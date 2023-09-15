ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ມີຄວາມກັງວົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຮ່ວມມືທາງທະຫານ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ພົບປະກັບຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ຢູ່ສະຖານີປ່ອຍຍານອະວະ ກາດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່າມກາງການເຕືອນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຕໍ່ການໂອນອາວຸດ ທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດອະວຸໂສຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ້ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງຜູ້ນໍາເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຮັບການຕ້ອນຮັບເອົາໃຈໃສ່ດັ່ງກະສັດ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ການພາເລາະຊົມສະຖານີປ່ອຍຍານອະວະ ກາດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແບບສ່ວນໂຕ ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກໄກຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ. ມີລາຍງານ

ວ່າ ຜູ້ນໍາທັງສອງ ໄດ້ຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງນັກບິນອະວະ ກາດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຂຶ້ນສູ່ອະວະກາດ, ແລະ ທ່ານກິມ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ຖາມລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບລູກຈະຫຼວດອີກດ້ວຍ.

ລຸນຫຼັງການປະຊຸມ, ທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ບອກກັບໂທລະພາບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ວ່າ “ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້” ສໍາລັບການປະຕິບັດງານທາງທະຫານຮ່ວມກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ເຖິງແມ່ນສາກົນ ຈະມີການລົງໂທດກໍຕາມ.

ໃນສ່ວນຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານກິມກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສາຍສໍາພັນກັບຣັດເຊຍ “ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນລຳ​ດັບນຶ່ງ,” ແລະສະແດງອອກ​ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານສະໜັບສະ ໜຸນການຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຕັມທີ່ຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ແລະບໍ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂໃດໆສໍາລັບມາດຕະການທັງໝົດ ທີ່ກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການໂດຍລັດຖະບານຣັດເຊຍ ແລະປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ ປູຕິນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ທ່ານປູຕິນ ແລະ ທ່ານກິມ ກໍາລັງຊື່ນຊົມກັບການຮ່ວມມືທາງກອງທັບຂອງພວກເຂົາທີ່ກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍໂຕ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວໍຊິງຕັນ. ໂຄສົກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ເຄີບີ ກ່າວວ່າ.

“ບໍ່ມີປະເທດໃດໃນໂລກ, ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດ, ຈະເຂົ້າມາຊ່ວຍ ທ່ານປູຕິນ ສັງຫານປະຊາ ຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນຜູ້ບໍລິສຸດ. ແລະຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫາກຕັດສິນໃຈ ເດີນໜ້າຕໍ່ໄປພ້ອມດ້ວຍບາງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບອາວຸດ, ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ຈະດໍາເນີນມາດຕະການກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງນັ້ນ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຈັດການກັບມັນຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ.”

ການປະຊຸມ ຍັງໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມກັງວົນໃຫ້ແກ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ອີງຕາມໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງ ທ່ານແມັດທິວ ມີລເລີ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ ເມື່ອເຈົ້າເຫັນຄົນຣັດເຊຍ ຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຮ່ວມມຶກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນໂຄງການຕ່າງໆທີ່ອາດຈະລະເມີດຕໍ່ມະ​ຕິຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ລົງຄະແນນໃຫ້ນັ້ນ.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA , ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍາລັງສ້າງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ເປັນໄຊຊະນະສໍາລັບພວກເຂົາ ແຕ່ສ້າງບັນຫາຕໍ່ລະບຽບການຂອງໂລກ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ.

ທ່ານມາກ ຟິດສ໌ພັດທຣິກ (Mark Fitzpatrick) ຈາກສະຖາບັນເພື່ອຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາພົບປະກັນ ຢູ່ສູນກາງອະ ວະກາດ. ແລະມັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ນີ້ແມ່ນລັກສະນະຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຕ້ອງການ. ເນື່ອງຈາກ ມັນເປັນດາວທຽມສອດແນມ ສອງດວງສຸດທ້າຍ, ດາວທຽມທັງສອງທີ່ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນໄປ ແມ່ນລົ້ມແຫຼວທັງສອງດວງ. ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຕ້ອງການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນດ້ານນີ້.”

ທ່ານຟິດທ໌ພັດທຣິກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະຈັດສົ່ງລູກປືນໃຫຍ່ ແລະລູກ​ປືນຕໍ່ຕ້ານລົດຖັງໄປໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງແນ່ນອນວ່າ ຈະຊ່ວຍ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້, ເນື່ອງຈາກ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ອາວຸດຢູ່ໃນຄັງແສງຂອງພວກເຂົາໝົດແລ້ວ.

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີໂອ ກູເຕີເຣສ ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ ທຸກໆການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນຂອງແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະຕ້ອງເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໃນການລົງໂທດ ທີ່ກໍານົດໂດຍສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Wednesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Russia’s most advanced spaceport amid warnings from the United States and South Korea against a potential arms transfer. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

Visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un got the royal treatment, including a personal tour by President Vladimir Putin of Russia's most advanced space rocket launch site in that country’s Far East. The two leaders reportedly discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space, and Kim asked detailed questions about rockets.

After the meeting, Putin told Russian state television that there are "possibilities" for military co-operation with North Korea, despite international sanctions.

For his part, Kim said he would make ties with Russia his “number one priority,” and made clear he supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying, “We have always expressed full and unconditional support for all the measures taken by the Russian government and President Putin.”

While Putin and Kim toasted their burgeoning military cooperation, the talks raised concerns in Washington. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had this say to say.

John Kirby, National Security Council Spokesman

"No nation on the planet, nobody, should be helping Mr. Putin kill innocent Ukrainians. And if they decide to move forward with some sort of arms deals, well, obviously we'll take a measure of that, and we'll deal with it appropriately."

The meeting also caused concern at the State Department, according to spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson

"I would say it is troubling when you see the Russians talking about cooperating with North Korea on programs that would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions that Russia itself voted for."

One expert told VOA that North Korea and Russia apparently struck a deal that is a win for them but troubling for the global order and regional stability.

Mark Fitzpatrick is with the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He spoke to VOA via Zoom.

“I think this is very significant that they met at a Space Center. And it's an indication that this is the kind of technology that North Korea wants. Given that its last two spy satellites, both satellite launches both failed. North Korea is in need of such assistance.”

Fitzpatrick told VOA that he has no doubt that North Korea will supply artillery shells and anti-tank shells, which will certainly help Russia in Ukraine because it has depleted its arsenal.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that any form of cooperation of any country with North Korea must respect the sanctions regime that was imposed by the Security Council.