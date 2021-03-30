ສະຫະລັດ ມອບອຸປະກອນການແພດ ມູນຄ່າ 600,000 ໂດລາ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ຮັບມື ກັບໂຄວິດ-19 ໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ

ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນການແພດມູນຄ່າ 600,000 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ກະ ຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂດຍການກ່າວຮັບຂອງ ທ່ານ ຮສ. ດຣ. ພູທອນ ເມືອງປາກ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນພິທີມອບ-ຮັບ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃນວັນທີ 30 ມີນາມື້ນີ້. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນນອນຢູ່ໃນບ້ວງເງິນທີ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຕ້ານໂຄວິດ-19 ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໄປກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ ລວມທັງໝົດ 8 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ປະກອບມີ ຕຽງສຳລັບຄົນເຈັບຢູ່ຫ້ອງໄອຊີຢູ ຖົງສຳລັບໃສ່ສີ່ງທີ່ເປີະເປື້ອນເພື່ອໄປທຳລາຍຖິ້ມ ເຄື່ອງຕິດຕາມ ການເຕັ້ນຂອງຫົວໃຈ ເຄື່ອງວັດ ແທກອົກຊີເຈັນ ເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍເພີ້ມອົກຊີເຈນ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງເຊັ່ນຊຸດຜ່າຕັດ ຖົງປົກເກີບ ໝວກ ຜ້າປິດປາກທາງການແພດ. ທັງໝົດນີ້ແມ່ນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຈາກປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນໂດຍຜ່ານ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື USAID ເຊິ່ງຈະຖືກນຳໄປໃຊ້ໂດຍກະຊວງສາທາ ລະນະສຸກ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນແລະຮັບມືກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ “ການມອບເຄື່ອງອຸປະ ກອນການແພດໃນມື້ນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ແລະ ຄວາມສຳ ຄັນຂອງການຮ່ວມມືຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ໃນໄລຍະພວກເຮົາພ້ອມກັນການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ ຂອງການຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມ ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ ກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຜົນກະ ທົບຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ກ່ຽວກັບສຸຂະພາບເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງລວມທັງຜົນກະທົບທາງເສດຖະກິດນຳອີກ.

ໃນປີ 2020 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອຕ້ານໂຄວິດ-19 ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຈຳນວນ 100 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ. ໃນ ເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2020 ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນປະເທດທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວໃນວຽກງານໂຄວິດ-19. ມາຮອດປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ແລະສູນຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື CDC ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ເປັນມູນຄ່າເກືອບ 8 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ໂດຍການມອບອຸປະກອນການແພດ ຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະ ການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານ.

ນອກຈາກນີ້ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຍັງເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບລັດຖະບານແລະ ປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໃນຫຼາຍໆໂຄງການ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງວຽກງານດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລວມມີໂຄງການໄລຍະຍາວເພື່ອປັງປຸງໂພຊະນາການ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການອາ ຫານທ່ຽງ ແມ່ແລະເດັກ ຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມພິການ ແລະວຽກງານປ້ອງ ກັນພະຍາດຕິດແປດຕ່າງໆ.

U.S. Provides $600,000 in Medical Equipment to Address COVID-19 in Lao PDR

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter M. Haymond handed over medical and laboratory equipment worth US $600,000 to Vice Minister of Health Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phouthone Muongpak at a ceremony in Vientiane today as part of the United States’ continued support to Lao PDR to respond to COVID-19. This equipment is part of the overall funding support valued at nearly $8 million USD from the United States announced last year.

The equipment includes Intensive Care Unit beds, biohazard disposal bags, patient monitors, pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) such as surgical gowns, boot covers, caps, and surgical face masks. The supplies were donated by the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and will be used by the Ministry of Health to further prevent and respond to any spread of COVID-19 in Lao PDR.

“Today’s handover of medical supplies highlights the strength and importance of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership” said Ambassador Haymond. “As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of the partnership, we will continue to work with the Lao PDR to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 not just in health but also on the economy.”

This donation is the latest U.S. assistance to Lao PDR in the fight against COVID-19. In February 2020, the United States was the first country to provide COVID-19 support to Lao PDR. To date, the United States, through USAID and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, has contributed nearly $8 million USD to help Lao PDR control the spread of COVID-19 by providing medical and laboratory equipment, training, and risk communication efforts.

In addition to this emergency assistance, the United States works in close partnership with the government and citizens of Lao PDR on a range of programs to improve health outcomes in Lao PDR. These include long-term initiatives to improve nutrition through school feeding, programs to address maternal and child health, assistance for persons with disabilities, and efforts to address and prevent infectious diseases.