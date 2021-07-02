ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສຫລ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິ່ງຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ພຽງແຕ່ຊົ່ວຄາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ

ພວກທະຫານຊາວທີເກຣ ໄດ້ຍຶດຄືນ ເອົາເມືອງເອກ ເມກແຄລເລ ຂອງຂົງເຂດທີເກຣໃນອາທິດນີ້ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ປະກາດການຢຸດຍິງທັນທີ ໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ແກ່ຍາວມາໄດ້ແປດປີ. ແຕ່ບັນ ດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ການຢຸດຍິງ ອາດເປັນພຽງຊົ່ວຄາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ຈະບໍ່ອາດສາ ມາດປ້ອງກັນຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກໄພອຶດຢາກ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳລັດຖະສະພາ ແຄັດເຕີຣິນ ຈິມສັນ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນເສັ້ນຕ່າງໆຂອງເມືອງເອກເມກແຄລເລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປະກາດຢຸດຍິງແຕ່ຝ່າຍດຽວໄດ້ຍຸຕິການສູ້ລົບກັນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ແລະພວກທະຫານກະບົດຈາກກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມເພື່ອປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນທິເກຣ ຫຼື TPLF.

ແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນວໍຊິຕັນ ສະມາຊິກສະພາຂັ້ນສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ ການຢຸດສູ້ລົບກັນນີ້ອາດເປັດພຽງຊົ່ວຄາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ…..ສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານເກຣກກໍຣີ ມີກສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພຽງຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະເປີດປະຕູ້ສູ່ການແກ້ໄຂແບບສັນຕິ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນຈາກລາຍງານຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ວ່າ ກຸ່ມ TPLF ກໍາລັງຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນປະເທດເອຣິເທຣຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງ ແລະບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນີ້ ກໍຈະເປັນອັນຕະລາຍເພີ້ມທະ

ວີຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.”

ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໄດ້ທະວີຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ເມື່ອການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງກອງທັບເອທິໂອເປຍ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ຄົນ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດໃນເຂດທິເກຣ. ພວກຊາວທິເກຣ ກ່າວຫາທັງພວກທະຫານເອທິໂອເປຍ ແລະເອຣິເທຣຍ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍ ທີ່ລວມມີ ການຂົ່ມຂືນແລະການຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ສົ່ງອາຫານແລະການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດການອຶດຢາກຢ່່າງແຜ່ຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານໄມໂກລ ເມັກຄອລ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ອາຊະຍາກຳຕໍ່ມະນຸດຊາດ ແລະການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ ໄດ້ຖືກດຳເນີນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວທິເກຣ. ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອາບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງວ່າ ‘ບໍ່ມີຄວາມອຶດຢາກຢູ່ໃນທິເກຣ. ການປະຕິເສດທີ່ບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ ຂອງສະພາບໄພຫາຍະນະ ຢູພື້ນທີ່ໃນທິເກຣນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຕາຢ້ານ.”

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ກະປະມານວ່າ ພົນລະ ເມືອງຂອງທິເກຣ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 4 ລ້ານເຄິ່ງ ຂອງຈຳນວນ 6 ລ້ານຄົນຕ້ອງການການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດ້ານອາຫານຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ແລະເກືອບ 9 ແສນຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງປະສົບກັບສະພາບໄພຫາຍະນະຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງອົງການ USAID ທ່ານນຶ່ງ ບອກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ວ່າ ຈຳນວນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຕົກເປັນເຫຍື່ອຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທາງເພດ ແມ່ນນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາ ຊອຣສ໌ ປະຈຳອົງການ USAID ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກຜູ້ຮ້າຍໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ພັນລະຍາຂອງພວກນັກບວດ ແລ້ວລ່ວງລະເມີດພວກແມ່ຍິງຕໍ່ໜ້າຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໄດ້ໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢ່າງທາລຸນຕໍ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງນັ້ນ. ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໄປຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງການລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາສິ່ງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍເຫັນໃນເກືອບສອງທົດສະວັດ ຂອງການເຮັດວຽກໃນດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ.”

ອີງຕາມລັດຖະບານຂອງເອທິໂອເປຍ ການຢຸດຍິງ ແມ່ນມີໝາຍກຳນົດນຳໃຊ້ຈົນໄປຮອດທ້າຍລະດູການປູກຝັງ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນກັນຍາ. ອັນນັ້ນ ກໍຈະເປັນຊ່ອງທາງຂອງໂອກາດສຳລັບສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະຊາຄົມນານາຊາດ.

