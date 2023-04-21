ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ຊອກຫາການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ກ່ຽວກັບເອກກະສານຮົ່ວໄຫລຢູເຄຣນ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ ລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບບັນດາພັນ ທະມິດຂອງຕົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮົ່ວໄຫລເອກກະສານລັບຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຈ​າກທົ່ວໂລກ ເພື່ອປະ ສານງານການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານເພີ້ມເຕີມໃຫ້ແກ່ ຢູເຄຣນ.

ໂດຍ​ການຮັບຮູ້ວ່າບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆໄດ້ຕິດຕາມບັນຫາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຢ່າງໃກ້ສິດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍກົງ ຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໃສ ຂອງທ່ານເພື່ອເປີດກອງປະຊຸມ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າເຖິງຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງຂອງສະຖາ​ນະການ, ໃນ​ເມື່ອເອກກະສານຈຳ​ນວນຫຼາຍທີ່ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ ທາງອອນລາຍໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຖານະຂອງສົງຄາມໃນ ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະການນຳສົ່ງອາວຸດ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່ໄປໃຫ້ກອງ ກຳລັງ ຢູເຄຣນ ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມລົບ ແລະ ບັນ​ຫາ​ການ​ສືບລັບ ທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າ ທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່​ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຮັບ​ຮູ້ນຳ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຖືເອົາບັນຫານີ້ເປັນເລື້ອງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ” ທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢູ່ກ​ານ​ເລີ່ມ​ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມໝົດມື້ຢູ່ຖານທັບອາກາດ ແຣມ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໃນປະເທດ ເຢຍຣະມັນ. “ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ສິດ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມ ເຄົາລົບກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້​ລົມ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ເພື່ີອນ ຮ່ວມງານກ່ຽວກັບບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າປື້ມປິຕິກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີຂອງພວກທ່ານ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງພວກທ່ານ ເພື່ອປະຕິເສດຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມທີ່ຈະແບ່ງແຍກພວກເຮົາ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ມາ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາແຕກຫັກ.”

ກອງປະຊຸມດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງການກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງກຸ່ມຕິດຕໍ່ ປ້ອງກັນຢູເຄຣນ ໂດຍທ່ານ ອອສຕິນ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເທື່ອທີສິບເອັດທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໄດ້ພົບປະກັນ ເພື່ອປະສານງານການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໃຫ້ແກ່ປະ ເທດທີ່ຖືກຮຸກຮານ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ທີ່​ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຕ້ານກອງກຳລັງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃຫ້​ດົນເທົ່າທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າການຮົ່ວໄຫລຂອງເອກກະສານ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງຫລາຍດ້ານ.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought Friday to tamp down any discord between the U.S. and its allies over the massive U.S. leak of classified documents, as he met with defense leaders from around the globe to coordinate additional military aid to Ukraine.

Acknowledging that the other nations have closely followed the issue, Austin hit the subject head on in his opening remarks to start the meeting. The move underscored the gravity of the situation, since many of the documents distributed online revealed details on the status of theນີ war in Ukraine and the ongoing delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukrainian forces in battle — intelligence matters the other defense officials are keenly involved in.

"I take this issue very seriously," Austin said at the start of the daylong session at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. "And we will continue to work closely and respectfully with our deeply valued allies and partners. "

Austin said he'd spoken to allies and partners about the matter, and "I've been struck by your solidarity and your commitment to reject efforts to divide us. And we will not let anything fracture our unity."

The meeting marks the one-year anniversary of the creation by Austin of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is the 11th time the defense leaders have met to coordinate aid to the invaded country. They have vowed to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces for as long as it takes. But the document leaks pose a multi-pronged concern.