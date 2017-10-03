ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ສົ່ງກຳລັງ ໄປຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ພາລະກິດກູ້ໄພ ແລະ ບັນເທົາທຸກ ເຮີຣິເຄນ ມາເຣຍ

ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ນັບຕັ້ງ

ແຕ່ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ມາເຣຍ ໄດ້ພັດຖະຫຼົ່ມເກາະ ເວີຈິນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກາະ ເປີໂຕ

ຣີໂກ. ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອໃນດ້ານປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດບັນເທົາທຸກຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ

ປະຈຳທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ Carla Babb ມີຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ

ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ກຳລັງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດການກູ້ໄພ

ແລະ ບັນເທົາທຸກໃນເກາະ ເວີຈິນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍ

ໂດຍພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ມາເຣຍ. ແຕ່ນາຍພົນລະດັບສູງທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການປະຕິບັດ

ພາລະກິດຂອງກອງທັບຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ ປະລິມານຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນບໍ່

ພຽງພໍ ກັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຈາກພາຍຸ ມາເຣຍ.

ນາຍພົນໂທ Jeffrey Buchanan ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດການບັນເທົາທຸກພາກພື້ນດິນ

ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ ມັນບໍ່ພຽງພໍ, ແລະ ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເອົາທະຫານຈຳ

ນວນຫຼາຍມາຕື່ມອີກ.”

ກຳປັ່ນໂຮງໝໍ USNS Comfort ໄດ້ເດີນທາງອອກຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ ໄປເກາະ ເປີໂຕ

ຣີໂກ ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນຄວາມຕ້ອງການທາງແພດຂອງເກາະດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງຈະເດີນທາງໄປຮ່ວມກັບກຳປັ່ນ USS Kearsarge, ກຳປັ່ນ USS Wasp

ແລະ ກຳປັ່ນ USS Oak Hill ຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ນີ້.

ກອງກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນປະມານ 2,500 ຄົນ ກຳລັງປັດກວາດຊາກຫັກ

ພັງທັງຫຼາຍຈາກຖະໜົນເສັ້ນຕ່າງໆ.

ແຈກຢາຍວັດຖຸສິ່ງຂອງຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງສະໜອງການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ

ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ.

ແລະ ກອງກຳລັງຫຼາຍຈຸ ກໍໄດ້ປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດໃນເກາະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ນອກເໜືອໄປ

ຈາກໜ້າທີ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳ.

ພົນຈັດຕະວາ Glenn Hagler ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການດ້ານປະຕິບັດການ ຂອງສຳນັກງານຮັກ

ສາດິນແດນກ່າວວ່າ "ກອງທະຫານຮັກສາດິນແດນ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ຫຼາຍຄົນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ຕອບ

ສະໜອງໄພສຸກເສີນກຸ່ມທຳອິດ ແລະ ໃນການວາງແຜນລ່ວງໜ້າສຳລັບພາຍຸນັ້ນ ເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ມັນຈະດີທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຕອບສະໜອງໄພສຸກເສີນ, ນັກ

ດັບເພີງ, ການບໍລິການທາງແພດແບບສຸກເສີນ ຫຼື EMS, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ກຽມ

ພ້ອມປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ກອງທະຫານຮັກສາດິນແດນ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເພີ່ມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນ ເຂົ້າໃນການປະຕິບັດງານບັນເທົາທຸກ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ທີ່ຈະມາ

ເຖິງນີ້, ລວມທັງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ 1,100 ຄົນ ຈາກປະມານ 11 ລັດ.

ທ່ານ Hagler ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນພ້ອມເທື່ອ, ຍ້ອນວ່າສະໜາມບິນ ແລະ ທ່າ

ເຮືອ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາກອງກຳລັງລົງໄປໃນເກາະນັ້ນ ບ່ອນທີ່ມັນ

ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ."

ພົນຈັດຕະວາ Genn Hagler ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນໄລຍະທຳອິດຂອງການປະຕິບັດການນີ້

ການຕອບສະໜອງທຸກໆຄັ້ງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ກໍຍັງມີປະສິດທິພາບຕໍ່າຢູ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ

ມັນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເປັນໄປຢ່າງຊ້າໆ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະຮູ້ສຶກຊ້າຖ້າຫກມັນແມ່ນລັດ

Kansas.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສະໜອງທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຈຳເປັນສຳລັບເກາະ

ເວີຈິນ ແລະ ເປີໂຕ ຣີໂກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍນຳເອົາຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ປົກກະຕິ.

ແຕ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໃນການປະຕິບັດການບັນເທົາທຸກ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ,

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງເກາະຍັງຄົງຂາດໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ແລະ ການຄົມມະນາຄົມ

ຢູ່.



At least 16 people have died and millions are without power since Hurricane Maria walloped the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Once again, the U.S. military is answering the call to help federal government relief efforts. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has the latest.



Thousands of U.S. military personnel are helping with rescue and relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. But the top general in charge of military efforts there says the numbers are insufficient in the wake of Maria's devastation.



((LT. GEN. JEFFREY BUCHANAN, HEAD OF MILITARY GROUND RELIEF EFFORTS))

"No it's not enough, and that's why we are bringing a lot more."



The hospital ship USNS Comfort left Friday for Puerto Rico to help with the island's medical needs. It will join the USS Kearsarge, the USS Wasp and the USS Oak Hill off the coast of Puerto Rico in the coming days.



About 2,500 local National Guard forces are clearing debris from the roads. . .



distributing supplies . . .



and even providing security where needed.



And several more troops have been serving Puerto Rico outside of their military roles.



((BRIG. GEN. GLENN HAGLER, NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU VICE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS))

"A lot of PR National Guard are first responders, and so in the pre-planning for the storm they decided that it would be best to leave first responders, firefighters, EMS, police officers, in their civilian capacity."



The National Guard plans to add more than 2,000 Guardsmen to relief efforts in the coming days, including 1,100 Guardsmen from about 11 states.



They aren't already there, Hagler says, because the air and sea ports needed to get troops onto the island were severely degraded.



In addition to the infrastructure issues on the isolated island, Hagler says local communication losses also caused delays.



((BRIG. GEN. GLENN HAGLER, NATIONAL GUARD BUREAU VICE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS))

"All of that local response was also very equally and severely degraded in initial phases of this,so yea, I think that it does feel slow. I think it would feel slow if it were Kansas."



Defense officials say they will provide whatever is needed to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to help bring life back to normal.



But the relief efforts won't be quick, as many parts of the island still lack electricity and communications.