ສະຫະລັດ ມອບມຸ້ງຍ້ອມຍາ ໃຫ້ລາວຕື່ມອີກ 88,000 ດາງ

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈໍາລາວ ໄດ້ມອບມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາ ຈໍານວນ 88,000 ດາງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ ພູທອນ ເມືອງປາກ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເຊິ່ງພິທີມອບ-ຮັບ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃນວັນທີ 17 ກໍລະກົດ ຜ່ານມາ. ມຸ້ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະໄດ້ຖືກແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນບ່ອນທີ່ຍັງພົບ ຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອມາເລເຣຍສູງ.

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະຫະລັດອາເມລິກາ ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜູນມອບອຸປະກອນຮັກສາຊີວິດເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດມາເລເIຍ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການລົບລ້າງພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍໃຫ້ໝົດໄປພາຍໃນປີ 2030.”

ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ປ່ວຍພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍໃນລາວໄດ້ມີຈຳນວນຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານກໍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຕັ້ງໜ້າ ໃນການລົບລ້າງພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼຸດລົງເຖິງ 90 ເປີ ເຊັນ ເຊິ່ງຫຼຸດລົງຈາກຈຳນວນສູງສຸດ 50,000 ກໍລະນີ ໃນປີ 2014 ມາເປັນ 6,593 ກໍລະນີ ໃນປີ 2018.

ມຸ້ງຈຳນວນນີ້ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ແກ່ ສູນໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະ ແມງໄມ້ ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອົງການ USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານ ໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມມາເລເຣຍ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື President’s Malaria Initiative (USAID/PMI). PMI ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອ ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ທາງລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ແມ່ນ ເນັ້ນໃສ່ການປາບປາມພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ. ນີ້ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອທັງໝົດຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນກ່ຽວກັບ ອຸປະ ກອນທາງການແພດ ໃນຂົງເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ.

ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນພຽງນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາຕົວຢ່າງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ຂອງສະ ຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການຮັບມື ກັບບັນດາພະຍາດລະ ບາດຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງ ໂຄວິດ-19 ມາເລເຣຍ ພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ທາງເພດສຳພັນ ແລະອື່ນໆ. ລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາ ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບກະຊວງສາທະລະ ນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາ ແລະຕອບສະໜອງສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ແລະ ມາຮອດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ມອບແລະແຈກຢາຍມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາ ທັງໝົດ 700,000 ດາງ ຊຸດບົ່ງມະຕິ ພະຍາດຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ 470,000 ຊຸດແລະການປິ່ນປົວມາເລເລຍ 112,000 ຄັ້ງ.

U.S. Provides 88,000 Additional Mosquito Nets to Prevent Malaria in Laos

VIENTIANE, LAOS — Continuing the United States’ longstanding support of the Lao health sector, U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond presented 88,000 specially-treated mosquito nets funded by the United States to Vice Minister of Health Dr. Phouthone Muangpak at a ceremony in Vientiane on July 17. These mosquito nets, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will be distributed to Lao families in areas where the number of malaria cases remains particularly high.

"The United States is proud to continue working with the Lao PDR and our public health partners to contribute lifesaving supplies to prevent malaria transmission, and to support Laos in its mission to eliminate malaria by 2030," Ambassador Haymond said.

Laos achieved a steady decline in malaria cases over the past decade. The number of malaria cases in the country has dropped almost 90 percent in recent years, down from a peak of 50,000 cases during an outbreak in 2014 to 6,593 cases in 2019.

This mosquito net contribution represents the latest U.S. support for the Center of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology and the Ministry of Health. Assistance from the United States, provided as part of the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), strengthen Laos’ health system, particularly its capacity to combat malaria and mosquito-borne diseases. This is part of a broader effort by the United States to support development of a comprehensive medical supply chain for countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Laos.

The handover is just the most recent example of U.S. support to the Government of Laos in combating infectious diseases, including COVID-19, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others. The United States works closely with the Lao Ministry of Health to identify and fill commodity gaps within regional public health supply chains to deal with malaria. The PMI program has already provided and distributed 700,000 mosquito nets, 470,000 diagnostic tests, and 112,000 anti-malarial treatments to the Lao people.