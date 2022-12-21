ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແບ່ງ​ປັນ​ຢາວັກ​ຊີນ ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມຂອງກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ (AFP).

​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຈີນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ມັກເປັນ​ຄູ່​ສັດ​ຕູ​ກັນຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໃນ​ການ​ທູດ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ​ທີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ສົ່ງຢາວັກ​ຊີນ​ຜະລິດ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ໄປ​ຍັງທົ່ວ​ໂລກ.

​ທ່ານ​ເນັດ ​ໄພ​ຣ​ສ໌ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວວ່າ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ໃສ່ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັ​ບ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາແລະ​ ທຳ​ການກວດ​ ແລະ​ມີ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ບາຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ໄພ​ຣ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຈາກ​ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດຢາວັກ​ຊີນກັນໂ​ຄວິດ-19 ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ກຽມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນແກ່​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກຮວມ​ທັງ​ຈີນ ພ້ອມ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໂຄວິດ.

“​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເພິ່ງ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ໂລກ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊິນກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພແລະ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ແຈກ​ຢາຍ​ຢາ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງເລີຍ​ ຫລື​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ນຳ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.”

​ທ່ານໄພ​ຣ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ເຕັມ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດອັນ​ດັບ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທັງ​ດ້ານມະ​ນຸດ ແລະເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ.

The United States on Tuesday offered to share vaccines with China to stem soaring COVID-19 cases, saying containing the outbreak was in the interest of the world.

It is unlikely that China would accept the offer from the United States, its frequent adversary, after Beijing invested heavily in COVID-19 diplomacy that included shipping its homegrown vaccines around the world.

"It's important that all countries focus on getting people vaccinated and making testing and treatment easily available," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"The U.S. is the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines around the world. We're prepared to continue to support people around the world, including in China, with this and other COVID-related health support," Price said.

"This is profoundly in the interests of the rest of the world. Our COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and we have provided them to countries around the world, regardless or in spite of any political disagreements."

Price said that the caseload in China, the world's second-largest economy, had both human and economic costs.