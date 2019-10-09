ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການເສີມສ້າງ

ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ຂະແໜງການກະສິກຳ​ຂອງລາວ. ເຊິ່ງວ່າງບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ລິເລີ່ມໂຄງການໃໝ່ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ໂຄງການສົ່ງເສີມຈຸນລະວິສາ

ຫະກິດກະສິກໍາ ຢູ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຜ່ານທາງອົງການພັດທະ

ນາສາກົນຫຼື USAID ເປັນຜູ້ໃຫ້ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ. ໃນວັນທີ 4 ຕຸລາ 2019 ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້

ກະຊວງກະສິກຳ ແລະປ່າໄມ້ ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ເຊັນສັນຍາບົດ ບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ກັບອົງການ ACDI/VOCA ເຊິ່ງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ

ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງອົງ​ການ USAID.

ທ່ານສີປະໄພ ໄຊສົງຄາມ ຫົວໜ້າກົມສົ່ງເສີມເຕັກນິກ ແລະ ປຸງແຕ່ງກະສິກຳ ແລະ

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຊຟີ້ ວອກເກີ້ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ ACDI/VOCA ປະຈຳລາວ ໄດ້ເຊັນບົດ

ບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍທີ່ມີ ທ່ານ ຄໍລິນ ຄລອສບີ ອຸປະ

ທູດສະຫະລັດປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະທ່ານ ດຣ. ບຸນຂວາງ ຄໍາບຸນເຮືອງ ຮອງລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງກະສິກຳແລະປ່າໄມ້ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພິຍານ.

ທ່ານຄໍລິນ ຄລອສບີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈໃນມື້ນີ້ເນັ້ນຄືນ

ເຖິງຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ ບັນລຸໄດ້ເປົ້າ

ໝາຍການພັດທະນາຂອງຊາດ. ສໍາລັບທັງ 2 ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຂະແໜງການ

ກະສິກຳ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດແລະວັດທະນະທຳຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນອັນເປັນຮູບປະທຳແກ່ຂະແໜງ

ກະສິກຳ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຊຸກຍູ້ການຄ້າ ແລະການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂອງເສດຖະ

ກິດລາວ ໂດຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອບັນດາຈຸນ ລະວິສາຫະກິດ.

ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີໄລຍະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ 5 ປີ ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ການພັດທະນາ ຈຸນລະ

ວິສາຫະກິດກະສິກຳໃຫ້ມີປະສິດທິຜົນ ປະສິດທິພາບແລະສາມາດແຂ່ງ ຂັນໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງ

ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ຊາວກະສິກອນ ສາມາດດໍາເນີນງານ ຕາມຫຼັກການ ທາງທຸລະກິດໄດ້.

ໂດຍການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຝຶກອົບຮົມ

ບັນດາຊາວກະສິກອນແລະຈຸນລະວິສາຫະກິດກະສິກຳກ່ຽວກັບການຕອບສະໜອງ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງຕະຫຼາດ ເພີ່ມທະວີການ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບຕະຫຼາດແລະປັບປຸງ

ການເຂົ້າເຖິງແຫຼ່ງເງິນທຶນ. ຊຶ່ງທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສຳລັບໂຄງການນີ້ ແມ່ນຫລາຍກວ່າ

6,937,000 ໂດລາ ແລະໂຄງການ ດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໂຄງການຫລ້າສຸດຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນບັນດາໂຄງການພັດທະນາຂະແໜງການກະສິກຳຂອງລາວ. ໃນປະຈຸບັນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ຂະແໜງການດັ່ງກ່າວໂດຍຜ່ານສອງໂຄງການ

ລວມມູນຄ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 15,900,000 ໂດລາ.

ນອກຈາກໂຄງການນີ້ແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຍັງຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານແລະປະ

ຊາຊົນລາວ ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍຂົງເຂດ ເພື່ອປັບປຸງ ວຽກງານການສຶກສາ ສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກ ໃຫ້ແກ່ການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ແລະ

ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃນການປະຕິບັດລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ.

The United States continues to help Lao PDR strengthen the country’s agricultural sector through a broad range of programs. Most recently, the United States and the Lao government launched the “Laos Microenterprise Project”, which is funded by the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). On October 4, 2019, the Lao Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ACDI/VOCA, USAID’s implementing partner for the project.

Mr. Sypaphai Xaisongkham, Director General of Department of Technical Extension and Agro-processing, joined Ms. Sophie Walker, Chief of Party ACDI/VOCA Laos, to sign the MOU while U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Colin Crosby and Dr. Bounkhouang Khambounheaung, Vice Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, witnessed the event.

“Today’s signing reaffirms our commitment to helping the Government of Laos achieve the country’s development goals,” said Chargé d’Affaires Crosby. “For both the United States and Laos, agriculture is essential for our economies and is an important part of both of our cultures. We are proud to support the Lao agricultural sector and boost the country’s trade and economic growth through its microenterprises.”

This five-year project focuses on developing efficient, effective, and competitive agricultural microenterprises that will help farmers operate on business principles. Implemented in Xieng Khouang Province, the project will train farmers and agricultural microenterprises to respond to market needs, increase market linkages, and improve access to finance. This program has invested more than $6,937,000 over five years, and is the latest in a long series of efforts to support the Lao agricultural sector. With this new investment, the United States is currently supporting two multi-year agriculture assistance programs, worth more than $15,900,000.

In addition to this project, the United States also works in partnership with the government and citizens of Laos in many areas to improve education, promote health and nutrition, facilitate trade and investment, and strengthen the rule of law.