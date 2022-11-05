ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ກອງທັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກຳ​ລັງ​ພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຢູ່​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກຢູ່ນີ້, ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອກໍ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບຫຼື "ເຮືອໂດຣນ” ​ເພື່ອ​ເພີ້ມກຳລັງແຮງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນຂຶ້ນ. Jessica Stone ນັກຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ຈະພາ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງ​ໃກ້ໆວ່ານະ​ວັດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ໃໝ່ທາງ​ການ​ທະ​ຫານອັນນີ້ ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ 4 ລຳ​ນີ້​ ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ໃສ່​ໃໝ່ຄັ້ງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເຮືອສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄປພົບກັບກຳ​ປັ່ນ Sea Hunter, Seahawk, Nomad ແລະ Ranger ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ.

ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີນີ້, ກອງທັບເຮືອໄດ້ໃຫ້ວີໂອເອເຂົ້າ​ໄປເຖິງເປັນພິເສດ ເພື່ອຖ່າຍ ຮູບເອົາ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາການເຈ​ເຣ​ເມຍ ເດ​ລີ (Jeremiah Daley) ຈາກກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະ ລັດໃຫ້​ການສໍາພາດວ່າ:

“ພວກມັນພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້​ມີ​ມະ​ນຸດຂັບເຂົ້າໄປ ແລະອອກຈາກທ່າເຮືອ ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ.”

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານເຈ​ເຣ​ເມຍ ເດ​ລີ (Jeremiah Daley) ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ວີ​ໂອ​ເອສຳພາດ ໂດຍການອັດ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ສຽງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ນຳພາໜ່ວຍກຳປັ່ນຊຸດ​ທຳອິດ ທີ່ປະກອບດ້ວຍກຳປັ່ນທີ່ປະຕິບັດການ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຢູ່ຫ່າງ ຫຼື "ເຮືອໂດຣນ". ທ່ານເດ​ລີກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຫະ​ນະບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ - ທີ່ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຢູ່- ໃນ​ມື້​ນຶ່ງ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກອງທັບ​ເຮືອ​ສາມາດ​ລາດຕະ​ເວນ​ໄດ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເນື້ອ​ທີ່ 165 ລ້ານ ​ກິ​ໂລ​ຕາ​ແມັດ ທີ່ກວ້າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດ​ປາຊີ​ຟິກ​.

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ສິງກະໂປ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຈີນ ລ້ວນແຕ່ມີໂຄງການພັດທະນາກຳປັ່ນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ. ທ່ານແຣນ​ດີ ຊ​ຣິ​ຟ​ເວີ (Randy Schriver) ອະດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ທຳ​ນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ໂດ​ຣນ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ສຳຄັນຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກສາເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ເຂດອິດ​ສະລະ ​ແລະ ​ເປີດ​ກວ້າງ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຂະຫຍາຍອອກ​ ແລະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ນັບ​ມື້​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ.

ທ່ານຊ​ຣິ​ຟ​ເວີ (Schriver) ອະດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍຂອງທຳ​ນຽບຫ້າ​ແຈ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ເນື້ອ​ທີ່​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນກັນ​ ແມ່ນ​ແນ່​ນອນ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍອອກ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຍານພາຫະນະທີ່​ຂັບແບບອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຫຼືບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນດຳ​ນ້ຳ ຫລື ຢູ່ເທິງ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ ແມ່ນມີລາຄາຖືກກວ່າ. ພວກມັນເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຮົາສາ​ມາດຈ່າຍໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໃນແງ່ຂອງການບໍ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ຊີວິດຂອງລູກເຮືອ."

ທ່ານ​ເຈມ​ສ໌ ຊາຍ​ເບນ​ສ໌ (James Siebens), ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ໃນການປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງສູນສ​ຕິມ​ສັນ (Stimson) ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ ເຮືອເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ອາດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນເປົ້າຫມາຍທາງທະຫານທີ່ໜ້າດຶງດູດຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

​ທ່ານຊາຍ​ເບນ​ສ໌ຈາກສູນ Stimson ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ໃນດ້ານນຶ່ງ, ຈີນອາດຈະຖືວ່າເຮືອທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ເປັນເປົ້າຫມາຍທີ່ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຫນ້ອຍກວ່າ ເພື່ອຈະທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຕ້ານກຳ​ປັ່ນ."

ທ່ານຊາຍ​ເບນ​ສ໌ກ່າວອີກ​ວ່າ ​ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ກໍ່ຕາມ, ​ແຕ່​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ກັບການ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໄດ້.

ຜູ້ບັນຊາການເດ​ລີ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຄວນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ກັບ​ກອງທັບ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມສ່ວນ ໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ປີ​ຂ້າງ​ໜ້ານີ້.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

As the U.S. military considers China’s military strength in the Indo-Pacific region, the U.S. Navy is turning to driverless ships to multiply its forces. VOA’s Jessica Stone takes us along for a closer look at this military innovation

These four unmanned ships are among the newest additions to the U.S. Navy. Meet Sea Hunter, Seahawk, Nomad and Ranger.

This summer, the Navy gave VOA special access to photograph them for the first time.

Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, U.S. Navy (audio only interview) "they are only meant to be driven in and out of port by humans for safety.”

U.S. Naval Commander Jeremiah Daley, permitted to give VOA an audio-only interview, leads the first division made up of remotely operated ships — or "drone boats." Daley says these unmanned vessels — currently being piloted — could one day enable the Navy to better patrol the vast 165 million square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean.

Japan, Singapore, South Korea and China all have programs to develop driverless ships. Former top Pentagon Asia official Randy Schriver says drone boats are critical to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of an expanding and assertive Chinese military.

Randy Schriver, Former Pentagon Asia Strategy Official via Zoom:

“The spaces that are contested are certainly growing. And I think autonomous or unmanned vehicles either submerged or on the surface are cheaper. They're more expendable in terms of not risking the lives of sailors.”

James Siebens, a defense strategy fellow at the Stimson Center, worries that these vessels could make a more attractive military target.

James Siebens, Stimson Center via Zoom: “China, for one, might regard an unmanned vessel as a less escalatory target to test out an anti-ship missile.”

Siebens says that despite those concerns, driverless ships could be critical in responding to a Chinese blockade of Taiwan.

Commander Daley says the unmanned surface vehicles should be fully integrated into the U.S. military in the next few years.