ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍ, ດູຖູກກັນ ແລະ ກັນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະ ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ ເວົ້າດູຖູກກັນໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງພວກເພິ່ນໃນຄືນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຊິ່ງຍັງເຫຼືອອີກພຽງ 5 ອາທິດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໄມຄ໌ ໂອຊູລລີວານ ມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນທີ່ອົບອຸນໃນການໂຕ້ວາທີ, ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຫົວຂໍ້ຕ່າງໆ, ລວມມີ COVID-19 ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນໄປຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ 1 ລ້ານຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 200,000 ຄົນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມ ແຄຣັດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ໄດ້ມີແຜນ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ວາງແຜນຫຍັງອອກມາ. ລາວຮູ້ມາຕະຫຼອດຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມພາວ່າ ວິກິດການນີ້ມັນຮ້າຍແຮງຊໍ່າໃດ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ນຳພາການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ໂຣກລະບາດຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຊຸດປ້ອງ ກັນ, ພວກເຮົາມີໜ້າກາກ, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍຫາຍໃຈ. ເຈົ້າຄົງຈະບໍ່ເຮັດເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍຫາຍໃຈຂຶ້ນມາດອກ. ແລະ ຕອນນີ້ອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດພວກເຮົາກໍຈະໄດ້ຢາວັກຊີນແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະສິ້ນສຸດກົດໝາຍປະກັນສຸຂະພາບລາຄາຖືກ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກເອີ້ນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ Obamacare, ທີ່ມັນໄດ້ສະໜອງປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ປະ ຊາຊົນປະມານ 20 ລ້ານຄົນ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມລັດຖະ ທຳມະນູນ ແລະ ຈຳກັດຕົວເລືອກຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສາມາດຮັກສາແຜນສຸຂະພາບສ່ວນຕົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂອງຂໍ້ສະເໜີການຂະຫຍາຍ Obamacare ຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້. ມັນເຮັດໄດ້, ມັນຈະເຮັດໄດ້ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”

ການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນໄດ້ສົນກັບໄປມາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແຕ່ລະຄົນໄດ້ເວົ້າທັບກັນ ແລະ ກັນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “Obamacare ມັນບໍ່ດີ. ພວກເຮົາມີອັນທີ່ດີກວ່ານັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນການແພດແບບສັງຄົມນິຍົມ.

ອີກຈຸດນຶ່ງຂອງການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນກໍແມ່ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເພື່ອຕື່ມຕຳແໜ່ງຫວ່າງໃນສານສູງສຸດ ສະຫະລັດ ຍ້ອນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຣູດທ໌ ເບເດີ ກິນສເບີກ, ຜູ້ເປັນສັນ ຍາຂອງເສລີນິຍົມ. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສະເໜີ ຊື່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ທ່ານນາງ ເອມີ ໂຄນີ ບາເຣັດ, ດ້ວຍການເລີ່ມຂະບວນການຢືນຢັນຕຳແໜ່ງ ເວລາທີ່ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນຫຼາຍລັດແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າຜູ້ໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ຄວນເປັນຜູ້ຕື່ມຕຳ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ກິນສເບີກ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ມີສິດທີ່ຈະເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແມ່ນໃຜຈະເປັນຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຊື່ໃນສານສູງສຸດ.“

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຕອບວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານທີ່ຈະແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຕຳແໜ່ງແທນ ໂດຍບໍ່ກ່ຽວກັບຊ່ວງເວລາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະ ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາກໍມີສິດທີ່ຈະເລືອກລາວ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວຮູ້ສຶກພໍໃຈກັບການໂຕ້ວາທີ.

ທ່ານ ທິມ ເມີໂທ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານສື່ສານຂອງຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ 2020 ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊົມໄດ້ເຫັນກໍແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນຊາທຸກໆຊ່ວງເວລາຂອງການໂຕ້ວາທີ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ທີ່ອ່ອນແອເປັນເວລາສ່ວນ ໃຫຍ່, ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼວງຫຼາຍຊອກຫາການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກຜູ້ດຳເນີນລາຍການ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ໂຈມຕີການໂຕ້ຖຽງທີ່ເປີດກວ້າງຕໍ່ທຸກຄົນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເຈເຣມີ ມາຍເອີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເມສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າ, ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງລາວຈະມີເວລາ 10, 20, 30 ວິນາທີເວົ້າເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ມີເຫດຜົນ ແລະ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນລາວຈະຖືກລົບກວນແລ້ວລົບກວນອີກໂດຍທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ສະນັ້ນຖ້າຈະຖາມວ່າໃຜຊະນະການໂຕ້ວາທີແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງ ເພາະວ່າແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການໂຕ້ວາທີປະທານາທິບໍດີ.”

ດ້ວຍຮອບທີນຶ່ງໄດ້ຈົບໄປ, ການໂຕ້ວາທີຮອບທີສອງແມ່ນມີກຳນົດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນ ເດືອນຕຸລານີ້.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred over policy and traded insults in their first debate on Tuesday night, just five weeks before the presidential election. Mike O’Sullivan reports on the combative confrontation.

A genial start to the debate, which quickly became a heated exchange over topics, including COVID-19, which has claimed one million lives globally and more than 200,000 in the United States.

“The president has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was.”

Trump said he has led an effective response.

“We got the gowns, we got the masks, we made the ventilators. You wouldn’t have made ventilators. And now we’re weeks away from a vaccine.”

Biden blasted Trump’s efforts to end the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, which provides health care insurance to some 20 million people. Trump said the law is unconstitutional and limits consumer choice. Biden says voters can keep their private health plans under his proposed expansion of Obamacare.

“They can, they do, they will under my proposal.”

The exchange quickly degenerated as each man talked over the other ...

"Obamacare is no good. We made it better."

Trump accusing Biden of pursuing socialized medicine.

Another point of contention: Trump’s choice to fill a seat on the US Supreme Court left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon. Trump nominated conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett, launching a confirmation process when voting has already begun in many states. Biden says whoever wins in November should fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“The American people have a right to have a say in who the Supreme Court nominee is.”

Trump responded that it’s his duty to name a replacement regardless of the timing.

“We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.”

A Trump campaign official says he’s pleased with the debate.

“What viewers saw was President Trump who was in command of every moment of the debate and I think they saw a weak Joe Biden most of the time, spent a lot of time looking around for assistance from the moderator.”

Analysts slammed the free-for-all.

“And then when Biden spoke, so many times he would get 10, 20, 30 seconds into a coherent point and then he’d be interrupted over and over and over again by the President. So to ask who won the debate is almost meaningless because the President actually made sure there was no presidential debate.”

With round one finished, two more debates are scheduled for October. Mike O’Sullivan, VOA News, Los Angeles.