ສະຫະລັດຢຶດເອົາຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ໃນການບຸກກວດຄົ້ນ ຢູ່ໃກ້ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລ ໂຊມາເລຍ

ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຊັ້ນນຳ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ SEALs ຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຢຶດເອົາຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງລູກສອນໄຟແລະອາວຸດຕ່າງໆຜະລິດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ກຳລັງຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮູຕີຂອງເຢເມນ ໃນການບຸກເຂົ້າກວດຄົ້ນເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ບ່ອນທີ່ສະມາຊິກໜ່ວຍທະຫານດັ່ງກ່າວສອງຄົນໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຊີລ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປເທິງເຮືອສຳ​ເພົາທີ່ກຳລັງແລ່ນຢູ່ໃກ້ແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລຂອງໂຊມາເລຍ ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳສາກົນຂອງທະເລອາຣາເບຍ ແລ້ວໄດ້ຢຶດເອົາລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີ ທີ່ຜະລິດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ລວມທັງເຄື່ອງຂັບເຄື່ອນ ເຄື່ອງນຳວິຖີ ແລະຫົວອາວຸດສົງຄາມສຳລັບລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດລັດສະໝີປານກາງຂອງຮູຕີ ແລະລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳປັ່ນ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການຈາກສູນບັນຊາການພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ຫຼື CENTCOM ທີ່ໄດ້ກຳກັບນຳປະຕິບັດການດ້ານການທະຫານຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.

ການບຸກເຂົ້າກວດຄົ້ນເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍ “ການຢຶດເອົາລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ແລະຊິ້ນສ່ວນລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີທີ່ທັນສະໄໝຜະລິດໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ໂດຍກອງທັບເຮືອສະຫະລັດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີ 2019” ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໜ່ວຍທະຫານຊີລ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປເຮືອສຳ​ເພົາຢູ່ໃນຄື້ນທະເລທີ່ກັນດານຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ ທະຫານຊີລຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກຄື້ນທະ ເລພັດຕົກລົງຈາກເຮືອ. ເພື່ອນທະຫານຊີລອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ໂດດລົງໄປຊ່ອຍຜູ້ກ່ຽວ ແລະທັງສອງຄົນ ກໍຍັງຫາຍສາຍສູນຢູ່.

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກັກຕົວພວກລູກເຮືອລຳດັ່ງກ່າວໄວ້ 14 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ທຳລາຍເຮືອໃຫ້ຈົມລົງໃຕ້ທະເລ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປະເມີນວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ປອດໄພ ອີງຕາມ CENTCOM. ມະຕິຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຫ້າມການໂອນອາວຸດໃດໆໃຫ້ແກ່ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ. ອີຣ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການສົ່ງອາວຸດໃຫ້ພວກຮູຕີ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຫຼັກຖານບົ່ງບອກ ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມກໍຕາມ.

ການປະກາດດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮູຕີ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນອີກລຳນຶ່ງ ທີ່ກຳລັງເດີນທາງຜ່ານນ່ານນ້ຳສາກົນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ກຳປັ່ນຕິດທຸງຊາດຂອງມາລຕາ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງໂດຍລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍບາງສ່ວນ ຫາກແຕ່ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.

ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳປັ່ນຂອງຮູຕີ ສີ່ລູກ ທີ່ກຳລັງກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຍິງອອກມາຈາກບໍລິເວນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມຮູຕີໃນເຢເມນ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນປະ ເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດດັ່ງກ່າວ “ຖືວ່າເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຕໍ່ທັງກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງກອງທັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.”

ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍຮອບໃນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນພານິດ ແລະກຳປັ່ນລົບຂອງກອງທັບເຮືອໃນທະເລແດງ ແລະອ່າວເອເດັນ. ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍ້ອນສົງຄາມຂອງອິສຣາແອລຕໍ່ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ແຕ່ກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳທີ່ ຕົກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍນັ້ນ ບໍ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອິສຣາແອລເລີຍ.

U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weapons bound for Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants in a raid last week where two service members went missing, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The SEALs boarded a traditional dhow sailing vessel near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missile components, including propulsion, guidance, and warheads for Houthi medium range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command or CENTCOM, which oversees military operations in the Middle East.

The raid last Thursday marked the “first seizure of advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the U.S. Navy since November 2019,” the U.S. military said. As the SEALs were boarding the dhow in rough seas, one SEAL got knocked off by high waves. A fellow SEAL went in after him, and both remain missing.

The U.S. military detained the dhow’s 14 crew members and sank the ship after deeming it unsafe, according to CENTCOM. A United Nations resolution bans arms transfers to the Houthis. Iran has denied arming the Houthis despite evidence of the contrary.

The announcement came as Houthi militants attacked another ship traveling through international waters in the region on Tuesday. The Maltese-flagged vessel was struck by a missile and sustained some damage, though no one was wounded, according to officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. forces destroyed four Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles that were prepared to launch from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. A U.S. defense official said the ballistic missiles “presented an imminent threat to both merchant and U.S. Navy ships in the region.”

The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on commercial and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The militants say the attacks are due to Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but many of the ships targeted have no links to Israel.