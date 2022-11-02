ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງການເມືອງ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝຂອງສະຫະລັດບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ເບີກ​ບານ​ມ່ວນ​ຊື່ນ​ປານ​ໃດ, ໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ​ຮ້ອນ​ແຮງ​ ຢູ່​ຕາມທີ່ສະຖານທີ່​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ແລະເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ​ກໍໄດ້ມີການບຸກລຸກ ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນເຮືອນ ເຊິ່ງແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງທາງການເມືອງຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ທ່ານພອລ ສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຮຸນແຮງ, ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງການເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ໃນວັນທີ 8 ພະຈິກ ຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ. ອະນິຕາ ພາວ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການບຸກໂຈມຕີຄອບຄົວຂອງນັກການເມືອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ມີອໍານາດສູງສຸດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ປະເທດຊາດມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກແລະ​ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍແນວ ໃດ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ຜູ້ບຸກລຸກ ພາດໂອກາດໃນການໂຈມຕີປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ, ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ທ່ານພອລ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 82 ປີ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຢູ່ທີ່ເຮືອນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນນະ​ຄອນຊານຟຣານຊິສໂກ ຈົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ.

​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຕຳຫຼວດ ໃນນະຄອນຊານຟຣານຊິສໂກ ທ່ານວີລລຽມ ສກັອດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ນີ້ແມ່ນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ, ແລະມັນກໍເປັນການກະທໍາທິ່ຜິດ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນກໍາລັງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ, ຄາວ​ຕີ້, ລັດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະປະເທດຊາດແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກໍໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພໍ ມັນພໍແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ ພໍແລ້ວ. ທຸກໆຄົນທີ່ມີຈິດສໍານຶກທີ່ດີ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງລຸກຂຶ້ນແບບບໍ່ສົງ​ໄສອັນໃດ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນລະບອບການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຄໍານຶງວ່າ ລະບອບການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ. ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດ, ການຮ່ວມກັນຂອງພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນ ໃນຖານະປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.”

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ, ກໍໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ແບບນັ້ນເຊັ່ນກັນ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ “ບາງຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຫຼື ໃຜກໍຕາມທີ່ປາດຖະໜາຈະເຂົ້າມາດໍາລົງຕໍາ ແໜ່ງ ແມ່ນດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ.”

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງແມ່ນມາຈາກຫຼາຍໆທິດທາງທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ. ໃນຊ່ວງລະດູຮ້ອນ, ບັນ​ດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານສູງສຸດທີ່ມີຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ຊີ​ວິດ ກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນການຕ່າວປີ້ນກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການເຂົ້າເຖິງການແທ້ງລູກ.

ພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມກັັງວົນອອກມາເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ຜູ້ນໍາສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາສູງ ທ່ານມິດຈ໌ ແມັກຄອນເນລ (Motch McConnell) ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ສະແດງຄວາມປາຖະໜາທີ່ດີ

ຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ.

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ເພັນ ກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ທາງທວິດ​ເຕີ້ວ່າ “ບໍ່ສາມາດອົດທົນຕໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ.”

ແລະອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນໃດໆໃນຕອນທໍາອິດ, ​ແຕ່ສຸດທ້າຍ ກໍໄດ້ພັນລະນາກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີນີ້ວ່າເປັນ “ສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານທຣໍາເຄີຍກ່າວເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ້ເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ 2021 ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ເຫັນວ່າຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ໃນການສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນທາງການ ເມືອງນັ້ນ ເປັນແຮງປຸກລະດົມໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານພາກັນກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນ ວາຍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ, ເພື່ອຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານຜ່າຍແພ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ຍ້ອນມີການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຂັດຂວາງທ່ານ. ບາງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນ​ລົງໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ແມ່ນແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ທ່ານເພັນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການດໍາເນີນງານຕ່າງໆຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຮັບຮອງ​ເອົາການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ນັກວິຈານບາງຄົນພາກັນຕິຕຽນທ່ານທຣໍາ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ຍາ​ກາດ​ຫ້ອມລ້ອມ​ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ມະຫາເສດຖີພັນລ້ານ ທ່ານອີລອນ ມັສຄ໌ ໄດ້ຊື້ກິດຈະການທວິດເຕີ້ມາເປັນຂອງຕົນເອງໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້. ທ່ານໄດ້​ສົ່ງ ລິ້ງ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ໄປໃສ່ເນື້ອຄວາມທີ່ບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ມູນ ໂດຍເວັບໄຊທ໌ອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ບັນຍາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີສາມີຂອງທ່ານນາງເພໂລຊີ, ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ຖືກລຶບອອກໄປແລ້ວ ລຸນຫຼັງນັກວິຈານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນການເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດພາດ ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານມັສຄ໌ ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍວ່າ ທ່ານຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ກັບເຂົ້າມາໃຊ້ທວິດເຕີ້ອີກຄັ້ງ.

