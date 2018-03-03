ສະຫະລັດ ມອບໂຮງໝໍ ແລະສຸກສາລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ແຂວງເຊກອງ ແລະສາລະວັນ

ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດແລະກອງບັນຊາການກໍາລັງສະຫະລັດປະຈໍາພາກພື້ນປາຊີຟິກ

ໄດ້ມອບໂຮງໝໍໃໝ່ປະຈຳເມືອງສາມແຫ່ງແລະສຸກສາລາໃໝ່ປະຈໍາບ້ານນຶ່ງແຫ່ງຢ່າງ

ເປັນທາງການ ໃຫ້ແກ່ເມືອງຕຸ້ມລານ ເມືອງສະຫມ້ວຍ ໃນແຂວງສາລະວັນແລະເມືອງ

ທ່າແຕງ ໃນແຂວງເຊກອງ. ພິທີມອບຮັບນີ້ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 27 ກຸມພາ ທີ່ເມືອງຕຸ້ມ

ລານ ແລະ ເມືອງທ່າແຕງ ແລະ ໃນວັນທີ 28 ກຸມພາ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງສະໝ້ວຍ.

ແຕ່ລະໂຄງການ ກໍ່ສ້າງໂຮງໝໍເມືອງ ແລະສຸກສາລາຫຼັງໃໝ່ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນພື້ນ

ທີ່ເກົ່າ ທີ່ຍັງມີການນຳໃຊ້ແລະໃຫ້ບໍລິການ ຢູ່ໃນປະຈຸບັນ. ບັນດາຕືກອາຄານຫຼັງໃໝ່

ນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍເສີມຂະຫຍາຍ ຄວາມອາດສາມາດ ໃນການໃຫ້ບໍລິການຂອງພະແນກສາ ທາລະນະສຸກແຂວງກໍ່ຄືໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ທັງສອງແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງມູນຄ່າການກໍ່

ສ້າງຂອງໂຄງນີ້ ລວມກັນແລ້ວແມ່ນຫລາຍກວ່າສອງລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ເປັນ

ກຽດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນພິທີມອບຮັບໂຮງໝໍໃໝ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງຕຸ້ມລານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ທ່ານເຈົ້າ

ແຂວງ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ທ່ານ ສີສຸວັນ ວົງຈອມສີ ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງທ່າແຕງ ໂດຍທ່ານ

ເຈົ້າແຂວງ ແຂວງເຊກອງ ທ່ານ ຄຳເຜີຍ ບຸດດາວຽງ.

ໂຄງການເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖຶກສ້າງຂື້ນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອປະຊາຊົນລາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ

ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາແບບ

ຍືນຍົງ. ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າໂຄງ ການຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ້າ

ນີ້ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມທະວີຮັດແໜ້ນ ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ແໜ້ນແຟ້ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າແລະຈະເປັນການປັບປຸງຄຸນນະພາບຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາ ຊົນລາວໃນທົ່ວປະເທດອີກດ້ວຍ.

ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງສະໝ້ວຍ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ກໍ່ໄດ້ມີບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸ

ໂສ ຈາກທາງແຂວງ ແລະເມືອງ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງ ສປປ ລາວຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງ

ປະເທດ ແລະ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຖານ ເອກອັກຄະ

ລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍທ່ານ ພັນໂທ ໂທມັດ ບູຈີລ້ອນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຝ່າຍ

ປ້ອງກັນຊາດ ແລະ ທູດທະຫານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພະນັກງານ ຂອງສະຖານເອກອັກຄະ ລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດເປັນກຽດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ.

ໂຄງການເລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງການສືບຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືແລະປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມ

ກັນລະຫວ່າງ ກອງຊາການກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ປະຈໍາພາກພື້ນປາຊີຟິກ ກະຊວງສາ

ທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ໃນການປັບປຸງ ແລະພັດທະນາ ລະ

ບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ນັບມື້ນັບດີຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອປະກອບສ່ວນເພື່ອ

ໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາແບບຍືນຍົງ.

The United States Embassy and United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) formally presented three new District Hospitals and one village clinic to the following three districts: Toumlan and Samouey Districts of Salavan Province and Thataeng District in Xekong Province. The handover ceremonies were held on February 27, 2018 in Toumlan and Thataeng Districts, and on February 28, 2018 in Samouey District.

Each project built and handed over a new district medical building on the sites of existing functional hospitals or clinic facilities. These new medical buildings will greatly enhance Provincial Public Health Departments’ ability to provide health services to the people of both provinces. The combined cost of the projects was more than two million U.S. dollars.

U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter was honored to participate in handover ceremonies at the new hospital in Toumlan District along with the Governor of Salavan Province, H.E. Mr. Sisouvanh Vongchomsy, and in Thataeng District with the Governor of Xekong Province, H.E. Mr. Khampheuy Bouddavieng.

“These projects are designed to not only help the Lao people, but to assist the Lao PDR in meeting the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). I believe projects such as these will continue to strengthen the relationship between the United States the Lao PDR, and improve the quality of life for Lao people throughout this country,” said Ambassador Bitter.

At the handover ceremonies in Samouey District of Salavan Province, senior provincial and district officials and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense represented the Lao PDR, while the U.S. Embassy was represented by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bouchillon, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché, along with other members of the U.S. Embassy staff.

These projects are part of the continuing cooperation and partnership between U.S. Pacific Command, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of National Defense to help strengthen the overall health and education systems in the Lao PDR and ultimately contribute to the achievement of Millennium Development Goals.