ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນວຽກງານສົ່ງເສີມການສ້າງລັດແຫ່ງກົດຫມາຍ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮ່ວມມື ກັບກະ ຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະມູນນິທິເອເຊຍສ້າງຕັ້ງໂຄງການສົ່ງເສີມການເຂົ້າເຖິງກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຄວາມຍຸຕິ

ທຳຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ຫລື Legal Aid Support Project ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນ

ທາງການ.

ພິທີລົງນາມ ໃນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຂອງໂຄງການ ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນທີ 24 ມັງ

ກອນ 2020 ໂດຍມີ ທ່ານໄຊສີ ສັນຕິວົງ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ

ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມເປັນສັກຂີພະຍານ ໃນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໂຄງການມູນຄ່າ 3,67 ລ້ານ ໂດລາສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບທຶນສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຈາກ ອົງການພັດທະນາ ສາກົນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

(USAID) ເຊີ່ງຈະຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຮ່ວມກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະ ມູນນິທິ

ເອເຊຍ ປະຈໍາ

ສປປ ລາວ.

ບົດບັນທຶກການຮ່ວມມືສະບັບນີ້ ລົງນາມໂດຍຫົວໜ້າກົມຮ່ວມມືສາກົນ ຂອງກະຊວງ

ຍຸຕິທໍາ ທ່ານເກດສະໜາ ພົມມະຈັນ ເເລະ ທ່ານຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າມູນນິທິເອເຊຍ ປະຈໍາລາວ

ທ່ານທັອດ ວາເຊວລ໌.​ ໃນພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ ຈາກຫຼາຍພາກ ສ່ວນໄດ້ໃຫ້ກຽດເຂົ້າ

ຮ່ວມ ເປັນສັກຂີພິຍານ ເຊັ່ນກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ກະຊວງການ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະພາທະນາຍ

ຄວາມລາວ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ອົງການພັດທະ ນາສາກົນປະເທດສະຫະລັດອາເມ

ຣິກາ.

ທ່ານນາງຮີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ໂຄງການສົ່ງເສີມການເຂົ້າເຖິງກົດໝາຍ ແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນ

ສປປລາວ ແມ່ນການຢັ້ງຢືນ ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈ ຂອງສະ ຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນ

ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນແຜນງານສົ່ງເສີມການສ້າງລັດແຫ່ງ ກົດຫມາຍຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

ພວກເຮົາພູມໃຈ ແລະ ຍິນດີທີ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນວຽກງານຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນ ທາງດ້ານກົດຫມາຍ ແລະ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມທະວີການຮ່ວມມືຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະເສີມສ້າງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມ ເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໝັ້ນຄົງ ແລະ ສາມາດບັນລຸໄດ້ຕາມ

ເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາ ແບບຍືນຍົງ.

ໂຄງການສົ່ງເສີມການເຂົ້າເຖິງກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນ ສປປ

ລາວ ຈະຊ່ວຍຊຸກຍູ້ສົ່ງເສີມການຄຸ້ມຄອງລັດ ຄຸ້ມຄອງສັງຄົມ ດ້ວຍກົດ ໝາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້

ມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ສອດຄ່ອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະການບໍລິການ ທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍ ຮັບປະກັນການມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຂອງເເມ່ຍິງ ຜູ້ທຸກຍາກ ເເລະ ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ດ້ອຍໂອກາດ.

ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໃນວຽກງານການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານ

ກົດໝາຍໃນ ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ແລະ 9 ແຂວງເປົ້າໝາຍ ເຊັ່ນ ອຸດົມໄຊ ຜົ້ງສາລີ ສະຫວັນນະເຂດ ຫຼວງນໍ້າທາ ຈໍາປາສັກ ໄຊຍະບູລີ ຫຼວງພະບາງ ສາລະວັນ ເເລະ ເເຂວງວຽງຈັນ. ໂຄງ ການດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນສະພາທະນາຍຄວາມລາວ ໃນການສົ່ງເສີມ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ເເລະ ວຽກງານຊ່ວຍເຫືລອໂດຍບໍ່

ເສຍຄ່າ ສ້າງເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ເເລະ ຂະຫຍາຍການບໍລິການ ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ໃຫ້ທົ່ວເຖິງ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນບັນດາເເຂວງ ທີ່ມີຈຳນວນທະນາຍ

ຄວາມ ບໍ່ພຽງພໍກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.​

ນອກຈາກວຽກງານສົ່ງເສີມລັດແຫ່ງກົດຫມາຍແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຍັງມີ ໂຄງ

ການຮ່ວມມື ກັບລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຫຼາຍດ້ານ ເຊັ່ນປັບປຸງຄຸນນະ ພາບຂອງ

ການສຶກສາ ສົ່ງເສີມສຸຂະພາບ ແລະໂພຊະນາການ ການກຳ​ຈັດລະ ເບີດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຕກ ອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເເກ່ຄົນພິການ ການສະກັດ

ກັ້ນ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນການຄ້າມະນຸດ ​ການພັດທະນາ ເສດຖະກິດ ເເລະ ການກວດຫາ ເເລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ.

Continuing U.S. support to the government of the Lao PDR in its mission to strengthen the country’s rule of law, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched the new three-year Legal Aid Support project at a ceremony in Vientiane on January 24. Minister of Justice Xaysi Santivong and U.S. Ambassador to the Lao PDR Rena Bitter witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that marks the beginning of the $3.67 million program, which is funded by USAID and the McConnell Foundation, a U.S.-based organization, and implemented by The Asia Foundation and the Ministry of Justice.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Ketsana Phommachanh, Director General of International Cooperation, Ministry of Justice, and Mr. Todd Wassel, Country Representative for The Asia Foundation in the Lao PDR. The ceremony was attended by high level officials from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from selected provinces, as well as the Lao Bar Association, the U.S. Embassy, and key development partners.

“This project demonstrates the United States’ firm commitment to support the Lao PDR in its efforts to strengthen the rule of law,” said Ambassador Bitter. “It represents the newest chapter in our partnership to ensure a strong, prosperous, and independent Lao PDR at the heart of ASEAN.”

The U.S.-funded Legal Aid Support project helps the Lao PDR promote the rule of law through the fairer, more consistent, and more transparent delivery of justice according to the law – inclusive of women, the poor and traditionally underserved populations. The program will support the Ministry of Justice to provide legal aid services in Oudomxay, Phongsaly, Savannakhet, Luang Namtha, Champasak, Xayabouly, Luang Prabang, Salavan, and Vientiane provinces, and to conduct capacity and institutional strengthening at the national level in Vientiane Capital. USAID and The Asia Foundation will also support the Lao Bar Association to promote legal aid and provide pro bono services, improve educational and networking opportunities for its members, and increase the provision of legal aid, especially in provinces where there are currently very few lawyers who can assist citizens.

In addition to promoting the rule of law, the United States works in partnership with the Lao government and people of Laos to remove unexploded ordnance as a barrier to development, improve education, promote health and nutrition, and facilitate trade and investment.