ທ່ານດາເຣລ ເວັສທ໌ (Darrell West), ຮອງປະທານດ້ານການສຶກສາກ່ຽວກັບລັດຖະບານ ຂອງສະຖາບັນບ​ຣຸກຄິງສ໌ (Brookings) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“​ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຈະສາມາດກັບຄືນໄປສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຢູ່ໃນທວິດເຕີ້ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍໆຄົນຮູ້ສຶກເຢັນສັນຫຼັງຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນທັນທີ ເນື່ອງຈາກພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັງວົນວ່າ ນັ້ນຈະເປັນການເພີ້ມຄວາມແບ່ງແຍກທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງປະເຊີນຢູ່ນີ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ, ມັນຍິ່ງຊິເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການສະແດງຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ ແລະສາມາດເປັນການປຸກລະດົມເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ, ເຊິ່ງມັນອາດຈະກາຍເປັນການສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມຮຸນແຮງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນອະນາຄົດຕໍ່ໜ້າ ໃນພາຍຫຼັງ.”

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະ “ຮັບປະກັນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ເປັນອິດ ສະຫຼະ ແລະຍຸຕິທໍາ” ເພື່ອທຸກໆຄົນ, ແລະຈະບໍ່ຍອມໃຫ້ມີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃດໆຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ມີສິດລົງຄະແນນເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ຢູ່ໃນລັດ ອາຣິໂຊນາ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງເຫດການທີ່ມີຜູ້ເຝົ້າຫີບປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ຄຸກຄາມຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ແລະຢູ່ໃນລັດວິສຄອນຊິນທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສໍາລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຝຶກອົບຮົມ ເພື່ອກະກຽມສໍາລັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກັງວົນວ່າ ອາດຈະເກີດຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງ.

ຖ້າສິ່ງນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຮູ້ສຶກເສົ້າ, ຜິດຫວັງ ຫຼືບໍ່ມີພະລັງ? ທ່ານເວັສທ໌ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີສິ່ງອື່ນທີ່ທຸກຄົນສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປະຊາຊົນ ມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ ຢູ່ໃນການເມືອງ, ແຮງປະ ຊາຊົນມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຫຼາຍເທົ່າໃດ, ລະບົບການເມືອງຂອງພວກເຮົາແຮງເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າຫຼາຍ, ແລະມັນຍັງຈະຊ່ວຍກໍາຈັດສຽງຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນອອກໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ ປະຊາຊົນຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງອອກໄປໃຊ້ສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງສະ​ແດງອອກ ເຊິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນທາງທີ່ສະ​ຫງົບ. ແລະຖ້າທຸກໆຄົນຫາກພາກັນປະຕິບັດຕາມດັ່ງທີ່ກ່າວມານັ້ນ, ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍຈະຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະພາບທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງລ່ວງໜ້າ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນມີກະຈາຍໄປທົ່ວປະ ເທດ, ໂດຍ​ທີ່ມື້ເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 8 ພະຈິກ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

Political violence has cast a pall over the U.S. midterm vote, with poll workers expecting high emotions at election venues and a recent, violent home invasion targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Joe Biden and other top politicians have condemned the attack, which badly wounded Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and they are calling for an end to political violence as the election looms on Nov. 8. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.

A weekend attack on the spouse of one the most powerful U.S. politicians underscores how divided – and dangerous – the nation is ahead of another divisive election.

The attacker missed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi...

Instead, seriously injuring her 82-year-old husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home.

Chief William Scott, San Francisco Police Department

“This was intentional. And it's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, their counties, their states and this nation.”

President Joe Biden condemned the attack.

U.S. President Joe Biden

“Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics regardless what your politics are. All of us. All of us together, as Americans.”

Former President Barack Obama did so, too, saying “some in office or who aspire to office, work to stir up division.”

Researchers say the violence comes from different directions. Over the summer, conservative Supreme Court justices faced death threats over their decision to reverse a ruling that protects abortion access.

Republicans have also expressed concern.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted his best wishes to the Pelosi family.

As did former Vice President Mike Pence, who tweeted that there “can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families.”

And former President Donald Trump after initially remaining silent, finally described the attack as “a terrible thing.”

Trump was booted off Twitter on January 6, 2021, after the platform deemed that his messages were inciting his supporters to mount a violent insurrection at the Capitol, in response to Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him. Some of his tweets targeted Pence, who refused to act in Trump’s favor during the vote certification.

Some critics blame Trump for fostering the heightened atmosphere surrounding the midterms elections.

Billionaire Elon Musk acquired Twitter just days ago. He tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor by a fringe website about the attack on Pelosi’s husband. It was later deleted after critics said it spread misinformation about the attack.

Musk has hinted that he will readmit Trump to Twitter.

Darrell West, Brookings Institution

“The possibility that Trump could go back on Twitter sends shivers down a lot of people's backs because they worry that that's just going to add to the hyperpolarized environment which we face, there's going to be more extreme rhetoric that takes place and that there could be actual incitements to violence, that then will encourage even additional violence in the future.”

The Justice Department has pledged to “guarantee a free and fair vote” to all and to not tolerate voter intimidation.

In Arizona, authorities have stepped up security after incidents of people watching ballot boxes, intimidating voters.

And in the swing state of Wisconsin, poll workers are taking classes to prepare for what they fear could be a tense Election Day.

If this makes American voters feel sad, frustrated or powerless? West said, there is something each one can do.

Darrell West, Brookings Institution

“People need to participate in politics, the more people who participate the stronger our system will be, and it will help drown out the voices of the extremists. So people need to vote. They need to express their views in a peaceful way. And if individuals do that, our country will be in a better position.”

Early voting is happening across the nation now, with Election Day on Nov. 8.