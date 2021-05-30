ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮັບຜ່ານ ການປະຕິຮູບຕຳຫຼວດ ພາຍໃນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີ ທີ່ທ້າວ ຟລອຍດ໌ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ

ໃນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທ້າວ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ຟລອຍດ໌ ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ມິນເນອາໂປລິສ ຈາກການຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ໄດ້ກໍໃຫ້ເກີດການປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວໂລກນັ້ນ, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດເພື່ອປະ ຕິຮູບຕຳຫຼວດຢ່າງຮອບ ດ້ານ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄເທີຣິນ ກິບສັນ (Katherine Gypson) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມຈາກຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



9 ນາທີກັບ 29 ວິນາທີ, ເປັນເວລາທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ້າວ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ຟລອຍດ໌ ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການຖືກຄວບ ຄຸມຕົວໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ, ຈົນກໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນອອກມາປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣັນ ບາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນກໍແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ມັນໄປເຖິງໂຕະຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ, ວ່າມັນແມ່ນຊິ້ນສ່ວນທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດ, ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສຳຄັນກວ່າວັນທີທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງນັ້ນຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດວຽກຈົນກວ່າພວກເຮົາເຮັດມັນແລ້ວສຳເລັດ.”

ຈຸດທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນຫຍັງ? ແນວຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄຸ້ມກັນທີ່ມີເງື່ອນໄຂທີ່ປົກ ປ້ອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຈາກການຖືກຟ້ອງຮ້ອງສຳລັບການປະພຶດຜິດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ, ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົວພັນຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາ ແລະ ຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາ. ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ເຄົາລົບຂອບເຂດທີ່ຕ້ອງການສຳລັບບັນດານັກເຈລະຈາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ທຳການປຶກສາຫາລືພວກນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບ່ອນທີ່ຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາມາດຫາຜົນປະໂຫຍດສ່ວນລວມໄດ້.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາດຽວກັນໃນລະດູຮ້ອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ເປັນຈຸດສູງສຸດຂອງການປະທ້ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວ ຟລອຍດ໌. ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ຈັດການລະນຶກເຖິງວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີກັບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ທ່າມກາງລາຍງາານຕ່າງໆທີ່ວ່າ ທຳນຽວຂາວ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຊອກຫາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດດັ່ງກ່າວຈາກສະຫະພັນຕຳຫຼວດ.

ທ່ານ ເບັນຈາມິນ ຄຣຳ, ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງຄອບຄົວທ້າວ ຟລອຍດ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຄິດວ່າມັນຕ້ອງເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂັດກັນ. ມັນຄວນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນຢາກໃຫ້ເປັນການຮັກສາລະ ບຽບກົດໝາຍທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້. ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນມີແຕ່ຢາກໄດ້ການຮັກສາລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ, ບ່ອນທີ່ທ້າວ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ຟລອຍດ໌ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບໂອກາດທີ່ຈະຫາຍໃຈໂດຍບໍ່ຖືກກົດຫົວເຂົ່າໃສ່ຄໍຂອງລາວ.”

ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ້າວ ຟລອຍດ໌ ຍັງໄດ້ໄປຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັບປິຕອລ ໃນວັນນັ້ນເພື່ອປະຊຸມກັບນັກເຈລະຈານຳໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ ຄໍຣີ ບຸກເກີ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານ ທິມ ສກັອດ.

ທ່ານ ທິມ ສກັອດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄວນເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ.”

ຖ້າມັນຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ, ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນອາດຍັງລວມມີການລົງທະບຽນແຫ່ງຊາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະພຶິດທີ່ຜິດຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ການຫ້າມຕຳຫຼວດຮັດຄໍ ຫຼື ການອອກໃບສັ່ງໃຫ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໃນບ້ານໂດຍບໍ່ເຄາະປະຕູ.

On the first anniversary of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd in police custody that sparked worldwide protests, U.S. lawmakers have failed to pass comprehensive police reform legislation. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

Nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds … the time it took George Floyd to die in police custody … mobilizing millions of protesters around the world.

But despite a deadline from President Joe Biden — the U.S. Congress is still struggling to pass police reform legislation named in his honor exactly one year after his death.

“What’s important is that when it reaches President Biden’s desk, that it is a substantive piece of legislation, and that is far more important than a specific date. We will work until we get the job done.”

The chief sticking point in negotiations? The concept of qualified immunity that protects law enforcement officers from being sued for misconduct.

“We have been closely engaged with the negotiators and a range of parties on the Hill. We have also been respecting the space needed for the negotiators to have these discussions about where they can find common ground.”

Lawmakers failed to reach an agreement last summer on the same issues at the height of protests over Floyd’s death. His family is marking the anniversary with Biden amid reports the White House is seeking agreement on the legislation from police unions.

“We don't think that it has to be one against the other. It should be that we all want better policing. We all want just policing, where George Floyd will get an opportunity to take a breath without having a knee on his neck.”

The Floyd family is also on Capitol Hill today meeting with the lead negotiators of the legislation — Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Republican Senator Tim Scott.

“I think I should only speak about what I’m completely confident of, and I’m confident we’re making progress.”

If passed, that legislation could also include a national registry of police misconduct and a ban on police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.