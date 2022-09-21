ບັນດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຂະ ​ຫຍາຍ​ອຳ​ນາດເພື່ອ​ບັ​ງ​ຄັບໃຊ້ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນ​ການຮຸກ​ຮານແບບ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ຕໍ່ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນ​ຕົ້​ນ​ປີ​ນີິ້.

​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ທ່ານ​ແພັດ ທູມີ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ ແວນ ໂຮ​ລເ​ລິນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອບ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ກຸ່ມ G-7 ເພື່ອ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ອອກຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ທ່ານ​ທູ​ມີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ ໃນວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເ ສດ​ທັນ​ທີ​ຕໍ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ ທີ່​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ທຶນ​ນ​ການ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ນີ້. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້ວ່າ ​ໂລກ​ເສ​ລີ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ແລ້ວ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ​ຈະ​ທີ່​ປ້ອງ​ກັນບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການ​ທີ່​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ປ່າ​ເຖື່ອນ ກຳ​ນົດ​ເຂດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງສາ​ກົນ ເພາະ​ລາວ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້.”

​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ G-7 ຄາດ​ວ່​າ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການກຳ​ນົດລາ​ຄານ້ຳ​ມັນທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາປີ​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນເວ​ລາດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບການ​ຫ້າມ​ຊື້ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບມີ​ຜົນບັງ​ຄັບໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ​ແວນ ໂຮ​ລ​ເລິນ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກກຳ​ນົດ​ລາ​ຄາ ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ສຳ​ລັບ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າມັນ​ມີ​ການ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຢ່າງ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂັ້ນທີ​ສອງ. ​ບໍ່​ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ​ທີ່​ມີ ​ຢູ່​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່. ​ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ພ້ອມ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ນຳເຂົ້າ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ແວນ ໂຮ​ລ​ເລິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ການ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ໄດ້​ຜົນ ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອ​ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ບໍ່ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ເລີຍ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ມີກຳ​ນົດ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ​ການ​ລົງ​ ໂທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຈະ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ຖ້າ​ ກໍ​ຕໍ່​ເມື່ອລັດ​ຖະ​ບານບໍ່ປະ​ສົບ​ຄວາມສຳ​ເລັດແລະ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ລາ​ຄາແບບ ດ​ຽວ​ກັນ.”

​ຂອບ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງການ​ຊື້​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ວາງ ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນການ​ເງິນ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສ້າ​ງ​ກຳ​ ໄລ ​ຈາກ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

U.S. lawmakers moved Tuesday to give the administration of President Joe Biden expanded authority to enforce sanctions on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced a framework supporting the administration's efforts, along with G-7 leaders, to cap the price of Russian oil exports.

"We're effectively depriving the Russian government of the profits that they probably are using to fund this war," Toomey told reporters on a press call Tuesday. "We're going to demonstrate whether or not the free world has the resolve to prevent a brutal autocrat from redrawing international boundaries because he thinks he can."

The United States and G-7 allies are expected to agree on a price cap for Russian oil exports by December, around the time a European Union oil embargo also goes into effect.

"If you want to set a worldwide price cap on Russian oil, you need to ensure that it's uniformly applied. And to do that, we believe you need the backup of the secondary sanctions. Otherwise, Russia will exploit big loopholes. And there are other countries like China that are already dramatically increasing their imports of Russian oil," Van Hollen told reporters Tuesday.

"If the price cap works, just as the administration hopes and we hope, then sanctions are never triggered, because you have a worldwide price gap. These sanctions will only trigger if the administration is not successful at achieving that uniform price," Van Hollen said.

The framework calls for monitoring Russian oil purchases and would allow Biden to impose sanctions on countries and financial institutions that attempt to profiteer off a cap on Russian oil.