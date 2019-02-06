ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ໝາຍ​ເກາະໄປຫາ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາທິ​ການຈັດ ພິ​ທີ

​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ເພື່ອ​ຊອກ​ເອົາ​ເອກະ​ສານຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ

​ພວກບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ ແລະ​ການ​ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ແຕ່ໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ທຳນຽບຂາວກໍໄດ້ເອົາໂຕອອກ

ຫ່າງການສອບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.ໂຄ​ສົກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊາ​ຣາ​ຮ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ຣ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ

​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CNN ວ່າ “ນີ້​ບໍ່​ມີຫ​ຍັງພົວ​ພັນກັບ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາ​ວ.”

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດໍາ​ເນີນໄປ ໃນການ​ສືບ​ສວນເລື້ອງອາດຊະຍາກຳ ແລະ​

ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ໃສ່ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳຢູ່ນີ້ ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​

ນາງ​ແຊນເດີ​ຣ​ສ໌ ກໍກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າສາຍໄຍແຫ່ງການເວົ້າໂຍກກ່ຽວກັບ

ຄວ​າມ​ຈິງທີ່​ວ່າປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັ​ນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ. ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ມີ​

ຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ກຽດ​ຊັງ​ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ແລ້ວເອົາມາພົວພັນໃສ່ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ

ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຄົນ​ນີ້.”

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຈັດພທີເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ໄດ້​ຖືກລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາໂດຍ

​ຫຼາຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ ທີ່ເວົ້າເຖິງໝາຍເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ລື້​ງ

ເຄີຍ​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ວ່າ ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນຈຳ​ນວນ

​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ 107 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ໃນ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມທີ່​ຕົນ​ຫາ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ​ສຳລັບພິ​ທີ່​ ທີ່​ເຊື່ອມ​

ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ 2017 ນັ້ນ.

ນອກຈາກການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍເງິນນັ້ນແລ້ວ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດບົ່ມຊ້ອນ​ທີ່ອາດ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ໃຫ້​ເພື່ອແລກປ່ຽນກັບ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກ​ຮູ້​ ວ່າ

ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກໃດໆ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ເຮັດຂຶ້ນໂດຍ​ຊາວ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດຫຼືບໍ່. ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດ

ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ​ ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຫ້າ​ມ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ລາຍ​ງານ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງໂຄ​ສົກ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ພິ​ທີ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ທີ່

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໝາຍເກາະ ພວມ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ເບິ່ງ ແລະ​ພ້ອມແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມ​

ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ກັບ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນດັ່ງກ່າວ.





U.S. prosecutors have issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee seeking documents related to its donors and spending, but the White House quickly distanced itself from the investigation.



"This has nothing to do with the White House," Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders told CNN.



While an array of ongoing criminal investigations and recent convictions have links to Trump, Sanders said, "I think the common thread is hysteria over the fact that this president became president. The common thread is that there is so much hatred out there is they look for anything to create and tie problems to this president."



The inaugural committee development was reported Monday by multiple news agencies, citing either a copy of the subpoena or discussions with people familiar with the probe.



Prosecutors have been investigating whether the committee misspent some of the $107 million it raised for events linked to Trump taking office in January 2017.



In addition to looking at how the money was used and potential benefits that were given out in exchange for contributions, prosecutors also want to know if there were any donations made by foreign nationals. Such foreign contributions are prohibited under U.S. law.



The reports quoted an inaugural committee spokesperson saying it had received the subpoena, was reviewing it and intended to cooperate with the investigation.