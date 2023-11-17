ສະຫະລັດ ຖອນສະຖາບັນຂອງຈີນ ອອກຈາກການລົງໂທດ ເພື່ອຫາທາງທີ່ຈະຮ່ວມມື ດ້ານຢາເສບຕິດ ເຟນຕານອລ

ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຖອນສະຖາບັນນິຕິເວດວິທະຍາ ຂອງກະ ຊວງປ້ອງກັນຄວາມສະຫງົບສາທາລະນະຂອງຈີນ ຫຼື IFS ອອກຈາກບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ການລົງໂທດດ້ານການຄ້າ, ໃນຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ການຮ່ວມມືດ້ານການຕ້ານຢາເສບຕິດກັບຈີນ.

ການຕັດສິນໃຈດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັບຈີນ ເພື່ອຟື້ນຟູການຮ່ວມມືສອງຝ່າຍຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມປະຕິບັດງານ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງການຫລັ່ງໄຫລຂອງຢາສັງເຄາະ ແລະສານເຄມີຕັ້ງຕົ້ນທັງຫຼາຍເຂົ້າມາໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດວິກິດການຢາເຟນຕານອລ.

“ການສືບຕໍ່ມີລາຍຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຂອງອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງດ້ານການຄ້າຂອງ IFS ເປັນກຳແພງກັນຕໍ່ການບັນລຸໃນການຮ່ວມມື ກ່ຽວກັບການຢຸດຢັ້ງການລັກລອບຄ້າຂາຍສານເຄມີຕັ້ງຕົ້ນທັງຫຼາຍ” ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມັຕ ມີລເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.

“ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາປະເມີນບັນຫາ ແລ້ວເບິ່ງວ່າ ໝົດທຸກຢ່າງມີຂໍ້ດີທີ່ຈະຖອນ IFS ອອກຈາກບັນຊີລາຍຊື່, ໃນທີ່ສຸດແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າ ເມື່ອຄຳນຶງເຖິງບາດກ້າວຕ່າງໆຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຕັ້ງໃຈຈະເອົາ ຈະຕັດລົງກ່ຽວກັບການລັກລອບຄ້າສານເຄມີຕັ້ງຕົ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມັນເປັນບາດກ້າວທີ່ເໝາະສົມ” ຕໍ່ການຖອນສະຖາບັນຂອງຈີນ ອອກຈາກບັນຊີການລົງໂທດຂອງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ທ່ານມີລເລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ.

The United States on Thursday removed the Chinese Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science (IFS) from a trade sanctions list, in a bid to move forward with counternarcotics cooperation with China.

The decision comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is negotiating with China to resume bilateral cooperation and establish a working group aimed at stopping the flow of synthetic drugs and precursor chemicals into the U.S. that contribute to the fentanyl crisis.

"The continued listing of the IFS on the Commerce Entity List was a barrier to achieving cooperation on stopping the trafficking of precursor chemicals," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said during a briefing on Thursday.

"When we evaluated the issue and looked at all the merits of de-listing the IFS, ultimately we decided that given the steps China was willing to take to cut down on precursor trafficking, it was an appropriate step" to remove the Chinese institute from Washington's sanction list, Miller told reporters.