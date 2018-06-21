ສຫລ ຈັດສຳມະນາ ຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ ຢູ່ ຫຼວງພະບາງ ແລະ ປາກເຊ

ກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາກ່ຽວກັບວຽກງານຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ພະບາງ ແລະນະຄອນປາກເຊ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ວັນທີ 13 ຫາ 20 ມິຖຸນາ 2018 ຜ່ານມາ

ນີ້ ໂດຍການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດແລະລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ.

ກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບເຕັກນິກ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ການສັ່ງຟ້ອງ ຄະດີ

ຟອກເງິນ ແລະການສະໜອງທຶນໃຫ້ແກ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໄດ້ຮ່ວມຈັດໂດຍສຳນັກງານ

ຂໍ້ມູນ ຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນການທະຫານ ສຳລັບການສຶກສາກົດໝາຍ

ສາກົນ.

ການສຳມະນາສອງຄັ້ງນີ້ ໄດ້ມີພະນັກງານ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 80 ທ່ານເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມ ຊຶ່ງມາຈາກຫຼາຍພາກສວ່ນເຊັ່ນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ແລະບັນດາແຂວງຕ່າງໆ

ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 13 ຫາ 15 ມິຖຸນາ 2018 ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງແລະໃນວັນ

ທີ 18 ຫາ 20 ມີຖຸນາ ທີ່ນະຄອນປາກເຊ. ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮວ່ມສໍາມະນາມາຈາກຫຼາຍຂະແໜງ

ການເຊັ່ນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ໄອຍະການ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍອື່ນໆ.

ໃນພິທີປິດກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາທີ່ນະຄອນປາເຊ ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ້ ເອກອັກຄະ

ລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ

ວຽກງານປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊວ່ຍເຫຼືອລັດຖະບານ ລາວ ໃນຄວາມພະ

ຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະພັດທະນາປະເທດໃຫ້ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ພອ້ມທັງມີຄວາມສົມບູນພູນສຸກຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລາວສາມາດສືບຕໍ່ ກ້າວໄປມີບົດບາດທີ່ສ້າງສັນ ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າການ ໃນເວທີ

ອາຊຽນ.”

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເສີມອີກວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ສປປ ລາວສືບຕໍ່ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າສູ່ປະຊາຄົມ ເສດຖະກິດອາຊຽນ ພວກທ່ານທັງໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຊຸມແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ຮັບປະກັນ

ວ່າ ປະເທດລາວມີຄວາມພ້ອມ ມີລະບົບກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ພອ້ມທັງມີລະບຽບການ ມີບຸກຄະລາກອນໃນວຽກງານປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ເພື່ອ

ຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານແລະປະຊາຊົນໃນພາກພື້ນນີ້ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ປາສະ

ຈາກໄພຄຸກຄາມຈາກອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ”

ກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ໄດ້ມີວິທະຍາກອນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 4 ທ່ານຜູ້ຊຶ່ງມີປະສົບ

ການສູງ ໃນວຽກງານຕ້ານອາຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ບັນຍາຍກ່ຽວກັບການສືບສວນ ສອບສວນແລະດໍາເນີນຄະດີການຟອກເງິນພ້ອມທັງອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕໍ ອາຊະຍາກໍາທາງດ້ານການຫຼິ້ນກາຊີໂນ ແລະທາງດ້ານການເງິນອຶື່ນໆ ແລະບັນດາເຕັກ

ນິກ ໃນວຽກງານຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.

ພະແນກຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດແລະປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັບ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ

ສະຫະລັດ ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາຄັ້ງນີ້ຂຶ້ນ ແລະນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ທາງສະຖານທູດສະ

ຫະລັດ ກໍ່ຄືພະແນກຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດແລະປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນກັບບັນດາສະ

ຖານທູດ ແລະອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເພື່ອຕ້ານຢາ

ເສບຕິດ ແລະອາດຊະຍາກຳໃຫ້ການຊວ່ຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອ ປັບປຸງວຽກງານຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ ແລະການສະໜອງທຶນໃຫ້ແກ່ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ໃນປີ 2020 ສປປ ລາວ ກຳລັງຢູ່ຂັ້ນຕອນການປະເມີນຜົນຈາກອົງການຕ້ານການຟອກ ເງິນສາກົນຊຶ່ງກອງປະຊຸມສຳມະນາທີ່ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງແລະນະຄອນປາກ

ເຊ ທັງສອງຄັ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສຳນັກງານຂໍ້ມູນ ຕ້ານການຟອກເງິນ ກໍ່ຄື

ລັດ ຖະບານລາວເພື່ອກະກຽມຄວາມພ້ອມໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການປະເມີນຜົນ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນປີ

2020 ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

Between June 13-20, 2018, the U.S. government collaborated with Lao partners to hold trainings on anti-money laundering in two different provinces in the Lao PDR.

The “Investigative Techniques Workshop on Prosecuting Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism” were held in in partnership with the Anti-Money Laundering Intelligence Office (AMLIO) of the Lao PDR and the U.S. Defense Institute for International Legal Studies (DIILS).

More than 80 Lao government officials from the capital of Vientiane and other provinces participated in the workshops in Luang Prabang from June 13-15, 2018 and in Pakse, Champasak Province from June 18-20, 2018. Participants included police officers, prosecutors, and other law-enforcement officials.

In her remarks to participants at the closing ceremony for the seminar in Pakse, U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter said the goal of the law enforcement trainings is to support the Lao government in its efforts to develop into a stronger, more-prosperous country that continues to be a constructive and independent voice within ASEAN.

“As the Lao PDR continues to integrate into the ASEAN economic community, it will be those of you in this room who will ensure that Laos has the tools – a robust system of laws, regulations and highly trained law enforcement and legal experts – to ensure that your country and the people of the region remain safe from transnational criminal activity,” said Ambassador Bitter.

The workshop was conducted by four American law-enforcement trainers with decades of experience combatting criminal organizations. It covered investigating and prosecuting money laundering crimes, cryptocurrencies, casinos and financial crimes, and anti-corruption techniques.



U.S. Embassy Vientiane’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to organize the training. The U.S. Embassy and INL have been working with other embassies and international organizations such as the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime to support the Lao government’s efforts to improve their Anti-Money Launder and Countering Financing for Terrorism (AML/CFT) capabilities.

In 2020, Laos will undergo a progress assessment by the inter-governmental Financial Action Task Force. The two trainings in Luang Prabang and Pakse will support AMLIO and the Lao government with their preparations for the 2020 assessment.