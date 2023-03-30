ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍດີ​ໂຈ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້ເປີດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເງິນ 690 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໂຄງ​ການ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມັກ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ຈຸດ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ເວ​ລ​າ​ກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຮັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ຕໍ່​ທິດທາງ​ໂລກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​.”

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງ​ການຢາກໃຫ້​ “ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີເຮັດ​ວຽກໃຫ້ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ.”

ໃນ​ລັກ​ສະ​ນະ​ດຽວກັນ​ນັ້ນ ບັນ​ດາ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຈາກ​ແປດ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ໄດ້​ເຊັນໜັງ​ສື​ເປີດ​ຊອງ​ ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຫົ​ວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານບໍ​ລິ​ສັດສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ ​ໂດຍຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ ​ເພື່ອ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ ແຜ່​ກະ​ຈາຍ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຕາ​ໜ່າງຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໂມ​ລ​ໂດ​ວາ ໂປ​ແລນ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ເຊັກ​ ແອັ​ສ​ໂທ​ເນຍ ລັດ​ເວຍ ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ໂລ​ວາ​ເກຍ ​ກໍໄດ້​ເຊັນໜັງ​ສື​ເປີດ​ຊອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

President Joe Biden opened his second Summit for Democracy on Wednesday, pledging that the United States would spend $690 million in the coming year to boost democracy programs throughout the world.

"We're turning the tide here. As we often say, we're at an inflection point in history here, when the decisions we make today are going to affect the course of our world for the next several decades for certain," Biden said.

The White House noted the U.S. especially wants to make "technology work for and not against democracy."

In the same vein, the prime ministers of eight European countries signed an open letter to the chief executives of major social media companies calling for them to be more aggressive in blocking the spread of false information on their platforms. The leaders of Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia signed the letter.