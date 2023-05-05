ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຟີລິບປິນ ອອກຂໍ້ແນະນຳໃໝ່ ດ້ານການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້

ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂໍ້ແນະນຳໃໝ່ ໃສ່ສົນທິສັນຍາປ້ອງກັນປະເທດປີ 1951 ທີ່ມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບວິທີສະຫະລັດ ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຟີລິບປິນແນວໃດ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມາຢ້ຽມຢາມທຳນຽບຂາວໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ທ່ານເຟີດີນານ ມາກົສ, ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກຂໍ້ແນະນຳ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຕໍ່ການປ້ອງກັນມະນີລາຂອງຕົນ ຈະຖືກບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກທາງທະເລ ບ່ອນທີ່ມະນີລາໄດ້ຂັດຂ້ອງໃຈມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີກ່ຽວກັບການບຸກ ລຸກເຂດນ້ຳແດນດິນໂດຍກຳປັ່ນຂອງຈີນ.

ການໂຈມຕີໃດໆກໍ​ຕາມໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນສາທາລະນະ ເຮືອບິນ ຫຼືກອງກຳລັງ ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ຈະເປັນການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ຂໍ້ຜູກພັນໃນຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຂໍ້ແນະນຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງກ່າວອີກວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດຈະ “ປະສານງານກັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ການປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຟີລິປິນທັນສະໄໝ” ທີ່ລວມທັງການທົບທວນຄືນເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງວ່າ ອຸປະກອນຫຍັງທີ່ປະເທດນີ້ຕ້ອງການ “ທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍທັງໃນດ້ານການສະກັດກັ້ນແລະຄວາມອາດສາມາດໃນການຕ້ານທານຕໍ່ການບີບບັງຄັບ.”

The United States and the Philippines this week added new guidelines to a 1951 defense treaty that detail how the U.S. will respond to an attack on the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Following a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos to the White House, the U.S. issued the guidelines saying its commitment to defend Manila will apply to the maritime region, where Manila has complained for years about territorial incursions by Chinese ships.

Any attack in the South China Sea on Philippine public vessels, aircraft or armed forces — which includes the coast guard — will invoke mutual defense commitments.

The guidelines also say the two countries will "coordinate closely on the Philippines' defense modernization,” including a review to determine what equipment the country needs “that will bolster combined deterrence and capacity to resist coercion."