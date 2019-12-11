ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດອາເມ​ຣິກາ ຍັງ​ສືບຕໍ່ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ໜ້າໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ​ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການ

ລົບລ້າງພະຍາດໄຂ້​ປ່າມາເລເລຍໃນປີ 2030. ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະ ທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈໍາລາວ ໄດ້ມອບເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງ­­­ມະຕິໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍຢ່າງໄວ ຈຳນວນ 100,000 ຊຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ. ຮສ. ດຣ. ພູທອນ ເມືອງປາກ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະ

ຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນພິທີມອບຮັບໃນຄັ້ງວັນທີ 6 ທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຄື່ອງກວດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ລ້າຈາກອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດຫຼື USAID ແລະຈະໄດ້ຖືກ ແຈກຢາຍໄປທົ່ວສຸກສາລາ ແລະ ໂຮງໝໍໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໂດຍສະເພາະ

ແມ່ນ ເຂດທີ່ມີການລະບາດສູງຂອງໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດ​ເຕີ ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ “ ນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຮ່ວມມື ທີ່ຮັດແໜ້ນ

ລະຫວ່າງສອງຊາດລາວອາເມຣິກາໃນຂະແໜງການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນມີຈຸດ

ປະສົງ ເພື່ອບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດລົບລ້າງພະຍາດມາເລເລຍໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃນປີ

2030.”

ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຜູ້ປ່ວຍເປັນພະຍາດ​ໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ ໃນລາວ ໄດ້ມີຈຳນວນ

ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານກໍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຕັ້ງໜ້າ ໃນການລົບລ້າງພະ

ຍາດມາເລເລຍ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ຫຼຸດລົງຫຼາຍເຖິງ 80 ສ່ວນ

ຮ້ອຍຈາກຈຳນວນສູງສຸດ 50,000 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ໃນການ​ລະ​ບາດເມື່ອປີ 2014 ຫາ 8,920

ກໍລະນີ ໃນປີ 2018. ຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ກໍລະນີຄົ ເຈັບໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ ກໍສືບຕໍ່ຫລຸດລົງ. ຈຳ

ນວນຄົນເຈັບໃນ 9 ເດືອນທໍາອິດ ຂອງປີ 2019 ຫຼຸດລົງ ເຫຼືອພຽງແຕ່ 5,120 ກໍລະນີ

ແລະສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຊຸມຊົນ ໃນ 5 ແຂວງພາກໃຕ້.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດ​ເຕີ ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກປະທັບໃຈກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຂອງ

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອລົບລ້າງພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ. ສະ​

ຫະ​ລັດພູມໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນຂະບວນການນີ້ ແລະເຄື່ອງກວດພະຍາດຈຳນວນ

100,000 ຊຸດນີ້ ຈະເປັນເຄື່ອງມືໃຫ້ກັບແພດໝໍລາວ ສາມາດຮັກສາຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາ

ຊົນລາວ ແລະປ້ອງກັນການລະບາດ ຂອງໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍໄດ້ ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ.

ເຄື່ອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ແກ່ສູນ

ໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກແລະແມງໄມ້ແລະກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການ ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກອົງການ USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການລິ

ເລີ່ມໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຫຼື President’s Malaria Initiative (USAID/PMI). ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ປີ 2019 ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຍັງໄດ້ມອບ ມຸ້ງ

ເຄືອບຢາ ຈຳນວນ 170,000 ດາງໃຫ້ແກ່ລາວ. ມາຮອດມື້ນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ມອບແລະ

ແຈກຢາຍມຸ້ງເຄືອບ ຢາທັງໝົດ 610,688 ດາງ ເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງມະຕິໄຂ້ມາ

ເລເລຍຢ່າງໄວ 470,000 ຊຸດ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຢາປິ່ນປົວມາເລເລຍ 111,740 ຄັ້ງ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1.94 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດໃນດ້ານອຸປະກອນ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງວິຊາການ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້

ກັບພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍ ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030. ໃນທົ່ວ ສປ ປ ລາວ ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍຜ່ານຫຼາຍໂຄງການ ເຊັ່ນ ການພັດທະນາ

ວຽກງານການສຶກສາ ແລະສຸຂະພາບ ວຽກງານການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອກຸ່ມຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ວຽກງານການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ ແລະ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມແບບຍືນຍົງ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — Continuing the United States’ leading support to the Lao PDR in its mission to eliminate malaria by 2030, U.S. Ambassador to Laos Rena Bitter presented 100,000 rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to Dr. Phouthone Muoangpak, Vice Minister of Health, at a handover ceremony in Vientiane on December 6. These test kits, provided by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) through the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), will be distributed to health facilities throughout the country, especially in areas with high malaria transmission.

“This represents an important continuation of our strong health partnership, which is built on the shared belief that healthy people are key to achieving the Lao government’s development goals. Together, I believe we can eliminate malaria in the Lao PDR,” said Ambassador Bitter.

Laos achieved a steady decline in malaria cases over the past decade and has made significant progress in achieving its goal. The number of malaria cases in the country has dropped by more than 80 percent in recent years, down from a peak of 50,000 cases during an outbreak in 2014, to 8,920 cases in 2018. Since then, cases of malaria have continued to decline. During the period from January to September 2019, the number of malaria cases dropped to 5,120, and were mostly concentrated in five southern provinces.

“I am impressed by the progress already achieved by the Ministry of Health in fighting malaria,” said Ambassador Bitter. “The United States is proud to join you in this effort, and our donation of 100,000 rapid diagnostic test kits will help ensure that Lao health workers can more easily save lives by using this equipment to prevent the spread of malaria.”

This contribution represents the latest U.S. effort to support the Center of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology and the Lao Ministry of Health. In July 2019, the United States donated more than 170,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets to the Government of Laos for a total contribution of more than 610,688 mosquito nets, 470,000 diagnostic test kits, and 111,740 ant-malarial treatments to the Lao people.

In total, the U.S. Government has contributed more than $1.94 million to help the Government of Laos’ achieve the goal of malaria elimination by 2030.Throughout the Lao PDR, the United States is working to empower the people and government of Laos through programs to develop and strengthen health and education, vulnerable populations, sustainable economic growth and trade, and environmental sustainability.