ບັນດາໄອຍະການສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກໝາຍເກາະໄປຫາຄະນະກຳມາທິການຈັດ ພິທີ
ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ເພື່ອຊອກເອົາເອກະສານຕ່າງໆທີ່ພົວພັນກັບ
ພວກບໍລິຈາກ ແລະການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ແຕ່ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ທຳນຽບຂາວກໍໄດ້ເອົາໂຕອອກ
ຫ່າງການສອບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາຮ ແຊນເດີຣສ໌ ກ່າວ
ຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ CNN ວ່າ “ນີ້ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງພົວພັນກັບທຳນຽບຂາວ.”
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງກຳລັງດໍາເນີນໄປ ໃນການສືບສວນເລື້ອງອາດຊະຍາກຳ ແລະ
ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງໃສ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳຢູ່ນີ້ ແຕ່ທ່ານ
ນາງແຊນເດີຣສ໌ ກໍກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າສາຍໄຍແຫ່ງການເວົ້າໂຍກກ່ຽວກັບ
ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ມັກມີ
ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມກຽດຊັງ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເບິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງແລ້ວເອົາມາພົວພັນໃສ່ ເພື່ອສ້າງ
ແລະເຮັດບັນຫາໃຫ້ແກ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນນີ້.”
ຄະນະກຳມະການຈັດພທີເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາໂດຍ
ຫຼາຍອົງການສື່ມວນຊົນ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງໝາຍເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍສົນທະນາກັບຄົນທີ່ລື້ງ
ເຄີຍກັບການສືບສວນນັ້ນ.
ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ສືບສວນວ່າ ຄະນະກຳມະການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນຈຳນວນ
ນຶ່ງຂອງ 107 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ຕົນຫາມາໄດ້ ສຳລັບພິທີ່ ທີ່ເຊື່ອມ
ໂຍງກັບການເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2017 ນັ້ນ.
ນອກຈາກການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນນັ້ນແລ້ວ ແລະຜົນປະໂຫຍດບົ່ມຊ້ອນທີ່ອາດໄດ້ເອົາໃຫ້ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບການບໍລິຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ບັນດາໄອຍະການຍັງຕ້ອງການຢາກຮູ້ ວ່າ
ໄດ້ມີການບໍລິຈາກໃດໆທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍຊາວຕ່າງຊາດຫຼືບໍ່. ການບໍລິຈາກຕ່າງຊາດ
ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ເປັນທີ່ຕ້ອງຫ້າມພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສະຫະລັດ.
ລາຍງານນັ້ນໄດ້ອ້າງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກຄະນະກຳມະການພິທີເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ທີ່
ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບໝາຍເກາະ ພວມທົບທວນເບິ່ງ ແລະພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມ
ຮ່ວມມືກັບການສືບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
U.S. prosecutors have issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee seeking documents related to its donors and spending, but the White House quickly distanced itself from the investigation.
"This has nothing to do with the White House," Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN.
While an array of ongoing criminal investigations and recent convictions have links to Trump, Sanders said, "I think the common thread is hysteria over the fact that this president became president. The common thread is that there is so much hatred out there is they look for anything to create and tie problems to this president."
The inaugural committee development was reported Monday by multiple news agencies, citing either a copy of the subpoena or discussions with people familiar with the probe.
Prosecutors have been investigating whether the committee misspent some of the $107 million it raised for events linked to Trump taking office in January 2017.
In addition to looking at how the money was used and potential benefits that were given out in exchange for contributions, prosecutors also want to know if there were any donations made by foreign nationals. Such foreign contributions are prohibited under U.S. law.
The reports quoted an inaugural committee spokesperson saying it had received the subpoena, was reviewing it and intended to cooperate with the investigation.
