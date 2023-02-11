ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ຖານທັບ ຢູ່ໃນຟີລິບປິນ ເພີ້ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງ

ຟີລິບປິນ ກໍາລັງສ້າງສາຍສໍາພັນທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດທາງທະຫານກັບສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍການອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກອງກໍາລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຖານທັບຂອງທະຫານ ເພີ້ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງ. ດັ່ງທີ່ ຄຣິສ ແຄສເກໂຮ (Chris Casquejo) ນັກຂ່າວຂອງ VOA ໃຫ້​ການ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ ການເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ເປັນພາຄີ ມີຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງກັງວົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ

ເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງຈີນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະ​ບັບໃໝ່, ສະຫະລັດ ຈະສາມາດນຳ​ໃຊ້ຖານທັບຂອງຟີລິບປິນເພີ້ມອີກ 4 ແຫ່ງ, ຈາກຖານທັບອີກ 5 ແຫ່ງທີ່ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ຢູ່ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນແລ້ວ, ເຊິ່ງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຈໍານວນເງິນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 82 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ຢູ່ທີ່ຖານທັບຂອງຟີລິບປິນ.

ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພຽງແຕ່ຕ້ອງການຢືນຢັນໃຫ້ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແຫວງ ຫາການຕັ້ງຖານທັບຖາວອນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້​ຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ແຕ່ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້​ຂໍຮ້ອງ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າມາໃຊ້​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ່​ເກາະລູຊອນ (Luzon) ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດຟີລິບປິນ, ເຊິ່ງໃກ້ກັບເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ.

ທ່ານເກຣກໂກຣີ ໂພລລິງ (Gregory Poling), ຈາກສູນກາງເພື່ອຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຟີລິບປິນກໍໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງກອງພັນທະຫານ Marine ຂອງຕົນເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງຈະໃຊ້ລູກສອນໄຟ ບຣາໂມສ (BrahMos) ຈາກປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ໂດຍຍິງໄດ້ໄກຮອດ 200 ໄມ. ສະນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າສາມາດຈິນຕະນາການ ສະຖານະການກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມອາດສາມາດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສໍາລັບຈັດການກັບກຳ​ປັ່ນຂອງຈີນ ທີ່​ຍົກ​ພົນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບົກ

ຢູ່​ເກາະໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຫຼືປິດລ້ອມເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ.”

ຟີລິບປິນ ຍັງໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ຖານທັບປາລາວານ ໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ບໍລິເວນຊາຍຝັ່ງທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຕອບໂຕ້ ຕໍ່ກໍ​ລະ​ນີພິພາດຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

ທ່ານເກຣກໂກລີ ໂພລລິງ, ຈາກສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ການປັບປຸງຂອງບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດພັນທະມິດ, ໂດຍເຄືອຂ່າຍພັນທະມິດກັບຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເໝາະ​ສົມພໍດີກັບຍຸດທະສາດໂດຍ ລວມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ສໍາລັບການເພິ່ງພາບັນດາພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດພັນທະມິດຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມກັນ.”

ຈີນກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວຂອງສະຫະລັດ ບ່ອນທໍາລາຍ​ຕໍ່ສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກ ແລະເພີ້ມຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ປັດຈຸບັນ, ຈີນເປັນປະເທດຄູ່​ການຄ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຟີລິບປິນ, ເຊິ່ງຟີລິບປິນມີຄວາມກັງວົນຫຼາຍຢ່າງກ່ຽວກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ຈະເປັນແຮງຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຈີນ ດໍາເນີນການຕອບໂຕ້ທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ທ່ານລູຊິໂອ ພິດໂລ ທີ III (Lucio Pitlo III), ຈາກວິຖີທາງ​ສູ່ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ ຟີລິບປິນ ຈະຕ້ອງດໍາເນີນງານ ຮ່ວມກັບປະເທດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ ASEAN ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບການ​ສະ​ໜັບ

ສະໜູນ ຈາກບັນດາປະເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ ASEAN ໃນຖານະທີ່ຟີລິບປິນພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະແບ່ງປັນພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນການຮັກສາສະຖຽນລະພາບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກທີ່ມີຄວາມປັ່ນ​ປ່ວນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ມີປະຊາຊົນບາງຄົນ ຄັດ​ຄ້ານຕໍ່​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າທາງທະຫານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້. ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຄົນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການມີ​ໜ້າທາງທະຫານ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ໃຫ້ຟີລິບປິນ ສູນ​ເສຍ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຂອງປະເທດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ສະຫະລັດ.

The Philippines is forging closer military ties with the United States, granting U.S. forces access to an additional four military sites. As VOA’s Chris Casquejo explains, the enhanced partnership comes amid rising concerns over an increasingly aggressive China.

Under a new agreement, the U.S. will gain access to four more Philippine military bases in addition to the five the U.S. already uses. The US has put aside over 82 million dollars to upgrade the infrastructure at the Philippine bases.

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense

“I just want to be clear. We’re not seeking permanent basing in the Philippines.”

While the locations weren’t announced, Philippine officials in November announced that the U.S. asked for access to military camps in Luzon in the northern part of the Philippines which is close to Taiwan.

Gregory Poling, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Zoom

“The Philippines is also setting up their own Marine littoral regiments which will use BrahMos missiles from India, which will have about a 200-mile range. So, you can imagine scenarios in which these capabilities are useful in ranging Chinese vessels doing an amphibious landing of Taiwan or blockading the island.”

The Philippines could also grant the U.S. access to bases in Palawan along its western coast to help respond to disputes in the South China Sea.

Gregory Poling, Center for Strategic and International Studies, Zoom

“Modernizing that alliance, networking it more with the Japanese and the Australian alliances, fits perfectly into the US overall strategy of leaning more heavily on its allies and making those alliances more equal.”

China said the U.S. move undermines regional stability and raised tensions in the region. China is now the Philippine’s largest trading partner, and there are concerns the move could prompt Chinese economic retaliation.

Lucio Pitlo III, Asia Pacific Pathways to Progress, Zoom

“I think this is where the Philippines will have to work with other countries in ASEAN to make sure that there would be some kind of support from other countries in ASEAN as the Philippines try to do its share in terms of keeping stability in a more turbulent region.”

There is some citizen opposition to an increased military presence in the region. Many protesters say an increased military presence threatens to surrender Philippine sovereignty to the United States.