ທ່ານແຄມເມີຣອນ ຮັດສັນ ປະຈຳສະພາແອັດແລນຕິກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບູລິມະສິດທຳອິດ ແມ່ນການໃຊ້ປະໂຫຍດຈາກການຢຸດຍິງຄັ້ງນີ້ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າເຖິງຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ຈາກການອຶດຢາກທີ່ອາດເກີດຂຶ່ນ ກັບປະຊາຊົນນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນເວລານີ້. ອັນນັ້ນແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດທີນຶ່ງ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ບູລິມະສິດທີສອງ ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນພະຍາຍາມຮັກສາ ແລະຈັດລະບຽບການຢຸດຍິງໃນລັກສະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຈັດຕັ້ງພື້ນທີ່ສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.”

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ກ່າວເຕືອນວ່າ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງການບໍ່ສາມາດຈັດຕັ້ງພື້ນທີ່ອັນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສູງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານມິກສ໌ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມວ່າ “ທັງສອງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍພະຍາຍາມເບິ່ງວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນຂັ້ນຕອນຕໍ່ໄປຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອ ຊຶ່ງກາຍໄປເປັນສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງ ບໍ?”

ສ່ວນທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ໂກແດັກ ຮັກສາການລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການອາຟຣິກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການແມ່ນການຢຸດຍິງຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຊຶ່ງທຸກພັກຝ່າຍທັງໝົດແມ່ນໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ອັນນັ້ນ. ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ມີຖະແຫລງການຈາກກຸ່ມ TPLF ຫຼື ຊາວເອຣິເທຣຍ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ການຢຸດຍິງ.”

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນພວມເລັ່ງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ ການທົບທວນຄືນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆໃນຄວາມໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງລັດຖະບານເອທິໂອເປຍ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທິເກຣ ເພື່ອລະບຸວ່າ ການກະທຳທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຖືກກັບຂໍ້ກຳນົດທາງກົດໝາຍຂອງອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຫຼືບໍ່.

Tigrayan troops retook the capital of Mekelle this week prompting the Ethiopian government to declare an immediate cease-fire in the eight-month-long conflict. But U.S. lawmakers warned Tuesday the cease-fire may be only temporary and will likely not prevent a looming famine impacting millions in the region. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

Celebrations in the streets of Mekelle as a unilateral cease-fire ends eight months of conflict between the Ethiopian government and rebel troops from the TPLF -- the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

But in Washington a top U.S. lawmaker warns this pause in fighting may only be temporary…

(Rep. Gregory Meeks, Democrat)

“I can only hope it opens the door to a peaceful resolution. However, I am hearing reports that the TPLF is threatening to enter Eritrea, which would be a clear and dangerous escalation in this conflict.”

The conflict intensified last week when an Ethiopian military airstrike killed more than 60 people at a market in Tigray. Tigrayans accuse both Ethiopian and Eritrean troops of atrocities including rape and blocking food and aid resulting in widespread famine.

(Michael McCaul, Republican)

“War crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide have been carried out against the Tigrayan people. Last week Prime Minister Abiy stated ‘there’s no hunger in Tigray.’ The stunning denial of the catastrophic conditions on the ground in Tigray is appalling.”

The U.S. Agency for International Development estimates up to four and a half-million of Tigray’s 6 million residents require urgent food assistance and nearly 900,000 people are already experiencing catastrophic conditions.

The humanitarian toll of sexual violence is incalculable, one USAID official told lawmakers.

(Sarah Charles, U.S. Agency for International Development )

“Perpetrators have targeted the wives of priests, abused women in front of their families, and used brutal violence against women. As I’ve said publicly before, the severity of abuse is among the absolute worst I have seen in my nearly two decades of humanitarian work.”

According to the Ethiopian government, the cease-fire is scheduled to last through the end of the planting season in late September. That presents a window of opportunity for the United States and the international community.

(Cameron Hudson, Atlantic Council)

“The first priority is to capitalize on this cease-fire to try to gain access to communities in need to stave off potential famine for up to a million people who are at risk right now. That's the first priority. I think the second priority is then trying to maintain and institutionalize the cease-fire in a way so that we can create the space for political dialogue.”

U.S. lawmakers are warning the costs of failing to create that space are high.

(Rep. Gregory Meeks, Democrat)

“Are the sides just trying to look to this as the next phase of a protracted conflict morphing into a civil war?”

(Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs)

“What we need is a permanent cease-fire, which all of the parties are committed to. At the moment, we still do not have a statement from the TPLF or the Eritreans that they’re committed to a cease-fire.”

The U.S. State Department says it is fast-tracking a review of allegations of Ethiopian government atrocities in Tigray to determine if those actions meet the legal definition of war crimes.