ສະຫະລັດ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເສີມສ້າງ ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນກາຊາ ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບການຄັດຄ້ານ ຈາກອິສຣາແອລ

ສະຫະລັດກຳລັງດຳເນີນງານ ກ່ຽວກັບແຜນຫຼັງ​ຈາກສົງຄາມ ທີ່ຈິນຕະນາການເຖິງ “ການປັບປຸງແລະຟື້ນຟູ” ຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ອຳນາດການປົກຄອງຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຫຼື PA ຈະເຂົ້າມາກຳອຳນາດຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ແລະກາຍມາເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສຳລັບອິສຣາແອລ ເພື່ອການເຈລະຈາຂອງການແກ້ໄຂແບບສອງປະເທດ.

ນຶ່ງໃນຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລະນາແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະເສີມສ້າງບັນດາສະມາຊິກກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ PA ຢູ່ໃນກາຊາ ເພື່ອສ້າງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນ “ກຸ່ມກ້ອນທີ່ໜຽວແໜ້ນ” ຂອງກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ພາຍຫຼັງສົງຄາມ, ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໂດຍຂໍສະຫງວນຊື່ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ອິສຣາແອລ ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ. ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເບັນຈາມິນ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພຽງແຕ່ກອງກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ສາມາດເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດກາຊາເປັນເຂດປອດທະຫານ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະກີດກັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດໆທີ່ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງ PA ຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌.

ຄວາມກົດດັນກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຫລຸດຜ່ອນປະ ຕິບັດການທາງດ້ານທະຫານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນໃນເຂດກາຊາເກີນກວ່າ 19,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ ໂດຍການນັບຂອງປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ປະກາດລ່ວງໜ້າ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເອົາຊີວິດຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ເກີນກວ່າ 1,200 ຄົນ.

The United States is working on a postwar road map that envisions a “revamped and revitalized” Palestinian Authority ultimately taking over the Gaza Strip and becoming a credible partner for Israel for negotiation of a two-state solution.

One proposal being considered is to empower remaining members of the PA security forces in Gaza to form the “nucleus” of a broader postwar peacekeeping force, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity last week.

Israel opposes the plan. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that only the Israel Defense Forces can be trusted to demilitarize Gaza and has vowed to block any attempt to reinstall the PA in the Palestinian enclave.

Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to curb Israel’s military campaign that has killed over 19,000 people in the Gaza Strip, by Palestinian count. A surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas took over 1,200 lives in Israel.