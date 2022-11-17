ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ລົງໂທດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ ຂອງອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນທາງການອີຣ່ານຫົກຄົນ ຍ້ອນບົດບາດ ໃນການບັງຄັບ ໃຫ້ຊາວອີຣ່ານ ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງຖືກ ກັກຂັງໂດຍລັດຖະບານນັ້ນ ອອກມາໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫົກຄົນ ໄດ້ອອກອາກາດການສຳພາດ ໃນອັນທີ່ພວກພີ່ນ້ອງໄດ້ອ້າງວ່າສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ລະຫວ່າງການປະທ້ວງຫລາຍປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແຕ່ວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນອຸບັດເຫດ ທີ່ບໍ່ພົວພັນກັບການປະທ້ວງ.

ທ່ານບຣາຍອັນ ແນລສັນ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ກ່ຽວກັບການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະສືບລັບການເງິນ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການທີ່ມີການກະກຽມ ໄວ້ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເພິ່ງພາຢ່າງເປັນລະບົບ ໃນການບີບບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສາລະພາບໂດຍລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການປະຕິເສດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ບໍ່ເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຕົນ ແລະປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ.”

ທ່ານແນລສັນກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ “ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດຖືວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ແລະບັນດາສະຖາບັນຂອງລັດຖະບານອີຣ່ານ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະການກວດກາປະຊາຊົນອີຣ່ານ.”

ອົງການອາກາດຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັດເຂົ້າໃນບັນຊີດຳວ່າເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2013. ການປະຕິບັດງານເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຂອງກະຊວງການເງິນ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຫົກຄົນດ້ວຍການລະບຸຊື່ຊຶ່ງເວົ້າເຖິງສອງຄົນຂອງເຂົາວ່າ ອາລີ ເຣັສວານີ ແລະ ອາມີເນ ຊາດັດ ຊາບີພົວ ວ່າເປັນ “ນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ສືບສວນ” ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເອົາການສຳພາດ ແລະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ສາລະພາບອອກອາກາດ ໃນຮູບຂ່າວສາລະຄະດີ.

ກະຊວງການເງິນໄດ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານອອກອາກາດ “ແບບຜິດພາດ ແລະບໍ່ມີຄວາມຈິງຢູ່ເປັນປະຈຳ ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນອີຣ່ານ ພວກຖືສອງສັນຊາດ ແລະຊາວຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະປອມແປງຂ່າວບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຈິງ ແລະກ່າວຫາຢ່າງບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ວ່າເປັນສັດຕູຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງ.”

ຊາວອີຣ່ານຫລາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນໄລຍະສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຈາກການຕາຍໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອີຣ່ານ ຜູ້ທີ່ອ້າງວ່ານາງບໍ່ໃສ່ຜ້າປົກຫົວຮີຈາບຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ. ແຕ່ວ່າການລົງໂທດໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ພົວພັນກັບການກ່າວຫາ ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນກ່ອນການປະທ້ວງ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.

ການລົງໂທດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ສື່ມວນຊົນອິດສະຫລະຂອງອີຣ່ານ ກຳລັງຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນຢູ່ທັງໃນແລະນອກປະເທດ. ນັບແຕ່ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ພວກນັກຂ່າວຫລາຍກວ່າ 60 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຄຸມຂັງ.

The U.S. on Wednesday sanctioned six senior officials with Iran’s state-run media corporation over their role in broadcasting hundreds of forced confessions of Iranians whose relatives died in government custody.

U.S. officials claim the group aired interviews in which relatives claim their family members had not been killed by Iranian authorities during protests over the last several years but rather had died of accidental, unrelated causes.

“The Iranian government’s systemic reliance on forced confessions illustrates the government’s refusal to speak truth to its citizens and the international community,” Brian Nelson, the Treasury Department’s terrorism and financial intelligence chief, said in a statement.

He said the U.S. “will continue to hold Iranian officials and government institutions accountable for their human rights violations and their censorship of the Iranian people.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting had been blacklisted as an organization in 2013. The latest Treasury action targeted six officials by name, describing two of them, Ali Rezvani and Ameneh Sadat Zabihpour, as “interrogator journalists” who had extracted and aired forced confessions in the style of news documentaries.

Treasury alleged that the state media agency’s broadcasts “regularly make false and baseless accusations against Iranian citizens, dual nationals, and foreigners, and use falsified news to misinform and falsely incriminate perceived enemies of the regime.”

Dozens of Iranians have been killed in the last two months in protests stemming from the September death of Mahsa Amini, 22, held by Iranian authorities who claimed she was improperly wearing her hijab head scarf. But Tuesday’s sanctions were related to alleged confessions that predated the recent protests.

The new sanctions come as Iran’s independent media are under increased pressure both inside and outside the country. Since protests broke out in September, more than 60 journalists have been detained.