ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສຫລ ປະນາມການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ໃນຮົງ ກົງ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງ ທີ່ຈະຕັດສິນລົງໂທດຈຳຄຸກ ບັນດານັກ ເຄື່ອນ

ໄຫວທີ່ສຳຄັນສາມຄົນ ໃນການຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸ ຍາດ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ການຕ້ອງຕິຈາກບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາສະຫະລັດຫຼາຍຄົນ. ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວສະໜັບສະໜູນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທ້າວຈາຊົວ ວອງ (Joshua

Wong) ນາງແອກແນັສ ຈາວ (Agnes Chow) ແລະທ້າວໄອແວນ ແລມ (Ivan Lam)

ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກໃນການຈັດ ປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນອກກອງບັນຊາການໃຫຍ່

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນເຂດເມືອງວັນໄຈ (Wan Chai) ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາປີ 2019.

ທ້າວອງ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 13 ເດືອນເຄິ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຮັບສາລະພາບຜິດ

ທັງສອງຂໍ້ຫາໃນການຍຸແຍ່ແລະຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ ອະນຸຍາດ. ນາງຈາວ

ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃຫ້ຕິດຄຸກ 10 ເດືອນໃນການຍຸ ແຍ່ແລະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງ

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ້າວແລມ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ຕິດຄຸກເຈັດເດືອນໃນຖານຍຸແຍ່ ແລະ

ປະທ້ວງ.

ທ້າວວອງຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຈັດປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ໃນຮົງ ກົງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ

ການປາບປາມທັບມ້າງຂອງປັກກິ່ງ. ສ່ວນນາງຈາວ ແລະທ້າວແລມ ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກ

ຂອງກຸ່ມການເມືອງເດີໂມຊິສໂຕ (Demosisto) ຊຶ່ງໃນເວລາ ນີ້ໄດ້ຍຸບໄປແລ້ວ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຈາກທັງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະຣີພັບບລິກັນ ຢູ່ວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ຕອບ ໂຕ້ດ້ວຍ

ຄວາມໂກດແຄ້ນ ຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນລົງໂທດດັ່ງກ່າວ. ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ

ເພໂລຊີ ທີ່ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຈາກລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ຮ້ອງ ການຕັດສິນ ຢູ່ໃນການຂຽນ

ຖະແຫຼງການນັ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າຕື່ນຕົກໃຈ.”

The Hong Kong government’s decision to sentence three prominent activists to prison for organizing an unauthorized assembly drew fire from several key member of the U.S. Congress.2019

On Wednesday, Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam received jail terms for organizing a protest that took place outside the Hong Kong Police Headquarters in the district of Wan Chai in June 2019.

Wong received a sentence of 13-and-a-half months in jail after pleading guilty to both inciting and organizing an unauthorized assembly. Chow received a 10-month sentence for inciting and taking part in the protest, while Lam received a seven-month sentence for inciting the protest.

Wong is one of the most widely recognized activists engaged in the city’s resistance to Beijing’s crackdown. He, Chow and Lam were members of a now disbanded political group, called Demosisto.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Washington responded angrily to the sentences. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, called the ruling “appalling” in a written statement.