ສະຫະລັດ ສັງຫານຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສ ຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ

ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັງຫານຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສກຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢູ່ປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ.
ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງກອງບັນຊາການກຳລັງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ໄດ້ລະບຸຕົວຜູ້ນຳພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຄົນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນທ້າວ ຄາລິດ ໄອດ໌ ອາມາດ ອາລ-ຈາບູຣີ (Khalid Aydd Ahmad al_jabouri) ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລາວ “ເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການວາງແຜນໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມ ISIS ໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາໂຄງສ້າງການນຳພາສຳລັບກຸ່ມ ISIS.
ຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າການໂຈມຕີທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃສ. ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະເທດ ອັງກິດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຄົນນຶ່ງຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໃກ້ກັບບ້ານ ເຄັຟທີນ (Kefteen) ທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມກະບົດໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ.
ຜູ້ບັນຊາການ CENTCOM ທ່ານ ເອຣິກ ຄູຣິລລາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ ISIS ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ທີ່ຈະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ໄກອອກໄປ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າໄດ້ເສື່ອມຖອຍລົງ, ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງສາມາດທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນການປະຕິບັດການພາຍໃນພາກພື້ນ ດ້ວຍຄວາມປາຖະໜາທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີໄກຈາກພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ.
ຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມີພົນລະເຮືອນເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼື ບາດເຈັບໃນການໂຈມຕີນັ້ນ.
The U.S. military said Monday it killed a senior Islamic State leader in an airstrike in Syria.
A U.S. Central Command statement identified the militant leader as Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri and said he was "responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS."
The statement did not specify where Monday’s strike took place. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen in northwest Syria.
"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond," CENTCOM Commander, General Erik Kurilla said in a statement. "Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East."
The statement said no civilians were killed or injured in the strike.