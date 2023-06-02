ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາ ຊິກແລະພວກທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງນຳກອງກຳລັງພິ​ທັກປະຕິວັດອິສລາມ ແລະ ກຳລັງຕິດອາວຸດປະຕິບັດການພາຍນອກ ຫຼືກຸ່ມອາ​ລ-ກຸດ ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ ​ຕິ​ວັດ ທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ​ໃນວາງແຜນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ອະດີດບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະພວກຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ລວມທັງບັນດານັກຂ່າວ.

ກະຊວງການເງິນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ແນເປົ້າ ໝາຍໃສ່ສາມບຸກຄົນຈາກອີຣ່ານ ແລະ ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເທີກີ ຊຶ່ງມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ລ​ກຸດ ພ້ອມກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສສອງຄົນຂອງອົງການສືບລັບຂອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ພົວພັນໃນການວາງແຜນປະຕິບັດການຮ້າຍແຮງຢູ່ພາຍນອກ ຕໍ່ບັນດາພົນລະເຮືອນ ລວມທັງບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ແລະນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ.

“ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ແຜນການເພື່ອລົບກວນໂດຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ ແລະກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ລ​ກຸດ ຊຶ່ງທັງສອງກຸ່ມນີ້ ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການພະຍາຍາມລອບສັງຫານ ແລະການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຖືວ່າ ເປັນສັດຕູຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງອີຣ່ານ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນຮັບຜິດຊອບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະສືບລັບດ້ານການເງິນ ທ່ານບຣາຍແອນ ອີ ແນລສັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການ.

ທ່່ານແນລສັນ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດອີກວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຜີຍແບ ແລະລົບກວນກິດຈະການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຄວາມພະຍາຍາມປິດປາກປິດສຽງຂອງຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໂດຍສະເພາະພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ນັບ​ຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະເສ ລີພາບໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອີຣ່ານ.”

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on members and affiliates of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its external operations arm, the IRGC-Quds Force, whom Washington has accused of participating in terrorist plots targeting former U.S. government officials and Iranian dissidents, including journalists.



The U.S. Treasury Department said the action targeted three Iran- and Turkey-based individuals, a company affiliated with the IRGC-QF, and two senior officials of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization who have been involved in plotting external lethal operations against civilians, including journalists and activists.



“The United States remains focused on disrupting plots by the IRGC and its [Quds] Force, both of which have engaged in numerous assassination attempts and other acts of violence and intimidation against those they deem enemies of the Iranian regime,” Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.



“We will continue to expose and disrupt these terrorist activities and efforts to silence opposing voices, particularly those who advocate for respect for the universal human rights and freedoms of the Iranian people,” Nelson said.