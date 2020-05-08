ສະພາສູງ ສຫລ ບໍ່ສາມາດ ຂັດຂວາງ ການໃຊ້ສິດຢັບຢັ້ງ ເພື່ອຈຳກັດ ການເຮັດສົງຄາມ ຂອງ ປ. ທຣໍາ ກັບອີຣ່ານ

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ໃນການທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະການໃຊ້ສິດ

ຍັບຢັ້ງ ຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາ

ຍາມເປັນເວລາ 4 ເດືອນຂອງລັດຖະພາ ເພື່ອຈຳກັດອຳນາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່

ຈະແກ່ດຶງສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມຕາມລໍາພັງນັ້ນ.

ມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນຄືນອີກຕໍ່ອຳນາດຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງລັດຖະສະ

ພາສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອປະກາດສົງຄາມ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນການອະພິປາຍ ທີ່ມີມາຍາວ

ນານ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະ ຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບ

ອີຣ່ານເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ. ຖ້າຫາກມີການຮັບຮອງເອົາ ມະຕິດັ່ງ ກ່າວຈະຕ້ອງບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະ

ທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຍຸຕິການໃຊ້ກຳລັງຕໍ່ຕ້ານອີຣ່ານ ນອກຈາກວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸ

ຍາດຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ສິດຍັບຢັ້ງຕໍ່ມະຕິດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໂດຍ

ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນການດູໝິ່ນທີ່ສຸດ” ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ມັນອາດຈະ “ເປັນໄພ ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຕໍ່

ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນສະຫະລັດ ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະ

ບັນດາປະເທດພາຄີ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງມະຕິຂອງທັງສອງພັກວ່າ “ເປັນການນຳສະເໜີຂອງ

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຍຸດທະສາດ ທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະ ການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງໃນວັນທີ 3 ເດືອນພະຈິກຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ໂດຍສ້າງຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ໃຫ້ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ.

The U.S. Senate failed to override a White House veto Thursday, bringing an end to a four-month congressional effort to limit presidential power to unilaterally take the United States into war.



The resolution reaffirms the U.S. Congress’ constitutional power to declare war, part of a long-running debate that was revived earlier this year during a time of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. If passed, the resolution would have required U.S. presidents to halt the use of force against Iran unless authorized by Congress.



President Donald Trump vetoed the resolution Wednesday, calling it “very insulting” and said it would have “greatly harmed the president’s ability to protect the United States, its allies, and its partners.”



Trump described the bipartisan resolution as “introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party.