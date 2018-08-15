ບັນດາລັດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນພາກກາງ ສະຫະລັດ ເລືອກຜູ້ລົງ ແຂ່ງຂັນ ສຳລັບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ

ການແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງການເມືອງຕ່າງໆໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ

ກວ່າເກົ່າ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ດ້ວຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ

ໃນລັດ ວິສຄອນຊິນ ແລະ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ.

ໃນລັດ ວິສຄອນຊິນ ນັ້ນ, ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງລັດ ທ່ານ

ນາງ ເລອາ ວຸກເມຍ (Leah Vukmir) ໃຫ້ແຂ່ງຂັນກັບສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກ

ເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ແທມມີ ໂບລວິນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອດຳລົງ

ຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນສະ ໄໝທີສອງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ວຸກເມຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ຜູ້ທີ່

ໄດ້ອອກສຽງຮັບຮອງຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ວອກເກີ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ທ່ານ ໂທນີ

ເອເວີສ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ

ເພື່ອໄປແຂ່ງກັບທ່ານ ວອກເກີ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ເລືອກທ່ານ ບຣາຍອັນ

ສຕີລ (Bryan Steil), ອະດີດຜູ້ຊ່ວຍປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາຍອັນ, ໃນຖາ

ນະເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງແທນທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ໃນ

ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານອອກບຳນານ ຫຼັງຈາກສິ້ນສຸດການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝປັດຈຸບັນ. ທ່ານ

ສຕີລ ຈະໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ແຣນດີ

ບຣາຍສ໌ ເພື່ອເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ສະພາຕໍ່າປະຈຳເຂດ ໃນຊານເມືອງຂອງເມືອງ ມິລວໍກີ.

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເບິ່ງຄືຈະມີຄວາມຄຶກຄື້ນຢ່າງເປັນພິເສດໃນລັດ ວິສຄອນຊິນ, ບ່ອນ

ທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງກັດພັກ ຣີພັບບລີກັນຄົນທຳອິດ

ທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນໃນຮອບ 32 ປີ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະຊະນະດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 1 ເປີເຊັນກໍ

ຕາມ, ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2016 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້, ຕຳແໜ່ງສະພາຕໍ່າທັງໝົດ 435 ຕຳແໜ່ງ, ຕຳແໜ່ງ

ສະພາສູງ 35 ຂອງທັງໝົດ 100 ຕຳແໜ່ງ, ແລະ ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ 36 ຈາກທັງໝົດ 50

ຕຳແໜ່ງ ແມ່ນຈະຖືກສະເໜີໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕ້ອງຊະນະ 23 ຕຳ

ແໜ່ງໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ແລະ 2 ຕຳແໜ່ງໃນສະພາສູງ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຄວບຄຸມສະພາພວກ

ນັ້ນ.

The races for U.S. political offices became further defined Tuesday with the latest round of primary elections setting up congressional battles in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.



In Wisconsin, Republicans chose state lawmaker Leah Vukmir to go up against Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, who is trying to earn a second term in office.



Vukmir has the support of President Donald Trump, who just ahead of Tuesday's primaries also voiced approval for Governor Scott Walker in his re-election campaign.Democrat Tony Evers won the Democratic primary to face Walker in November.



Republican voters chose Bryan Steil, a former aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan, as their candidate to replace Ryan when he retires at the end of the current term.Steil will face Democratic candidate Randy Bryce to represent the congressional district in a suburb of Milwaukee.



Democrats seem to be particularly energized in Wisconsin, where Trump was the first Republican presidential candidate to win in 32 years, although by one percentage point, in the 2016 elections.



In the November election, all 435 House of Representatives seats, 35 of 100 Senate seats, and 36 of 50 governors' offices will be up for election.Democrats must win 23 seats in the House and two seats in the Senate to gain control of those chambers.