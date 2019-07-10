ໂດຍການສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອວຽກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຜ່ານການສະໜັບສະໜູນ

ຈາກ ສະຫະລັດອາເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປະຈໍາ ສ​ປ​ປ

ລາວ ໄດ້ມອບມຸ້ງຈຳນວນ 174,000 ດາງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານຄຳພອນ ພຸດທະວົງ ຮອງລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເຊິ່ງພິທີມອບ-ຮັບໄດ້ຈັດ ຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ ໃນວັນທີ 9 ກໍລະກົດ ຜ່ານມານີ້. ມຸ້ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະໄດ້ ຖືກແຈກຢາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນ

ເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກ ຂອງແຂວງຈຳປາສັກ ເຊິ່ງເປັນແຂວງທີ່ຍັງພົບຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອມາເລ

ເລຍສູງ.

ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາ ມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ທີ່

ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຮ່ວມມືກັບລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານທາງດ້ານ ສາທາລະ

ນະສຸກເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສະໜັບສະໜູນ ມອບອຸປະກອນຮັກສາຊີວິດ ເພື່ອ ປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ

ມາເລເຣຍ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການລົບ ລ້າງພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍ

ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030.

ໃນໄລຍະ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຜູ້ປ່ວຍພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍໃນລາວ ໄດ້ມີຈຳນວນ ຫຼຸດລົງ

ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານກໍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກ ຢ່າງຕັ້ງໜ້າ ໃນການລົບ ລ້າງພະຍາດມາ

ເລເຣຍ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຈຳນວນກໍລະນີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອ ຫຼຸດລົງເຖິງ 90 ສ່ວນຮ້ອຍ ເຊິ່ງຫຼຸດລົງ

ຈາກຈຳນວນສູງສຸດທີ່ 50,000 ມາ​ເປັນ 9,000 ກໍລະ ນີ ໃນປີ 2018.

ມຸ້ງຈຳນວນນີ້ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໃຫ້ແກ່ ສູນ

ໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະ ແມງໄມ້ ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອົງການ USAID ໂດຍ ຜ່ານໂຄງການລິ

ເລີ່ມມາເລເຣຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື President’s Malaria Initiative (USAID/PMI). ລັດຖະບານອາເມລິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະ ໜັບສະໜູນແກ່ສູນໄຂ້ຍຸງ

ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະ ແມງໄມ້ ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ ໂດຍການມອບອຸປະກອນ

ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຈຳນວນໜຶ່ງເຊັ່ນ ມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາ ຊູດ ບົ່ງມະຕິພະຍາດ ແລະການປິ່ນປົວມາ

ເລເຣຍທີ່ມີຄຸນະພາບ ເຊິ່ງອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່າ ນີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຄວບຄຸມການລະບາດ.

ລັດຖະບານອາເມຣິກາເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ກັບກະຊວງສາທະລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຊອກ

ຫາ ແລະ ຕອບສະໜອງ ສິ່ງທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ ແລະ ມາຮອດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ມອບ ແລະ ແຈກຢາຍ ມຸ້ງເຄືອບຢາທັງໝົດ 610,688 ດາງ ຊຸດບົ່ງມະຕິພະຍາດ ຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ 370,000 ຊຸດ

ແລະ ການປິ່ນປົວມາເລເຣຍ 111,740 ຄັ້ງ. ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ USAID/PMI ໄດ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມ

ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1.9 ລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນດ້ານ ອຸປະກອນ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງວິຊາການ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ລາວໃນການ ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດມາເລເຣຍ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR—Continuing the United States deep support of the Lao health sector U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Rena Bitter presented more than 174,000 additional mosquito nets to Mr. Khamphone Phoutthavong, Deputy Minister of Health, at a ceremony in Vientiane on July 9. These mosquito nets will be distributed to families in rural areas of the southern province of Champasak, where the number of malaria cases remains high.

"The U.S. Government is proud to continue working with the Government of Laos and our public health partners to contribute lifesaving supplies to prevent malaria transmission, and support Laos in its mission to eliminate malaria by 2030," Ambassador Bitter said.

Laos achieved a steady decline in malaria cases over the past decade and has made significant progress in achieving its goal. The number of malaria cases in the country has dropped by 90 percent in recent years, down from a peak of 50,000 cases during an outbreak in 2014 to 9,000 cases in 2018.

This mosquito net contribution represents the latest U.S. effort to support the Center of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology and the Lao Ministry of Health. The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) leads this program, through the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). This project aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of public health resources and related technical assistance to strengthen the health system within Laos. This is part of a broader effort by the United States to support development of a comprehensive medical supply chain for countries in the region, including Lao PDR.

The United States works closely with the Lao Ministry of Health to identify and fill commodity gaps within regional public health supply chains. The program has already provided and distributed more than 610,688 mosquito nets, 370,000 diagnostic tests, and 111,740 anti-malarial treatments to the Lao people. In total, the U.S. Government has contributed more than $1.9 million to support the Lao government in its fight against malaria.