ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພື້ນທີ່ນ້ຳທະເລສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ໃນ ອ່າວ

ເມັກຊິໂກ ​ທີ່ບໍ່ມີອອກຊີເຈັນຫລົງເຫຼືອຢູ່ເລີຍ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ຈັກກັນວ່າ ເປັນ “ເຂດ​ຕາຍ ​ ຫຼື

dead zone” ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະຂະຫຍາຍວົງ​ກວ້າງ​ອອກຈົນເກືອບເປັນປະຫວັດການ

ພາຍໃນລະດູຮ້ອນນີ້.

ພວກນັກວິທະຍາສາດ ຈາກອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແລະບັນຍາກາດ

ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NOAA ໄດ້​ທຳ​ນາຍ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຂດຕາຍປະຈຳປີ ໃນ

ລະດູຮ້ອນປີນີ້ວ່າ ຈະກວມເອົາເນື້ອທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20,000 ຕາລາງກິໂລແມັດ ເກືອບ

ເທົ່າ​ກັນກັບຂະໜາດຂອງປະເທດສະໂລເວເນຍ.

ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ຂະໜາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖ້າຫາກແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປ ກໍຈະເປັນເຂດ

ຕາຍໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກຊຶ່ງນ້ອຍກວ່າເມື່ອໃນປີ 2017 ໃນເວລາ

ທີ່ເຂດຕາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍວົງ​ກວ້າງອອກ ຮອດ 22,700 ຕາລາງກິ ໂລແມັດ ເກືອບ

ເທົ່າກັບຂະໜາດຂອງປະເທດເທີກີ.

ການຄາດຄະເນອີກຕ່າງຫາກ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຈາກບັນດານັກວິທະສາດ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາໄລ ລັດລູອີຊີແອນນາ ຍັງໄດ້ຄາດການເຖິງເຂດຕາຍ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຜິດ ປົກກະຕິ.

ເຂດຕາຍຢູ່ໃນອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນເຂດຕາຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນ

ພື້ນນ້ຳທະເລສ່ວນນຶ່ງ. ເຂດຕາຍ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເວລາ ທີ່ມັນບໍ່ມີທາດອອກຊີເຈັນ ພຽງພໍ

ທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນການຢູ່ລອດຂອງພວກສັດທະເລ. ມັນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ ສັດທະເລ

ທຸກປະເພດທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນ

ຂອງປາ ກຸ້ງ ແລະປູໝົດໄປ ຈົນຫາຈັບບໍ່ໄດ້ ຢູ່ໃນອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ.

ອົງການ NOAA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຂ່າວສານຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້

ວ່າ ການຄາດການສຳລັບເຂດຕາຍຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ນັ້ນ ເປັນຍ້ອນ “ນໍ້າຝົນ ທີ່ຕົກລົງມາ

ໃນຈຳນວນທີ່ຫຼາຍຜິດປົກກະຕິ ຂອງລະດູບານໃໝ່ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພື້ນທີ່ ຂອງເຂດພື້ນ

ທີ່ຮັບນ້ຳ ເຊັ່ນໃນແມ່ນ້ຳຂອງມິສສິສສິບປີ” ຊຶ່ງນຳໄປສູ່ການມີຈຳນວນຂອງປຸຍສູງ

ທີ່ໄຫລລົງສູ່ ນ້ຳທະເລດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ປຸຍທີ່ໄຫລລົງທະເລ ກໍຈະເປັນອາຫານໃຫ້ແກ່ສາຫລ່າຍທະເລ ຊຶ່ງຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນກໍ

ຈະຕາຍ ຢູ່ພື້ນທະເລ ແລະກໍຈະໃຊ້ທາດອອກຊີເຈັນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກມັນເປື່ອຍ

ເນົ່າໄປ.

ໂດຍສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ ຂະໜາດຂອງເຂດຕາຍໃນອ່າວເມັກຊິໂກ ແມ່ນປະມານ 15,000

ຕາລາງກິໂລແມັດ. ລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າ ໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ

ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນ ຂະໜາດ ຂອງເນື້ອທີ່ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ລົງໃຫ້ຕ່ຳ

ກວ່າ 5,000 ຕາລາງກິໂລແມັດ.

U.S. scientists say an area of oxygen-depleted water in the Gulf of Mexico, known as the “dead zone,” will reach a near-record size this season.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted Monday the annual dead zone this summer will cover more than 20,000 square kilometers, roughly the size of Slovenia.

They say that size, if borne out, would be the second-largest dead zone on record, just smaller than in 2017, when the dead zone reached 22,700 square kilometers, close to the size of Turkey.

A separate forecast Monday from scientists at Louisiana State University also predicted an unusually large dead zone.

The Gulf of Mexico dead zone -- one of the largest dead zones in the world -- is at the bottom of the body of water. A dead zone occurs when there is not enough oxygen to support marine life. It threatens all aquatic life in the water, and can deplete the numbers of fish, shrimp and crabs caught in the Gulf.

NOAA said in its news release Monday that the prediction for a large dead zone is because of an “abnormally high amount of spring rainfall in many parts of the Mississippi River watershed,” which led to high amounts of fertilizer downriver.

The fertilizers feed algae, which then die on the sea floor and use up oxygen as they decompose.

The size of the average Gulf dead zone is about 15,000 square kilometers. U.S. federal and state officials have previously pledged to reduce its size to less than 5,000 square kilometers.