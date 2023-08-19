Deepfakes ຫຼື ການປອມແປງແບບແນບນຽນ ກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຍາກທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າ ສິ່ງໃດທີ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ ໃນໂຄສະນາທາງການເມືອງ

ຄະນະ​ກຳມາ​ທິການ​ທີ່​ບັງຄັບ​ໃຊ້​ກົດ​ລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະ ລັດ ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຄວບຄຸມການ​ປອມ​ແປງແບບແນບນຽນ ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ໂດຍ AI ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຄສະນາ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ກ່ອນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ ປີ 2024. ດີນາ ມິທເຊລ (Deana Mitchell) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ນາ​ສັກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ພະສັນຕະປາປາ ຟຣານຊິສ (Pope Francis) ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃສ່ເສື້ອຄຸມ ບາເລນຊີອາກາ (Balenciaga) ຂອງນັກອອກແບບເສື້ອຜ້າຄົນນີ້ແທ້ໆ,

ແລະອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຖ່າຍຮູບໃນຂະນະທີ່ແລ່ນໜີຕຳຫຼວດ. ຮູບ​ພາບ​ປອມ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຊອບ​ແວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​ປັນຍາປະດິດແບບສ້າງສັນ.

Deepfakes ເປັນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຊິງຕໍາແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2024 ແລ້ວ, ໂດຍວິດີໂອນີ້ ຈາກຝ່າຍກົງກັນຂ້າມ ຂອງ ທ່ານທຣໍາ (Trump) ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານກອດກັບອະດີດຫົວໜ້າທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານການແພດ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ແອນໂທນີ ຟາວຈີ (Anthony Fauci), ເຊິ່ງລາວມັກຈະມີຄວາມບໍ່ລົງລອຍກັນ ໃນໄລຍະການລະບາດຂອງ COVID-19.

ລາຍການກວດ​ສອບຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ "VERIFY" ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າຮູບພາບທັງ 3 ໃບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຂອງປອມ.

ທ່ານ ເຄ​ຊີ ເດັກ​ເກີ ຜູ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ Verify ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ເຈົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ຮູບນີ້​ໃກ້ໆ​ເຂົ້າ, ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຫັນຫຼັກ​ຖານຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ຖືກ​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍ​ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ ຫຼື AI. ແທ​ນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ, ມັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມີ​ເຟັບ (Mephap).

ການປອມແປງ ໃນໂຄສະນາທາງການເມືອງ ພາໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ໂດຍອົງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທີ່ບໍ່ສະແຫວງຫາກຳໄ​ລ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ Public Citizen ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ​ນາງ ລີ​ຊາ ກິ​ລ​ເບີດ (Lisa Gilbert) ເປັນຮອງ​ປະ​ທານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ໃຫຍ່.

ທ່ານ​ນາງກິ​ລ​ເບີດກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ປັນ​ຍາ​ປະ​ດິດ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ, ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະແມ່ນ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ AI ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນ​ການ​ສ້າງວິ​ດີ​ໂອ ຫຼື ສຽງ​ປອມ​ຢ່າງ​ງ່າຍ​ດາຍ ທີ່​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ຂອງ​ແທ້​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ເຫຼືອ​ເຊື່ອ, ທີ່ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແນມ​ເຫັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕາ​ເປົ່າ​ຈາກວິ​ດີ​ໂອ​ແທ້.”

ອົງການ Public Citizen ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍໃຫ້​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ສະ ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສ້າງກົດລະບຽບ ສຳລັບການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ທີ່ໃຊ້ຮູບພາບປອມທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນຈາກຄອມພິວເຕີ, ແຕ່ ຄະນະກຳມາທິການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ສິດອຳນາດຕາມກົດໝາຍຂອງອົງການ. ມັນມີໂຄງສ້າງພື້ນຖານທາງກົດໝາຍພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍ ສຳລັບການກວດສອບການປອມແປງ, ທ່ານ ເຈມສ໌ ກຣິມເມລແມນ (James Grimmelmann) ສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານກົດໝາຍດີຈິຕອລ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຂອງຄະນະກົດໝາຍມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຄອຣ໌ນເນລ (Cornell Law School) ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ແລະຕົວຈິງແລ້ວ ສານສູງສຸດກໍ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຊັດເຈນວ່າມັນເປັນເລື່ອງຍາກສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມສິ່ງໃດກໍ່ຕາມ ຍົກເວັ້ນຄໍາເວົ້າທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ."

ທ່ານ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ປອມ​ແປງໃນ​ການ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ

"ແລະມັນຈະຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ສືບຫາວ່າ ໃຜເປັນຜູ້ສ້າງພວກມັນຂື້ນມາ."

ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ມີນິຕິກຳໃນລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ ທີ່ຈະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ການໂຄສະນາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຕ້ອງລະບຸຖ້າມີການນຳໃຊ້ ປັນຍາປະດິດ ຫຼື AI ໃນການໂຄສະນາດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

The commission that enforces U.S. election rules will not be regulating AI-generated deepfakes in political advertising ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Deana Mitchell has our story.

Pope Francis did not really wear this designer Balenciaga coat,

and former President Donald Trump was not photographed running from the police. These fake images were created with software using generative artificial intelligence.

Deepfakes are already part of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, with this video from Trump opponents showing him hugging former White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, with whom he was often at odds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The misinformation-debunking show “VERIFY” determined that three of the images are fake.

Casey Decker, VERIFY Reporter

"If you look more closely at the pictures, you can see more evidence they are AI-generated. Instead of saying White House, it says Mephap.

Deepfakes in political advertising alarm the nonprofit consumer advocacy organization Public Citizen, where Lisa Gilbert is executive vice president.

Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen Executive Vice President

“One of the things that artificial intelligence is able to do, particularly generative AI, is create easily deepfakes. So, you know, video or audio that looks incredibly real, impossible to discern with the naked eye from a real video.”

Public Citizen asked the U.S. Federal Election Commission to make rules for campaign ads that use computer-generated images, but the commission said that was not within its jurisdiction. There is little legal infrastructure for policing deepfakes, says Cornell Law School professor of digital and information law James Grimmelmann.

James Grimmelmann, Cornell Law School

“And the Supreme Court has actually also made it pretty clear that it's quite difficult for them to regulate anything except the most egregiously false and harmful speech.”

He expects the use of deepfakes in political campaigns will grow.

“And it’ll be very hard to trace the specifics of who created them."

There is currently legislation in Congress that would require political advertisements to state if generative AI was used.