ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດປະຊາທິປະໄຕເທື່ອທີສອງຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໂດຍປະກາດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດຈະໃຊ້ເງິນ 690 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນປີຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ໂຄງການປະຊາທິປະໄຕຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຫັນປ່ຽນຄື້ນຟອງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາມັກເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ຈຸດການປ່ຽນແປງໃນປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ເວລາການຕັດສິນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດມື້ນີ້ ຈະເປັນຜົນຕໍ່ທິດທາງໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ສຳລັບຫລາຍທົດສະວັດຂ້າງໜ້າເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນ.”
ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດ ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການຢາກໃຫ້ “ເທັກໂນໂລຈີເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຕໍ່ຕ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.”
ໃນລັກສະນະດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ບັນດານາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຈາກແປດປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເຊັນໜັງສືເປີດຊອງ ຕໍ່ບັນດາຫົວໜ້າບໍລິຫານບໍລິສັດສື່ສັງຄົມທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພີ້ມການດຳເນີນງານ ເພື່ອຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ບໍ່ມີມູນຄວາມຈິງ ແຜ່ກະຈາຍອອກໄປໃນຕາໜ່າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຢູເຄຣນ ໂມລໂດວາ ໂປແລນ ສາທາລະນະລັດເຊັກ ແອັສໂທເນຍ ລັດເວຍ ລີທົວເນຍ ແລະສະໂລວາເກຍ ກໍໄດ້ເຊັນໜັງສືເປີດຊອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
President Joe Biden opened his second Summit for Democracy on Wednesday, pledging that the United States would spend $690 million in the coming year to boost democracy programs throughout the world.
"We're turning the tide here. As we often say, we're at an inflection point in history here, when the decisions we make today are going to affect the course of our world for the next several decades for certain," Biden said.
The White House noted the U.S. especially wants to make "technology work for and not against democracy."
In the same vein, the prime ministers of eight European countries signed an open letter to the chief executives of major social media companies calling for them to be more aggressive in blocking the spread of false information on their platforms. The leaders of Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia signed the letter.