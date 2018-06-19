ອົງການ ພັດທະນາສາກົນ ສຫລ ຊ່ອຍ ນັກທຸລະກິດລາວ ເຮັດຜ້າໄໝ

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ປະຈໍາລາວຮ່ວມມືກັບກະຊວງ

ອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າ ໄດ້ຈັດການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ຍ້ອມສີທຳມະຊາດ ແລະ ການຕະຫຼາດແບບອອນລາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບການ ເພດຍິງ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່

ວັນທີ 28 ພຶດສະພາ ເຖິງວັນທີ 15 ມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງແລະ

ຫົວພັນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ນະຄອນວຽງຈັນ.

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຫລາຍກ່ວາ 50 ທ່ານ ເປັນເວລາ 3 ອາທິດ ແລະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ ການເພີ່ມຄຸນນະພາບຂອງຜ້າໄໝ ແລະ ການຂະຫຍາຍ

ຕະຫຼາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທັງພາຍໃນ ແລະຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງອາເລັກຊານເດຍ ຮູເອຕ້າ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ USAID ກ່າວວ່າ

ການສ້າງທັກສະ ໃຫ້ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເພີ່ມລາຍຮັບໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວ ແລະປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການພັດທະນາເສດຖະກິດ

ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ກິ່ງສະດອນ ເພັດດາວເຮືອງ ຮອງຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການ ກະຊວງອຸດສາ ຫະກຳ ແລະການຄ້າ ຮຽກຮ້ອງແລະສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃຫ້ໃຊ້ກາລະໂອກາດນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່

ຝຶກທັກສະ ພຽງຢ່າງດຽວ ແຕ່ພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຫາຕະຫລາດໃຫ້ໄດ້. ທ່ານນາງ ກິ່ງສະ

ດອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການຝຶກອົບຮົມນີ້ ມີປະສິທິພາບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາທ່ານ ຈົ່ງຮຽນທັກສະໃໝ່ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ນຳເອົາຄວາມຮູ້ ໄປເຜີຍແຜ່ໃຫ້ບັນດາໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ໃນຊຸມຊົນຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແພງສີ ສໍບົວລະພັນ ໜຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ຈາກເມືອງຜາໄຊ ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ ມີຄວາມຕື່ນເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນກ່ຽວກັບການນຳໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍ ເຂົ້າໃນການ

ຂາຍສິ້ນໄໝ. ທ່ານນາງແພງສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫາກະສ້າງຮ້ານອອນລາຍ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອັນທຳອິດຢູ່ເຟສບຸກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ນຶກວ່າເຟສບຸກຈະມີປະໂຫຍດ

ຂະໜາດນີ້.ການນຳໃຊ້ສື່ສັງຄົມອອນລາຍເພື່ອຂາຍສິນຄ້າແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນຫຼັກສູດຂອງ

ການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນຄັ້ງນີ້. ທ່ານນາງແພງສີວາງ ແຜນທີ່ຈະຂາຍສິ້ນໄໝທົ່ວປະເທດລາວ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າມື້ໜຶ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະຂາຍສິ້ນໄໝ ໃຫ້ກັບທຸກຄົນ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ນຳພາໂດຍຄູຝຶກມືອາຊີບທາງດ້ານການຍ້ອມສີທຳມະຊາດ ການຝຶກອົບຮົມຄັ້ງ ນີ້ ໄດ້ສອນກ່ຽວກັບເທັກນິກການຍ້ອມສີທຳມະຊາດ ແລະການປະຕິບັດຕົວຈິງ ທີ່ບັນດາແມ່ຍິງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ວັດຖຸດິບຕາມທຳມະຊາດ

ເຊັ່ນ ເປືອກຫົວຜັກບົ່ວແດງ ໃບຫູກວາງ ແລະ ໃບຮົມ.

ຫຼັກສູດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າ ຈາກລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານ

ໂຄງການ USAID ລູ່ນ້າ 2 ຮ່ວມມືກັບກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ການຄ້າ. ຈຸດປະ

ສົງຂອງໂຄງການ USAID ລູ່ນ້າ 2 ແມ່ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ສປປ ລາວ ໃຫ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າ ໃນຕະຫຼາດໂລກ ໂດຍສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການສ້າງ ແລະຈັດຕັ້ງ

ປະຕິບັດບັນດານະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ ລະບຽບການ ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະ ມີປະສິດ

ທິພາບ.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, provided training on natural dyeing and digital marketing for women-owned businesses from May 28-June 15, 2018 in Xieng Khouang and Houaphanh provinces. More than 50 women entrepreneurs participated in the 3-week training courses, where they learned how to improve product quality and increase sales in both domestic and international markets.

“Building the skills of these women entrepreneurs will help generate more income for their households, build wealth in their communities, and contribute to inclusive economic growth across Lao PDR,” said Alexandria Huerta, USAID Laos Country Office Director.

Mrs. Kingsadone Phetdaoheuang, Deputy Director of the Permanent Secretary’s Office in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, encouraged participants to take this opportunity to not just learn new skills themselves but also find ways to enrich the local markets in their own communities. “In order to make this training effective, we would like to ask you all to take this opportunity to learn from the trainers and bring back skills and share with your friends at home,” she said in her opening remarks.

One participant, Ms. Phaengsy Sorboualaphanh, from Phaxay district in Xiengkhouang, was excited to learn how to use social media to sell traditional Lao skirts (sinh) to a wider market. “I just created my first Facebook online store. I didn’t know that social media could be this useful,” said Ms. Phaengsy. Learning to use social media as a marketing tool was one of the primary aims of this course – a lesson not lost on this seamstress. She plans to use Facebook to sell her silk wares throughout Laos. “One day I will sell my sinhs all around the world.”



Led by a professional trainer who is an expert on natural dyes, the course provided women entrepreneurs with practical skills and techniques that they can use at home. For example, participants learned how to use simple materials found near their homes – such as onion skins, wild almond, and indigo – and process them to make dye.

This course was funded by the United States government through the USAID LUNA II project in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The USAID LUNA II project helps the Lao PDR further integrate into the global economy by supporting officials to develop and implement sound, modern, transparent and inclusive economic policies and regulations.