍໄດ້

ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ສາມາດເອົາການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ ນອກຈາກວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະຍົກເລີກການເກັບ

ພາສີຕ່າງໆຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການນຳເຂົ້າເຫຼັກກ້າ ແລະ ອາລູມີນຽມ. ທ່ານກ່າວ

ວ່າ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະ ເຢຍຣະມັນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສອງປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນສະ

ຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ, ໄດ້ເຫັນນຳພ້ອມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters in Buenos Aires Saturday that the Trump administration fully supports the independence of the Federal Reserve, despite the president's critical remarks earlier this week.



In Argentina for a meeting of the G-20 finance ministers, Mnuchin said Trump's comments earlier in the week were not intended to put any pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates.



Trump told CNBC in an interview earlier this week: "I don't like all of this work that we're putting into the economy and then I see rates going up."



His comments were a break from protocol: U.S. presidents do not normally comment on the workings of the Federal Reserve, which raises and lowers interest rates in an effort to keep the economy from overinflating or deflating.



Questioned about the recent new tariffs announced by the United States and some of its trading partners, Mnuchin said the tariffs had caused no adverse effect yet on U.S. economic growth. But he said certain industries in the United States have been impacted by targeted tariffs from other countries.



Meanwhile, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters the European Union could not consider negotiating a free trade agreement with the United States unless Washington removes its tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. He said France and Germany, two of the largest EU economies, agreed on the matter.