ສານຂອງອັງກິດ ສິ້ນສຸດການຮັບຟັງໄລຍະສອງວັນ ຄຳອຸທອນໃໝ່ຂອງທ່ານອາສຊານຈ໌ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົ່ງຜູ້ຮ້າຍຂ້າມແດນ

ສານຂັ້ນສູງຂອງອັງກິດ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ ຄຳໂຕ້ແຍ້ງເປັນເວລາສອງວັນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ສານຄວນອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊ WikiLeaks ທ່ານຈູລຽນ ອາສຊານຈ໌ ຍື່ນຄຳອຸທອນຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນການຂໍຄັດ ຄ້ານຕໍ່ການສົ່ງຕົວຄົນຮ້າຍໄປໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາສອດ ແນມ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາອະວຸໂສສອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບຟັງຫຼັກຖານຕ່າງໆຈາກບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານ ແລະບັນດາທະນາຄວາມທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຕັດສິນໃນທັນທີຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຈະາຂັດ​ຂວາງ​ຕໍ່ການສົ່ງຕົວຂອງທ່ານອາສ​ຊານຈ໌.

“ພວກເຮົາຈະສະຫງວນຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງພວກເຮົາໄວ້ກ່ອນ” ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ວິກທໍເຣຍ ຊາບປ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຂະນະທີ່ການດຳເນີນຄະດີທາງດ້ານກົດໝາ ຍທີ່ມີມາ ຍາວນານ ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ເມື່ອໃດທ່ານນາງ ແລະຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ເຈີຣມີ ຈອນສັນ ຈະອອກຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ.

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ຟ້ອງ ທ້າວອາສຊານຈ໌ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງເວັບໄຊ WikiLeaks ຊາວອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງຜ່ານມາໃນລະຫວ່າງປີ 2018 ຫາ 2020 ໃນຖານເຜີຍແພ່ເອກະສານຄວາມລັບຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນສະບັບ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການທະຫານ ແລະແຟ້ມດ້ານການທູດ ກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມຕ່າງໆທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ.

Britain's High Court on Wednesday finished hearing two days of arguments over whether to grant WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a fresh appeal against his extradition to the United States to face espionage charges.

Two senior judges heard evidence from his lawyers and those representing Washington, and opted against making an immediate decision on what is likely Assange's final UK bid to block extradition.

"We will reserve our decision," judge Victoria Sharp said as the latest legal proceedings in the long-running case concluded. It is unclear when she and judge Jeremy Johnson will issue their ruling.

Washington indicted Assange, the Australian founder of WikiLeaks, multiple times between 2018 and 2020 over its publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files on the U.S.-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange has since waged a half-decade battle against being sent there, but has lost successive rulings in recent years. If he fails again, he could be extradited within weeks.

Lawyers for the U.S. government urged the court to reject his arguments on various grounds.

Clair Dobbin said that Assange had "solicited" the secret U.S. files and, in eventually publishing them "indiscriminately" without redactions, that his actions were "unprecedented" and did not constitute journalism.

"The evidence shows that from the time the appellant started WikiLeaks... he sought to recruit individuals with access to classified information," Dobbin added. "He worked with hackers."

In response, one of Assange's lawyers, Mark Summers, hit out at Dobbin's testimony for failing to address that he was exposing "state-level crimes."

"We heard no answer at all," he said, adding "that is protected conduct" under UK law.

Assange was absent from court for the two-day session, and did not follow the proceedings via video due to illness, his lawyer said.

Dozens of his supporters massed outside on both days, demanding that the judges halt his extradition.

His lawyers said Tuesday that the US charges were "political" and that he was being prosecuted "for engaging in ordinary journalistic practice of obtaining and publishing classified information."

Assange's lawyers also argued that the decades-long prison sentence he faces was "disproportionate," accusing Washington of acting in "bad faith" and contravening its extradition treaty with Britain.

U.S. President Joe Biden has faced domestic and international pressure to drop the 18-count indictment against Assange in a Virginia federal court, filed under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Major media organizations, press freedom advocates and the Australian parliament have all denounced the prosecution under the 1917 Espionage Act, which has never been used over the publishing of classified information.

"We call again on the Biden administration to find a political solution to bring this case to a close," Reporters Without Borders said Wednesday, adding that Assange "cannot get a fair trial" in the United States.

But in court, Dobbin noted the prosecution had continued under two different presidential administrations because "it is based on law and evidence, not political inspiration."

It had "profound consequences" for both the U.S. and those whose names were disclosed, she added.

If the High Court rules against Assange, he will have exhausted his UK legal options.

His wife Stella Assange has said he would then ask the European Court of Human Rights to temporarily halt the extradition.

This would need to happen within 14 days of losing the appeal bid, his lawyers say.

The couple, who have two children together, met while Assange was holed up in Ecuador's London embassy for seven years from 2011.



He had fled there to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced accusations of sexual assault that were later dropped.

He was arrested by UK police in 2019.

A UK district judge previously blocked his extradition on the grounds he would likely kill himself in US custody.

But the High Court reversed the decision on appeal in 2021 after Washington vowed not to imprison him in its most extreme prison, "ADX Florence."

It also pledged not to subject him to the harsh regime known as Special Administrative Measures and eventually allow him to be transferred to Australia.

In March 2022, the UK's Supreme Court refused permission to appeal there, arguing that Assange had failed to "raise an arguable point of law."

Months later, the interior minister at the time, Priti Patel, formally signed off on his extradition.