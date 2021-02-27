ສະຫະລັດ ປະຕິຍານ ຈະເປັນນັກຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະ ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳ ເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນທີ່ຈະກົດດັນ ໃຫ້ມີການປົກປ້ອງແລະສົ່ງເສີມສິດທິມະນຸດແບບດຽວກັນ ທັງໝົດ. ລີຊາ ຊໄລນ໌ ມີລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອຈາກນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນການປາກົດໂຕຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ຕໍ່ໜ້າອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສູງດ້ານສິດທິມະ ນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະພົວພັນຄືນໃນວຽກງານຂອງສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ. ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຮູ້້ສຶກເຖິງນ້ຳໜັກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອໃຫ້ຖືກເລືອກເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດ ສຳລັບສະໄໝປີ 2022 ຫາ 2024.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖອນສະຫະລັດອອກຈາກສະພາດັ່ງ ກ່າວໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ 2018. ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສະພານີ້ຄືນໃນວັນທີ 8 ກຸມພາ ໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ສັງເກດການ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ສຳ ລັບບົດບາດຂອງຕົນໃນການປົກປ້ອງເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຕ່າງໆ ແລະໃນການເພັ່ງເລັງຄວາມສົນໃຈໃສ່ວິກິດການທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ ເຊັ່ນ ການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານຂອງທະຫານໃນມຽນມາຫຼືພະມ້າ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ທ່ານ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິສະພານີ້ ສຳລັບວິທີຮັບມືຕໍ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ການສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ບໍ່ສົມສ່ວນຂອງສະພານີ້.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເອົາວາລະຂໍ້ທີ 7 ອອກ ແລະໃຫ້ເອົາສະຖານະການດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດໃນອິສຣາແອລ ແລະດິນແດນຂອງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ມາເປັນແນວທາງແບບດຽວກັນ ທີ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ຂອງສະພານີ້ ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນ ມາດຕະຖານອັນສູງສົ່ງ ສຳລັບການປົກປັກຮັກສາສິດທິມະນຸດ. ຈຳພວກທີ່ມີປະຫວັດທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍ ໃນດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ບໍ່ຄວນໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງສະພານີ້.”

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ກໍໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ມີປະຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ດີເລີດແລະມີບ່ອນສຳລັບການປັບປຸງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໝາຍໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ການຈຳແນກເຊື້ອຊາດຜິວພັນທີ່ເປັນລະບົບທັງ ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອສິດທິຂອງພວກຄົນທີ່ປ້ອງກັນໂຕເອງບໍ່ໄດ້ ລວມທັງ ພວກແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກຍິງ, ພວກກຸ້ມຄົນທີ່ລະບຸຕົນເປັນຄົນຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ກະເທີຍ ປ່ຽນເພດຕ່າງໆເປັນຕົນ, ສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ ແລະຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍທັງຫຼາຍ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ປະນາມການລະ ເມີດທັງຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນເວເນຊູເອລາ ນິກາຣາກົວ ຄິວບາ ແລະ ອີຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເນັ້ນຢ້ຳການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຣັດເຊຍ ປ່ອຍທ່ານອາເລັກເຊ ນາວາລນີ ໃນທັນທີແລະໂດຍບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພົນລະເມືອງຣັດເຊຍຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ໃນການປະຕິບັດສິດທິຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະເວົ້າອອກມາເຖິງຄຸນຄ່າຄອບຄຸມທັງໝົດ ເມື່ອຄວາມຊົ່ວຮ້າຍທັງ ຫຼາຍໄດ້ຖືກກະທຳລົງໄປຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ຫຼື ເມື່ອເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຖືກທຳລາຍຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຕື່ນຕົກໃຈໂດຍການທົດຖອຍຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ.”

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ກອງປະຊຸມໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງໂລກ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງບໍ່ດີທັງຫຼາຍເຊັນວ່າ ຊີເຣຍ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສຣີລັງກາ ແລະຊູດານໃຕ້ ຕ້ອງຖືກນຳມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

In a speech to the 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to press for universal protection and promotion of human rights. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

In his first appearance before the U.N.’s top human rights body, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it clear Washington plans to fully re-engage in the work of the council. In order to make its weight felt, he said the U.S. would seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the council in June 2018. The Biden administration rejoined it on February 8 as an observer.

Blinken praised the U.N. Human Rights Council for its role in protecting fundamental freedoms and in focusing attention on unfolding crises, such as the military coup in Myanmar or Burma. However, he criticized the council for its approach to certain issues, including what he called its disproportionate focus on Israel.

(BLINKEN)

“We need to eliminate Agenda Item 7 and treat the human rights situation in Israel and the Palestinian Territories the same way as this body handles any other country. In addition, we will focus on ensuring that the council membership reflects high standards for upholding human rights. Those with the worst human rights records should not be members of this council.”

Blinken acknowledged the United States did not have a stellar human rights record and had room for improvement. He said the Biden administration was committed to fighting systemic racism both at home and abroad.

He said the U.S. will fight for the rights of defenseless people, including women and girls, LGBTQI people, religious and minority groups. He said Washington will continue to denounce abuses in places like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Iran.

(BLINKEN)

“We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Alexei Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained for exercising their rights. We will speak out for universal values when atrocities are committed in Xinjiang or when fundamental freedoms are undermined in Hong Kong. And we are alarmed by the backsliding of democracy in Burma.”

Blinken called on the council to use this current session to support resolutions addressing issues of concern around the world. He said notorious human rights violators such as Syria, North Korea, Sri Lanka and South Sudan must be held to account.