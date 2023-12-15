ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສຫລ ຍັງເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ຂະນະທີ່ວັນພັກ ໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາ

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດ ພວມເປີດໂອກາດ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ກຕົກລົງກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ກ່ອນຈະອອກໄປຈາກເມືອງ​ໄປພັກໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດສືບຕໍ່ເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງກັນ ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຂໍທຶນດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດເພີ້ມຕື່ມ 106 ຕື້ໂດລາຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ 60 ຕື້ໂດລາສຳລັບດ້ານການທະຫານແລະ ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນນຳດ້ວຍ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີທຶນສຳລັບດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເຂດຊາຍແດນ ແລະການປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ສະ ຫະລັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນກັບຄະແນນສຽງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ຈະອະນຸມັດການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊຸດໃໝ່ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ.

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະປິດກອງປະຊຸມ ໃນວັນພະຫັດນີ້ ສຳລັບຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ຂອງປີນີ້. ຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຂອງສະພາສູງ ທ່ານຊັກ ຊູມເມີ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ສະພາຈະໄປພັກໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ແລະກັບຄືນມາເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈາຕໍ່ລອງ ໃນວັນຈັນ.

ສ່ວນບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກສະມາຊິກຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສົງໄສ ໃນການສົ່ງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນນັ້ນ ກໍຍັງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະປິດກອງປະຊຸມໃນວັນພະຫັດ ສຳລັບປີນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳໄດ້ສຳເລັດການລົງຄະແນນສຽງສຳລັບອາທິດ ແຕ່ອາດຈະຖືກເອີ້ນກັບຄືນມາ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ເພື່ອລົງຄະແນນສຽງຖ້າຫາກສະພາສູງບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ.

ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຕັ້ງໃຈຈະປະຕິບັດຕາມຕາຕະລາງ ຊຶ່ງອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາໄປພັກສຳລັບວັນພັກຈົນກວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກັບຄືນມາໃນວັນທີ 9 ມັງກອນ ປີ 2024.

U.S. lawmakers are leaving open the possibility of reaching a deal on aid to Ukraine before leaving town for the holidays next week.

Senators continued negotiations Thursday afternoon over the White House’s $106 billion national security supplemental request, which includes $60 billion in military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

Republican senators have put forward their own proposal for border security funding and changes to U.S. immigration law in return for their votes authorizing a new round of aid to Ukraine.

The Senate was scheduled Thursday to go out of session for the remainder of the year. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to announce the chamber will break for the weekend and return to work on negotiations on Monday.

The Republican-majority House of Representatives, where conservative members are skeptical of sending aid to Ukraine, was also scheduled to go out of session on Thursday for the rest of the year. Members completed their votes for the week but could be called back to Washington to vote if the Senate reaches a deal.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has previously said he intends to follow the schedule, allowing members to break for the holidays through their return on January 9.