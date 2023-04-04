ສະຫະລັດ ສັງຫານຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສ ຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໃນປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ

ກອງ​ທັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອະວຸ​ໂສກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກຳ​ລັງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ຕົວຜູ້​ນຳ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ ຄາ​ລິດ ໄອ​ດ໌ ອາ​ມາດ ອາ​ລ-ຈາ​ບູ​ຣີ (Khalid Aydd Ahmad al_jabouri) ແລະ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ລາວ “ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ ISIS ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ແລະ ໄດ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ໂຄງ​ສ້າງ​ການ​ນຳ​ພາ​ສຳ​ລັບກຸ່ມ ISIS.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່ໃສ. ອົງ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ ອັງ​ກິດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ບ້ານ ເຄັ​ຟ​ທີນ (Kefteen) ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ ຊີ​ເຣຍ.

ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ CENTCOM ທ່ານ ເອ​ຣິກ ຄູ​ຣິ​ລ​ລາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ “ກຸ່ມ ISIS ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ແລະ ໄກ​ອອກ​ໄປ. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ເສື່ອມ​ຖອຍ​ລົງ, ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາ​ດທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ປາ​ຖະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄກ​ຈາກ​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ.

ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ມີ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ນັ້ນ.

The U.S. military said Monday it killed a senior Islamic State leader in an airstrike in Syria.

A U.S. Central Command statement identified the militant leader as Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri and said he was "responsible for planning ISIS attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIS."

The statement did not specify where Monday’s strike took place. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel-held village of Kefteen in northwest Syria.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond," CENTCOM Commander, General Erik Kurilla said in a statement. "Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East."

The statement said no civilians were killed or injured in the strike.