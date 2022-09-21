ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຂະ ຫຍາຍອຳນາດເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຊ້ການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການຮຸກຮານແບບບໍ່ມີການເກາະຜິດຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນໃນຕົ້ນປີນີິ້.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທ່ານແພັດ ທູມີ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານຄຣິສ ແວນ ໂຮລເລິນ ໄດ້ສະເໜີຂອບເພື່ອໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາ ຜູ້ນຳກຸ່ມ G-7 ເພື່ອກຳນົດລາຄານ້ຳມັນທີ່ສົ່ງອອກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານທູມີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ຜ່ານທາງໂທລະສັບ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາປະຕິເ ສດທັນທີຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຣັດເຊຍ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກຳໄລ ທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ ສຳລັບໃຊ້ເປັນທຶນນການສົງຄາມນີ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ວ່າ ໂລກເສລີໄດ້ມີການຕັດສິນໃຈແລ້ວຫຼືບໍ່ ຈະທີ່ປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະເທດຜະເດັດການທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍປ່າເຖື່ອນ ກຳນົດເຂດຊາຍແດນໃໝ່ຂອງສາກົນ ເພາະລາວຄິດວ່າ ລາວເຮັດໄດ້.”
ສະຫະລັດ ແລະພັນທະມິດໃນກຸ່ມ G-7 ຄາດວ່າຈະເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການກຳນົດລາຄານ້ຳມັນທີ່ສົ່ງອອກ ຂອງຣັດ ເຊຍ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເວລາດຽວກັນກັບການຫ້າມຊື້ນ້ຳມັນຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້.
ທ່ານແວນ ໂຮລເລິນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກເຈົ້າຢາກກຳນົດລາຄາ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ສຳລັບນ້ຳມັນຣັດເຊຍ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນວ່າມັນມີການນຳໃຊ້ແບບດຽວກັນ. ແລະຈະເຮັດຢ່າງນັ້ນ ພວກ ເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫລັງຈາກການລົງໂທດຂັ້ນທີສອງ. ບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນຣັດເຊຍຈະໃຊ້ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງທີ່ມີ ຢູ່ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ແລະບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆເຊັ່ນຈີນ ແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການນຳເຂົ້ານ້ຳມັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.”
ທ່ານແວນ ໂຮລເລິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າຫາກການກຳນົດລາຄານ້ຳມັນໄດ້ຜົນ ດັ່ງທີ່ຄວາມຫວັງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງພວກເຮົາ ສະນັ້ນການລົງໂທດບໍ່ກະຕຸ້ນເລີຍ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານມີກຳນົດລາຄາຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ການລົງ ໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະກະຕຸ້ນຖ້າ ກໍຕໍ່ເມື່ອລັດຖະບານບໍ່ປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດແລະບັນລຸລາຄາແບບ ດຽວກັນ.”
ຂອບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການຊື້ນໍ້າມັນຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ວາງ ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແລະສະຖາບັນການເງິນ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມສ້າງກຳ ໄລ ຈາກກຳນົດນ້ຳມັນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
U.S. lawmakers moved Tuesday to give the administration of President Joe Biden expanded authority to enforce sanctions on Russia for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
Republican Senator Pat Toomey and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced a framework supporting the administration's efforts, along with G-7 leaders, to cap the price of Russian oil exports.
"We're effectively depriving the Russian government of the profits that they probably are using to fund this war," Toomey told reporters on a press call Tuesday. "We're going to demonstrate whether or not the free world has the resolve to prevent a brutal autocrat from redrawing international boundaries because he thinks he can."
The United States and G-7 allies are expected to agree on a price cap for Russian oil exports by December, around the time a European Union oil embargo also goes into effect.
"If you want to set a worldwide price cap on Russian oil, you need to ensure that it's uniformly applied. And to do that, we believe you need the backup of the secondary sanctions. Otherwise, Russia will exploit big loopholes. And there are other countries like China that are already dramatically increasing their imports of Russian oil," Van Hollen told reporters Tuesday.
"If the price cap works, just as the administration hopes and we hope, then sanctions are never triggered, because you have a worldwide price gap. These sanctions will only trigger if the administration is not successful at achieving that uniform price," Van Hollen said.
The framework calls for monitoring Russian oil purchases and would allow Biden to impose sanctions on countries and financial institutions that attempt to profiteer off a cap on Russian oil.